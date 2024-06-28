Opposition must be heard in House

Apropos of ‘Rahul as LoP’; an adequate representation of all sections of society in Parliament is a prerequisite for a vibrant democracy. Members of the Opposition must be given sufficient time in the House to raise the issues facing the common man. So often, Opposition leaders do not get a chance to be heard. For a healthy debate, those on the treasury benches must lend an ear to the Opposition. Long sessions should be held in Parliament as well as state Assemblies to ensure that Bills are passed only after lengthy deliberations. Ours should be a government by the people, of the people and for the people in every sense.

Roop Singh Negi, Solan

Rahul at the helm

Refer to the editorial ‘Rahul as LoP’; the Congress leader’s assumption of the mantle of the Leader of Opposition in the 18th Lok Sabha is good news for the country. The goal of a robust Opposition in Parliament should be to raise the issues that matter on behalf of the public and not to corner the ruling regime on everything. Rahul has his work cut out. It is now on him to steer the Opposition in the right direction so that constructive and productive debates can be held in the House. Most important, there are times when the ruling dispensation and the Opposition must rise above politics and reach consensus on certain issues in the interest of the nation.

RK Arora, Mohali

The fresh face of Opposition

Refer to ‘Rahul as LoP’; the Gandhi scion is set to lead a resurgent Opposition to keep the Narendra Modi government on its toes. Remarkably, it is the first constitutional position that Rahul has held in his two decades of political career. What makes it all the more significant is the fact that his party has secured the post after a gap of 10 long years. His opening speech in Parliament, where he stressed that the ‘voice of India’ must be heard in the House, is a promising start. As the LoP, Rahul will play a crucial role in shaping the discourse in the House.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

When the messenger was shot

The release of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who exposed the misdeeds of the US government with the 2010 publication of classified documents relating to the American wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, after 14 years of legal woes is welcome. Australia, which stood firmly behind the whistleblower and persuaded America to drop the charges against him, deserves kudos. Assange’s case is a sad commentary on the state of affairs in the democratic world. He deserves credit for speaking truth to power. He could have bagged several coveted prizes for his works and his professionalism. But instead, he was made to languish in prison for years.

DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

India-Canada ties in peril

Canada’s persistent provocations against India are alarming. Allowing a ‘mock trial’ with an effigy of PM Narendra Modi in front of the Indian Consulate in Vancouver marks a disturbing low. This spectacle, organised by the supporters of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, blatantly ignores the implications of endorsing separatist and violent sentiments. Justin Trudeau’s subordination of his foreign policy to Canada’s domestic politics, particularly to bag Sikh votes, undermines diplomatic relations and fuels extremism. Trudeau’s recent handshake with Modi at the G7 summit rings hollow in the backdrop of what his government has allowed in the name of free speech. It is high time that Ottawa recognised the gravity of the situation and adopted a more responsible and measured approach.

Gurdev Singh, by mail

Misuse of laws to stifle dissent

It is condemnable that Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena has sanctioned the prosecution of author-activist Arundhati Roy and academic Showkat Hussain for allegedly making provocative speeches at an event in 2010. The move seems vindictive and comes off more like an attempt to silence dissenting voices. It is an attack on the right to freedom of speech. Notably, the development came close on the heels of the Lok Sabha election results. Stringent and outdated laws must not be used to target activists or dissenters.

SK Khosla, Chandigarh

