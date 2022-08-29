 On slippery slope : The Tribune India

On slippery slope

Apropos of ‘Situation irretrievable...’, Azad has rightly slammed Rahul Gandhi for promoting a coterie of turncoats and inexperienced sycophants, humiliating committed veterans by sidelining them and allowing PAs/ security guards to take important decisions. The constitution of the party mandates that the senior-most general secretary should officiate (for up to 12 months) in case of the president’s resignation. However, Sonia Gandhi has been the working president since 2019, and no efforts have been made to elect a regular president, allowing Rahul Gandhi to have a free run without any liability. This has tarnished the image of the party in the eyes of the electorate.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

Congress inertia

Reference to the editorial ‘Azad’s parting shot’; the new development shows that the Congress leadership has not learnt any lessons. His remarks in a letter to Sonia Gandhi that the party has reached a point of ‘no return’ should be considered as a statement of fact. If the same situation continues, it will mean that the one-time majestic party has made up its mind to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work of ‘Congress-mukt’ Bharat easy. Azad’s departure must make the Congress focus on the grassroots for its survival.

Satish Sharma, Kaithal

Azad’s exit

Refer to ‘Azad’s parting shot’; he is the second member of the G-23 group to leave the party. He claims that Rahul Gandhi sidelined experienced leaders, and sycophants started running the affairs of the party. Such a statement coming from a leader who had been associated with the party for nearly five decades show signs of frustration. He may join the BJP in the coming days and expose his vested interest.

RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

Why speak up now?

Had Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the party a few months ago, when he was the Leader of the Opposition, he could have presented his point of view more effectively. If the cause of his concern dates back to 2013, what made him keep mum for so long and become active just within a few months prior to his exit from power politics? It seems that Congressmen realise the ‘wrongdoings’ within the party only when everything is lost with respect to their own prospects.

SL Singhal, Noida

A ‘dirty’ word now

In the article ‘What it is to be outnumbered’, the author rightly points out that secularism has turned into almost a smear word during the past eight years. There was a time when children at school functions, and at prayer grounds, used to sing ‘Hindu, Muslim, Sikh Issai/Aapas mein sab bhai-bhai’ in joyful unison, or raise similar slogans with zeal. But now, even teachers are afraid to utter this ‘smear’ slogan, as if it were a new taboo. The author is right in his observation that we opposed Jinnah’s Muslim nationalism, not with a Hindutva slogan, but with inherent secularism. As a seven-year-old refugee child, I remember singing that song in Nehru’s secular India, despite the unspeakable horrors of the Partition. Our elders talked of mayhem and sufferings and retained bitter memories, but there was no question of someone being outnumbered in our innocent mind.

Amritlal Madan, Kaithal

Taking pride in India

Reference to the article ‘Contradictions of colonialism’; we should shun our slavish mindset if we have to grow. Why should we seek certificates from other countries to establish our credibility? When I was SDM, Dalhousie, in 1992, the Swiss authorities declared Khajjiar as the Switzerland of India. I happened to ask the Consul from Switzerland, who had come for the ceremony, whether they would name any place in their country after Khajjiar, he remained silent. Why only we should borrow epithets for our places and persons from other countries? When the then President of India, R Venkataraman, visited Khajjiar, he had referred to it as the Gulmarg of Himachal Pradesh. Was it not better? Similarly, the great poet Kalidas is called the Shakespeare of India, and emperor Samudragupta is the Napoleon of India. It points towards our slavish mindset.

KR Bharti, Shimla

Renovate offices

The efforts of the AAP government to recruit staff in different departments is commendable. However, it must renovate the offices and provide modern premises to the employees, especially new furniture, wi-fi services and sanitation facilities. An online survey must be conducted at every division level where employees can put up their requirements, with photos of the current scenario. Funds should then be released accordingly. Along with the provision of e-services, a fresh environment must be provided to increase work efficiency.

Harsimranvir Singh, Patiala

