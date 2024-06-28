 Opposition must be heard in House : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Letters
  • Opposition must be heard in House

Opposition must be heard in House



Apropos of ‘Rahul as LoP’; an adequate representation of all sections of society in Parliament is a prerequisite for a vibrant democracy. Members of the Opposition must be given sufficient time in the House to raise the issues facing the common man. So often, Opposition leaders do not get a chance to be heard. For a healthy debate, those on the treasury benches must lend an ear to the Opposition. Long sessions should be held in Parliament as well as state Assemblies to ensure that Bills are passed only after lengthy deliberations. Ours should be a government by the people, of the people and for the people in every sense.

Roop Singh Negi, Solan

Rahul at the helm

Refer to the editorial ‘Rahul as LoP’; the Congress leader’s assumption of the mantle of the Leader of Opposition in the 18th Lok Sabha is good news for the country. The goal of a robust Opposition in Parliament should be to raise the issues that matter on behalf of the public and not to corner the ruling regime on everything. Rahul has his work cut out. It is now on him to steer the Opposition in the right direction so that constructive and productive debates can be held in the House. Most important, there are times when the ruling dispensation and the Opposition must rise above politics and reach consensus on certain issues in the interest of the nation.

RK Arora, Mohali

The fresh face of Opposition

Refer to ‘Rahul as LoP’; the Gandhi scion is set to lead a resurgent Opposition to keep the Narendra Modi government on its toes. Remarkably, it is the first constitutional position that Rahul has held in his two decades of political career. What makes it all the more significant is the fact that his party has secured the post after a gap of 10 long years. His opening speech in Parliament, where he stressed that the ‘voice of India’ must be heard in the House, is a promising start. As the LoP, Rahul will play a crucial role in shaping the discourse in the House.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

When the messenger was shot

The release of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who exposed the misdeeds of the US government with the 2010 publication of classified documents relating to the American wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, after 14 years of legal woes is welcome. Australia, which stood firmly behind the whistleblower and persuaded America to drop the charges against him, deserves kudos. Assange’s case is a sad commentary on the state of affairs in the democratic world. He deserves credit for speaking truth to power. He could have bagged several coveted prizes for his works and his professionalism. But instead, he was made to languish in prison for years.

DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

India-Canada ties in peril

Canada’s persistent provocations against India are alarming. Allowing a ‘mock trial’ with an effigy of PM Narendra Modi in front of the Indian Consulate in Vancouver marks a disturbing low. This spectacle, organised by the supporters of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, blatantly ignores the implications of endorsing separatist and violent sentiments. Justin Trudeau’s subordination of his foreign policy to Canada’s domestic politics, particularly to bag Sikh votes, undermines diplomatic relations and fuels extremism. Trudeau’s recent handshake with Modi at the G7 summit rings hollow in the backdrop of what his government has allowed in the name of free speech. It is high time that Ottawa recognised the gravity of the situation and adopted a more responsible and measured approach.

Gurdev Singh, by mail

Misuse of laws to stifle dissent

It is condemnable that Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena has sanctioned the prosecution of author-activist Arundhati Roy and academic Showkat Hussain for allegedly making provocative speeches at an event in 2010. The move seems vindictive and comes off more like an attempt to silence dissenting voices. It is an attack on the right to freedom of speech. Notably, the development came close on the heels of the Lok Sabha election results. Stringent and outdated laws must not be used to target activists or dissenters.

SK Khosla, Chandigarh

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Democracy


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll: Shiromani Akali Dal announces support to BSP nominee, disowns its candidate

2
Sports India vs England

Rohit Sharma, spinners guide India to third T20 World Cup final

3
World THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW

Taliban are not terrorists, time that Russia recognises them: Zamir Kabulov

4
Amritsar

Robbers take commission agent, wife hostage in Amritsar; loot cash, jewellery worth Rs 3 crore

5
India

Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case: US

6
India

Increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech for minorities in India concerning: Antony Blinken

7
Sports

South Africa defeat Afghanistan by 9 wickets, enter maiden T20 World Cup final

8
Ludhiana

Rs 528-cr Ludhiana railway station upgrade work in full swing

9
India

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani discharged from AIIMS

10
India

Emergency biggest, darkest chapter of direct attack on Constitution, says President Murmu in her address to both Houses of Parliament

Don't Miss

View All
Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Top News

More on Emergency in Parl, President terms it direct attack on Constitution

More on Emergency in Parl, President terms it direct attack on Constitution

Says Lok Sabha poll reaffirms people’s trust in govt; slams ...

‘Bundle of lies, govt’s script’: Opposition on Prez Address to Parliament

‘Bundle of lies, govt’s script’: Opposition on Prez Address to Parliament

Castigates Centre over repeated mention of Emergency | Says ...

Speaker could have avoided reference to Emergency: Rahul

Speaker could have avoided reference to Emergency: Rahul

CBI nabs two from Patna, its first arrests in NEET-UG case

CBI nabs two from Patna, its first arrests in NEET-UG case

Not delaying posting of agri varsity VC: Guv

Not delaying posting of agri varsity VC: Guv

Says awaiting HP Govt reply to queries


Cities

View All

Robbers take commission agent, wife hostage; loot cash, jewellery worth ~3 cr

Robbers take commission agent, wife hostage in Amritsar; loot cash, jewellery worth Rs 3 crore

128 kg heroin, narcotics destroyed via incineration at paper mill

Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh indicates Sikh political party to gather under Akal Takht umbrella

Bharat Nagar residents have tough time as transformers catch fire

Smuggler’s property worth Rs 29.40L freezed

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Scented foggers to rid Dadu Majra of stink

Scented foggers to rid Dadu Majra of stink

Two rob Mohali jeweller of 100 gram gold, cash

Some respite as mercury dips

Uproar in MCD House over water crisis, drain desilting

Uproar in MCD House over water crisis, drain desilting

Indian Youth Congress protests over NEET exam irregularities

Rain relief turns into traffic nightmare as waterlogging hits streets

L-G dissolves Dialogue & Development Commission

Sunita Kejriwal criticises PM Modi, prays for downfall of ‘dictator’

Jalandhar West bypoll: IT Dept sets up 24x7 control room to curb black money

Jalandhar West bypoll: IT Dept sets up 24x7 control room to curb black money

Jalandhar West bypoll: 15 candidates remain in fray

Cops dispose of drugs, vow to make Jalandhar drug-free

Drug cartel busted, 1 held with 400 gm heroin

Two women booked for making obscene video call

Uncertainty in steel prices irks bizmen

Uncertainty in steel prices irks bizmen

The Tribune impact: Dragon ride shut, cops warn owner

‘Walk-and-Run’ marathon to raise awareness against drugs

Rs 528-cr Ludhiana railway station upgrade work in full swing

11 months after money looted at lottery shop, cops register case as High Court intervenes

Canal water revives parched fields in 3 districts of Punjab

Canal water revives parched fields in 3 districts of Punjab