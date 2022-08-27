Opacity raises doubts

Apropos of ‘Pegasus report’, the case has failed to elicit any relevant information from the government whether the spyware was used to carry out snooping. This reveals that the all-powerful government can stymie the endeavour of the judiciary also to discover the truth about a very critical issue which jeopardises the smooth functioning of democracy. Right to privacy is an inviolable right. Citing national security as reason for not divulging or sharing information is not tenable. Opacity bodes ill for democracy, reinforcing the suspicion that the government is misusing its authority to book political adversaries. It also betrays the arrogance of the government that it does not care two hoots about how ostensibly autocratic this act is viewed by the judiciary or society.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Illegal mining

Refer to ‘Illegal mining threatens another historic rly bridge in Kangra’; the danger to another bridge, an ancient temple and an NHAI road exposes criminal negligence and inertia of the local administration. For sure, it is a man-made disaster, which could have been avoided by an alert administration. Even intervention by the NGT, and public outcry could not move the administration to act against the mining mafia. Notwithstanding the tall claims and tokenism, the deep-rooted nexus between the powers that be and unscrupulous contractors’ lobby is obvious. Otherwise what explains the ambiguity, inaction and even tactical acquiescence of the agencies concerned? How long can we keep losing historic property, vital communication lines, funds and the all-important environment to the greed of a few?

GP CAPT JS BOPARAI (RETD), BHADSALI

Bridge collapse

The collapse of the Chakki railway bridge was a man-made disaster. The narrow-gauge line connects major areas and is a lifeline for the people of Himachal Pradesh. The collapse of the bridge is a result of illegal mining going on in the vicinity. Despite warnings by the railway authorities, nobody cared to stop the indiscriminate mining. The mafia is too powerful. Ministers, leaders and bureaucrats develop myopic vision for obvious reasons. Graft money kills their conscience and they resort to self-service. The nearby bridge is going to meet the same fate if prompt remedial steps are not taken and the culprits are not booked.

KARNAIL SINGH, Kharar

Not easy for PSPCL

PSPCL owes its present pitiable condition to politicians (‘Subsidy delayed, PSPCL forced to seek more loans’). Treating PSPCL as a charitable trust to supply free electricity for political gains is ridiculous. Further, the commitment to pay timely subsidy never sees the light of day. Waiving huge pending arrears and the Central Government’s rules to restrict power purchase and sale by power corporations failing in clearing dues have further added to its woes. If politicians intend to carry on with free supply of power, they should at least ensure timely payment of subsidy.

Ravinder Singh, Jalandhar

Inappropriate appointment

The appointment of a serving IGP as chairperson of the HPPSC is not a good decision. Bodies like Information Commission, Vigilance Commission, state PSCs and Lokpal should not be headed by state police or political fraternity. There is no dearth of highly professional and competent people in these domains. Retired professionals are the most suitable for such appointments. The politician-police nexus is in the spotlight across the country, and such appointments point towards the vested interests of the powers that be.

Sqn Ldr KK Sharma (retd), Nangal

Nepal sceptical

Nepal’s minister concerned has said that the Agnipath scheme does not conform to provisions of the tripartite agreement signed by Nepal, India and Britain in 1947. Nepal will take a final decision on the issue after wider consultations with political parties and stakeholders. The ill-conceived scheme will not only affect the composition of the armed forces, but also affect foreign policy and the security of the nation. India should take into account its concerns to protect age-old ties.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

Fill up potholes

Refer to ‘Pothole accidents’; roads have become death-traps due to potholes and no one feels safe. Many lives are lost and shock absorbers and wheel rims get destroyed. Either roads are not designed according to the correct engineering specifications or substandard material is used during construction. Inadequate inspection and poor maintenance only aggravate the problem. The government must formulate a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue and identify the potholes and fill them up.

Ramesh G Jethwani, Bengaluru

