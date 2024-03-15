Old warhorses in the fray

Apropos of the editorial ‘Biden vs Trump’; the 2024 US presidential election reflects the global trend of old warhorses taking the field. Even here in India, there are many seasoned politicians who are always in the fray. It does not augur well for democracy, as it shows a lack of younger leaders capable of taking charge. It has got to the point where democratic elections fail to serve the voters, who just get a Hobson’s choice. Even though around one in five Americans has an unfavourable impression of the current and the former President, this group will have to make a choice between the two.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

World wary of a Trump win

With reference to ‘Biden vs Trump’; the US election has always been closely watched by the rest of the world because of the implications of the outcome for global politics and economics. President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, are all set for a rematch. A Trump re-election could mean a continuation of protectionist policies, volatile foreign relations and unpredictable economic decisions, whereas a second term of the Biden presidency will have to deliver on the promises of fostering multilateralism and a more collaborative approach to global issues. The choice between these two paths will shape the future of international politics, setting the tone for global cooperation in the years to come.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Trump’s rhetoric

Refer to ‘Biden vs Trump’; the US presidential poll this year is set to be a bitter slugfest between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. As a business tycoon with wealthy lobbyists behind him, Trump might double down on his ‘America First’ stance. It is the kind of rhetoric that leads to a rise in racist attacks on Black people. Immigrants are the backbone of the American economy, and Trump must not label them ‘job snatchers’. He must desist from banking on hatred and hypernationalism to attract voters this time.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Govt must uphold secularism

Apropos of ‘CAA rollout’; the announcement of the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, which is perceived by many as discriminatory, has stirred unrest and fear among members of India’s Muslim community. The timing, merely weeks before the General Election, raises questions about the intent behind this move. While the government may claim that the Act is aimed at uplifting persecuted minorities, the exclusion of Muslims is alarming. It is imperative that the government uphold the secular and inclusive values enshrined in our Constitution, ensuring equality for all citizens, regardless of their religion.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Cong can’t buy women’s votes

With reference to the report ‘Congress vows Rs 1L cash, 50% job quota for women’; in a bid to secure more votes in the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress is now reaching out to women. The five guarantees announced by the party for women, including an annual direct cash transfer of Rs 1 lakh to one woman from every poor family and a 50 per cent quota for females for jobs in the Central Government, are a reflection on the Congress’ low opinion of the weaker sex. The party thinks that women can be lured easily with such incentives. The party needs to realise that women across urban and rural areas in the country these days are educated and aware of their rights. Their votes cannot be bought.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Dialogue must for world peace

Refer to the report ‘Will use nukes if Russia threatened, warns Putin’; Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a stark warning, conveying his readiness to employ nuclear weapons if the sovereignty of Russia is threatened. Amid conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars, China’s threats to Taiwan and tensions between North Korea and South Korea, global stability seems distant. US President Joe Biden, a seasoned politician, must comprehend the perils of further escalation. All world leaders must understand the importance of promoting dialogue over aggression. In view of Moscow’s formidable nuclear capabilities, preserving peace becomes imperative.

Vijay Kumar Katial, Panchkula

