Only business matters

With reference to ‘India must adjust to a whole new world’; the writer has rightly said that there are neither friends nor enemies, only transactions to be made. Working on the principle of MAGA (Make America Great Again), Trump is certainly harsher this time. In the present times, every economy has become a capitalist economy. Though America is a mixed economy, the tariff war, deportation of illegal immigrants and stopping financial aid to ‘friendly’ countries like Bangladesh and India prove that the main concern of the US is its own economy. India must tread the difficult path laid down by Trump with great care.

NPS Sohal, by mail

AI must support humans

Apropos of ‘Role of universities crucial in creating inclusive AI systems’; higher education institutions can play a significant role in navigating AI for economic and societal resilience. AI must support humans, not replace them. Artificial intelligence must be developed only as a tool to enhance human capabilities, not to eliminate the need for humans. In fast-growing economies, no one can ignore the role of technology as an important element of economic growth of any nation. It is high time for us to invest in human capital to ensure desirable effects of latest technologies.

Suraj Walia, Kaithal

Make I-T filing easy for elderly

With reference to ‘Income Tax Bill’; every time the government tries to simplify taxation, it only complicates the matter. Filing of income tax returns, especially for senior citizens, must be made simpler. As of now, nearly every taxpayer has to take help from a chartered accountant or tax consultant for filing returns. Besides monetary charges, they demand documents such as updated bank passbooks, Form 16A and TDS certificates. When details of income are available in the annual income report, a prefilled form with the dues to be paid should be sent, thus saving hassle for old people.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Avoid last-minute announcement

Apropos of ‘Another stampede’; the Delhi incident seems to have occurred due to the last-minute announcement of an additional train to clear the pilgrims’ huge rush, leading to a scramble among passengers to board the train. The earlier tragedy at the Maha Kumbh that took the lives of more than 30 pilgrims should have alerted the authorities, especially at places like railways stations, for proactive planning. Since any last-minute announcement often leads to confusion among passengers, it’s imperative to avoid it especially during the festival season.

RAVI SHARMA, Dhariwal

Learn lessons from tragedy

The stampede at New Delhi railway station was avoidable. This tragedy should not be just added to the long list of stampedes and forgotten. Sadly, India is a country where people and governments do not attach importance to safety. It is only when a mishap happens that government machinery moves and officials get into action. After some days, it is forgotten and things become normal. It is high time that safety be given prime importance. It is the duty of the ground officials to anticipate and have a plan ready pre-emptively wherever large public presence is a given. The public should also play a proactive role rather than always blame it on the authorities.

Amit Kumar, Mohali

Interest-free loans for deportees

It doesn’t really matter if the deportees land in Delhi or Amritsar, but they all appear to have risked everything for the fulfilment of their dreams and fallen prey to dishonest travel agents. All deportees must be immediately rehabilitated. The victims can be given financial assistance in the form of interest-free loans so they can launch their small business in their states. Strict measures must be taken against unauthorised travel operators.

Harvinder Singh Chugh, Jalandhar