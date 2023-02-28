 Not enough : The Tribune India

Refer to ‘Maiden Pharma guilty’; it is disheartening that even after so many reforms in the Indian judicial system, it cannot provide justice in time. Pharmaceuticals is one of the major industries in the world, and India enjoys a significant market size. If anybody is accused of malpractices, they should not be spared, and justice should be delivered as soon as possible. If not, the consequences would be worse. Nevertheless, we should refrain from crying about our failures, take them as a case study, amend our techniques, and ensure that no other life would end due to substandard drugs. Methods need to be reviewed to prevent our country from global ignominy.

Kushagar Bansal, by mail

Plug loopholes

Refer to ‘Maiden Pharma guilty’; it takes years to build a reputation. When many countries are dependent on India for their medical needs, it is imperative that the DGCI does not take any chances. The Maiden case is 10 years old and the judgment should have come long back to set the right precedent. We have faced embarrassment in the Gambia and Uzbekistan. Both the DGCI and GoI must chalk out a clear strategy to ensure that all loopholes in the system are plugged immediately.

Bal Govind, Noida

Precious resources

Apropos of ‘Water, power crises’; the unexpected surge in temperature is alarming. It is disrupting weather patterns which is leading to exacerbating water scarcity and power crisis. Water crisis not only affects household chores but also the economy, environment and food supply of that area. Also, scarcity of groundwater will affect crop diversification. It will have a disastrous effect on the livelihood of farmers, which may force them to take an extreme step like suicide. It is necessary to take preventive measures. Also, people need to understand that valuable commodities like water and electricity should be used judiciously.

Vidhi Joshi, Jalandhar

Sense of insecurity

Law and order in Punjab has gone for a toss in the past few months — police stations stormed by mobs and hit by grenades, a bomb blast in court, murder of prominent personalities in broad daylight and a gang war in jail. No one is safe. Getting calls from the mafia has become a norm. Are these mere incidents or a part of a bigger conspiracy to burn Punjab again? The government should act now to instil a sense of security among the people of the state.

Sachin Kaushal, Patiala

Twisted ideology

Radical leader Amritpal Singh’s statement that Khalistan is a ‘very normal topic of discussion’ in Punjab clearly shows that he is making a one-sided argument. Freedom of speech gives one the right to express what one feels, but does not give one the right to become a mouthpiece for others. India is a democratic country with a vast number of religions and ideologies. What if every religion and ideology seeks a separate nation? Expressing one’s views and imposing them on others are two completely different things.

Kalpana Bhatia, Jalandhar

Punjab Budget session

It is not good that the Punjab Governor has refused permission to the government to hold the Budget session. The Centre should intervene and allow the government to hold the session as per schedule. Such a situation will create problems for the smooth functioning of the government. The Chief Minister and his team are doing well to weed out corruption. For this, they have taken several steps, which have not gone down well with opposition leaders. Besides, other parties do not have any proper agenda since a number of Congress and Akali Dal leaders are involved in corruption cases and are trying to divert the government’s attention. The AAP has the maximum majority. It will be the first government to move the Supreme Court seeking its intervention.

SC DHALL, ZIRAKPUR

AAP’s double standards

Refer to ‘CBI arrests Sisodia...’; when the AAP government arrests ministers, supporters and MLAs of previous Congress governments, it claims that it is war against corruption, malpractices and misappropriation of public money. The government takes credit for cleaning the politics in Punjab. However, when the CBI or ED initiates such action against illegal activities of AAP leaders in Delhi, the party calls it political vendetta, murder of democracy and attempt to defame the AAP government. New excise policy evidently raises suspicion of loss of government revenue, favouritism of contractor cartel and money-laundering activities. Let the agencies conduct investigations to reveal the truth. It is not justified to project and compare conspirators as freedom fighters. The AAP leadership must avoid pressure tactics to derail investigation.

Deepak, by mail

