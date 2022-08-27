 Opacity raises doubts : The Tribune India

Opacity raises doubts

Apropos of ‘Pegasus report’, the case has failed to elicit any relevant information from the government whether the spyware was used to carry out snooping. This reveals that the all-powerful government can stymie the endeavour of the judiciary also to discover the truth about a very critical issue which jeopardises the smooth functioning of democracy. Right to privacy is an inviolable right. Citing national security as reason for not divulging or sharing information is not tenable. Opacity bodes ill for democracy, reinforcing the suspicion that the government is misusing its authority to book political adversaries. It also betrays the arrogance of the government that it does not care two hoots about how ostensibly autocratic this act is viewed by the judiciary or society.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Illegal mining

Refer to ‘Illegal mining threatens another historic rly bridge in Kangra’; the danger to another bridge, an ancient temple and an NHAI road exposes criminal negligence and inertia of the local administration. For sure, it is a man-made disaster, which could have been avoided by an alert administration. Even intervention by the NGT, and public outcry could not move the administration to act against the mining mafia. Notwithstanding the tall claims and tokenism, the deep-rooted nexus between the powers that be and unscrupulous contractors’ lobby is obvious. Otherwise what explains the ambiguity, inaction and even tactical acquiescence of the agencies concerned? How long can we keep losing historic property, vital communication lines, funds and the all-important environment to the greed of a few?

GP CAPT JS BOPARAI (RETD), BHADSALI

Bridge collapse

The collapse of the Chakki railway bridge was a man-made disaster. The narrow-gauge line connects major areas and is a lifeline for the people of Himachal Pradesh. The collapse of the bridge is a result of illegal mining going on in the vicinity. Despite warnings by the railway authorities, nobody cared to stop the indiscriminate mining. The mafia is too powerful. Ministers, leaders and bureaucrats develop myopic vision for obvious reasons. Graft money kills their conscience and they resort to self-service. The nearby bridge is going to meet the same fate if prompt remedial steps are not taken and the culprits are not booked.

KARNAIL SINGH, Kharar

Not easy for PSPCL

PSPCL owes its present pitiable condition to politicians (‘Subsidy delayed, PSPCL forced to seek more loans’). Treating PSPCL as a charitable trust to supply free electricity for political gains is ridiculous. Further, the commitment to pay timely subsidy never sees the light of day. Waiving huge pending arrears and the Central Government’s rules to restrict power purchase and sale by power corporations failing in clearing dues have further added to its woes. If politicians intend to carry on with free supply of power, they should at least ensure timely payment of subsidy.

Ravinder Singh, Jalandhar

Inappropriate appointment

The appointment of a serving IGP as chairperson of the HPPSC is not a good decision. Bodies like Information Commission, Vigilance Commission, state PSCs and Lokpal should not be headed by state police or political fraternity. There is no dearth of highly professional and competent people in these domains. Retired professionals are the most suitable for such appointments. The politician-police nexus is in the spotlight across the country, and such appointments point towards the vested interests of the powers that be.

Sqn Ldr KK Sharma (retd), Nangal

Nepal sceptical

Nepal’s minister concerned has said that the Agnipath scheme does not conform to provisions of the tripartite agreement signed by Nepal, India and Britain in 1947. Nepal will take a final decision on the issue after wider consultations with political parties and stakeholders. The ill-conceived scheme will not only affect the composition of the armed forces, but also affect foreign policy and the security of the nation. India should take into account its concerns to protect age-old ties.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

Fill up potholes

Refer to ‘Pothole accidents’; roads have become death-traps due to potholes and no one feels safe. Many lives are lost and shock absorbers and wheel rims get destroyed. Either roads are not designed according to the correct engineering specifications or substandard material is used during construction. Inadequate inspection and poor maintenance only aggravate the problem. The government must formulate a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue and identify the potholes and fill them up.

Ramesh G Jethwani, Bengaluru

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Watch: 4 Indian women racially abused, assaulted in Texas, told to 'go back to India'

2
Ludhiana

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over land allotment letter to Tata Steel for setting up its maiden Rs 2600-crore steel plant at Ludhiana

3
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

4
Nation

Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from Congress; says all decisions were being taken by Rahul Gandhi or his 'security guards' and 'personal assistants'

5
Nation

Sonali Phogat's drink was 'spiked' by accused at restaurant before her death; 2 arrested, charged with murder

6
Haryana

Sonali Phogat's daughter inconsolable as her body arrives in Hisar; brother-in-law claims property dispute cause behind murder

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's family raises objection to Salim Merchant releasing song of the late singer

8
Punjab

'Bambiha gang member' Mandeep Manali killed in Philippines

9
Haryana

6 of family found dead at home in Haryana's Ambala

10
Nation

UGC declares 21 universities as 'fake', maximum from Delhi followed by Uttar Pradesh

Don't Miss

View All
Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix, Internet falls in love with him
Trending

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix; Internet falls in love with the sardar

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani’s stake in NDTV
Trending

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani's stake in NDTV

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets
Schools

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals
Chandigarh

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too
Himachal

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too in Mandi

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Teacher in china fired over her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout
Trending

Teacher in China fired after her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout

Top News

‘Situation irretrievable,’ Azad snaps ties with Cong after 5 decades, to float party

'Situation irretrievable,' Azad snaps ties with Cong after 5 decades, to float party

Says all decisions being taken by Rahul Gandhi’s personal as...

8 loyalists put in papers too

8 loyalists put in papers too

Congress jolted ahead of Himachal, Gujarat elections

Congress jolted ahead of Himachal, Gujarat elections

Resignation could trigger more exits

Phogat’s drink was ‘spiked’ by aides at party

Phogat's drink was 'spiked' by aides at party

Economic interest likely motive: Cops

Freebies: Supreme Court refers PIL to 3-judge Bench

Freebies: Supreme Court refers PIL to 3-judge Bench


Cities

View All

Amritsar: ‘Justice finally, proved they weren’t terrorists’

Fake encounter: 'Justice finally, proved they weren't terrorists'

Assembly panel stops construction of four-star hotel in colonial-era Amritsar Circuit House Complex

GNDU VC's appointment: Allegations fly thick & fast

Amritsar: Drug peddler held with 4-kg heroin

Sand, gravel transporters hold stir against Punjab govt

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as visas delayed

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed

Lumpy skin disease scare, carcasses lying in the open in Bathinda

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

Chandigarh MC plans city’s first animal rescue centre

Chandigarh MC plans city’s first animal rescue centre

4 stray cows starve to death at Panchkula pound

Experts can decide if 2004 map suitable: Centre to Punjab and Haryana High Court

Ex-Mayor among 20 acquitted of assaulting Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Chandigarh administration blacklists firm for delaying wages

2020 Delhi riots: Court grants bail to man accused of burning, ransacking house

2020 Delhi riots: Court grants bail to man accused of burning, ransacking house

CBI FIR fake, BJP-ruled Centre acting like ‘serial killer’ to eliminate state govts: Manish Sisodia

'150 per cent' confident of safely pulling down Supertech twin towers in Noida: Demolition firm

WhatsApp privacy policy places users in ‘take it or leave it’ situation, forces into agreement: Delhi High Court

40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP

Staff nurse at Jalandhar hospital killed over ‘lovers tiff’, say police

Staff nurse at Jalandhar hospital killed over ‘lovers tiff’, say police

2 killed as car rams into stationary truck on Phagwara highway

2 nurses attacked with swords; 1 dead, other critically injured

Jalandhar: 4 nabbed with Rs 12L drug money, heroin & lahan

Woman dies after delivery in Jalandhar, kin blame pvt hospital staff

Nepalese help decamps with cash, valuables worth lakhs

Nepalese help decamps with cash, valuables worth lakhs in Ludhiana

Ludhiana civic body plans to move SC after NGT dismisses review petition

26 test positive, one succumbs to virus in Ludhiana

Action-taken report sought on illegal colonies

Farmers to meet Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann today

50-year-old dies, two test positive for swine flu in Patiala district

50-year-old dies, two test positive for swine flu in Patiala district

Dengue larvae detected at 589 sites in Patiala district

Patiala: This year's first F&CC meet on Tuesday

Punjabi University, Patiala, authorities clarify on ‘disrespect’ to books, protest on