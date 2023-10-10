Nurture culture of excellence

Refer to ‘Magnificent 107’; India’s performance at the 19th Asian Games has left everyone awestruck. With 107 medals, 28 of them gold, the performance of our sportspersons surpassed our expectations. Every athlete, coach and staff member deserves our respect and support. The progress is laudable, but we still have a vast gap to cover, especially considering the fact that we have the capability to finish first. China, the host country, stood first with 383 medals. This reflects its dominance and shows that we need to work harder on infrastructural and resource development. That is why we, as a nation, should nurture a culture of sporting excellence and remain competitive globally.

Yashi Navaya, Jammu

Asian Games performance

Apropos of ‘Magnificent 107’; with 107 medals, the Indian contingent in the Asian Games has beaten its previous record of winning 70 medals in 2018. It shows that India’s success rate has improved considerably in just five years. Our players demonstrated their dominance in hockey, athletics, archery and shooting, which augurs well for the Paris Olympics. Winning more than 100 medals bears testimony to the dedication and hard work of our athletes, coaches and the support staff, coupled with the political will of the present dispensation to liberally build requisite infrastructure for them.

MD Sharma, Shimla

Champion of women’s rights

Apropos of ‘Nobel Peace Prize’; a big salute to the invincible Narges Mohammadi on winning the Nobel Prize for her indomitable spirit and her relentless fight for human rights, particularly women’s liberty. Her stand against enforced hijab and the death penalty made her a target of parochial and dogmatic followers of religion in Iran. She is a great inspiration for the suppressed women of the world. Her compatriot Shirin Ebadi had won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2003.

BM SINGH, Amritsar

Gaza unrest & diplomatic efforts

Refer to ‘Israel pounds Gaza as Hezbollah militants join Hamas; 1,100 dead’; the escalation of violence in Gaza is deeply concerning. The loss of lives is tragic and the situation demands immediate international attention. It underscores the urgent need for diplomatic solutions and de-escalation. The international community must prioritise peaceful dialogue and mediation to prevent further suffering and instability in the region. Behind the headlines are real people and communities enduring hardships. It is our moral duty to advocate peace, humanitarian aid and a just resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Lavisha, Hisar

Reforms in Air Force

Refer to ‘Air Force must reform, else it’ll turn irrelevant: IAF Chief’; the IAF must undergo significant reforms to ensure its continued relevance in an ever-changing global security landscape. These reforms are crucial to maintaining the IAF’s effectiveness in safeguarding India’s sovereignty and interests. As emphasised by the IAF Chief, adapting to emerging technologies, enhancing operational capabilities and modernising its fleet are crucial steps that must be taken to pre-empt potential threats and challenges. By embracing reform, the IAF can remain a formidable force and a key pillar of India’s national defence strategy.

Shruti Jain, Ghaziabad

Duties towards children

Apropos of ‘An upright office’s tragic story’; in pursuit of earning the appreciation of seniors, climbing the professional ladder faster or making a quick buck, many parents often forget that raising children into good and respectable citizens is also their bounden duty. They claim they are doing it for the family and children, but this is a big fallacy. The interests of children do not lie in doing for them but doing with them. If one is upright but does not spend time with his children, his qualities will not be transferred to them automatically. There is nothing wrong in doing one’s best on the professional front, but taking care of one’s family is no less important.

Ravinder Mittal, Ludhiana

