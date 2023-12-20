 Opposition protests : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Opposition protests



Opposition parties have resorted to unruly protests in Parliament. Unparliamentary methods of protest are akin to putting the cart before the horse, solely aimed at disrupting the proceedings of the House and impeding the government from introducing crucial Bills in the current session, potentially the last one before the 2024 General Election. Through such tactics, the INDIA bloc is making a mockery of democracy, imposing a financial burden on the state exchequer, and wasting time and manpower. Parties should reconsider their disruptive protest strategies, or the public might express their dissatisfaction in the upcoming elections.

Anil Vinayak, Amritsar

Suspension of MPs

Refer to ‘Oppn MPs suspended from Parl amid ruckus over security breach’; who is to blame for the unprecedented situation, the government, the MPs, or both? The Speaker’s pleas to maintain the sanctity and decorum of the House went unheeded. Mass suspension may be an extreme step, but should the unruly conduct of the MPs be ignored? The Home Minister was avoiding a statement in the House, but why was the Opposition adamant on it? The government wanted the Opposition to wait for the probe report. Why wasn’t that acceptable to it? Both have turned it into a prestige issue. They should introspect and sit together to end the logjam.

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), Jalandhar

Accumulation of court cases

Apropos of ‘Not enough judges’; one of the major causes for the unprecedented accumulation of pending cases is the indifferent attitude of the government to filling numerous sanctioned vacancies and increasing the number of posts for judges commensurate with the rise in caseload. Merely assigning Hindi names to existing laws governing our criminal justice system cannot erase India’s colonial past, especially when much of the original language remains unaltered. The failure of the existing criminal justice system in providing justice within a reasonable timeframe at an affordable cost can be attributed either to the glaring loopholes in the law or to the apathetic attitude of those manning the system.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Revamp security system

Refer to ‘Plug the gaping holes in Parliament security setup’; in light of intelligence inputs warning of a potential attack on Parliament on December 13, the security should have been significantly heightened. Unfortunately, what transpired on the ground was a stark deficiency at every layer. There was a lack of coordination among various security agencies, and negligence in the performance of duties led to a severe security breach. Despite specially selected staff deployed for Parliament security, equipped with high-tech modern gadgets, the breach occurred. The entire security system must undergo a massive revamp under the close supervision of experts.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Unemployment affects economy

Apropos of ‘Generating jobs’; unemployment negatively impacts the country’s economy as the workforce, which could have contributed to resource generation, becomes dependent on the remaining working population. This increases socio-economic costs for the state. The issue of unemployment has reached a critical stage in rapidly growing economies like India. Fortunately, there are substantial possibilities for improvement in addressing unemployment. If government schemes effectively reach the ground, and if both the senior and local officials take the problem seriously, significant progress can be made. To completely solve the issue of joblessness, addressing the root cause, which is the large population of India, is essential.

Sikandar Bansal, Shimla

Target contraband sources

Apropos of ‘Cops take sports route to keep youth away from drugs’; Punjab’s youth are grappling with drug addiction. While organising events and involving the youth in sports to channel their energies is a positive initiative, the government must also take stringent steps to curb the menace of drugs in the state. Efforts should be directed towards identifying the sources of contraband supplies and those involved in the illicit trade. Punjab’s youth, known for their strength and energy, are caught in the destructive cycle of drug addiction, and urgent measures are needed to address this critical issue.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Mamata, Kejriwal propose Kharge’s name as PM face of INDIA bloc; 'let's win first', says Congress leader

2
India

Pardon eludes former Indian navy personnel on death row in Qatar

3
Trending

Russian tourist repeatedly touched ‘inappropriately’ by petrol pump worker in Jaipur; police step in

4
India

Mockery of democracy, says government as suspended TMC member mimics Vice President Dhankhar, Rahul Gandhi videographs act

5
World

‘Neither India, nor US but we…’: Nawaz Sharif on state of Pakistan’s economy

6
Punjab

Former Punjab PSC chairman, five ex-members booked for irregularities in recruitment of 312 doctors

7
World

What fuelled Canada’s record-high population growth in first nine months of 2023

8
Punjab

Woman killed in temple in Punjab's Kapurthala

9
Punjab

Gangster killed following encounter with police in Punjab’s Amritsar

10
India

PM Modi, Netanyahu discusses India workers for Israel, threat to shipping from Houthi rebels

Don't Miss

View All
Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open
Haryana

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Punjab

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

Dawood Ibrahim ‘poisoned, critical' in Karachi; India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist’s health status
World

Is Dawood Ibrahim 'poisoned, critical' in Karachi? India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist's health status

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Sultanpur
Haryana

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Gurugram's Sultanpur National Park

State’s first tulip garden to come up at PAU
Punjab

Punjab's first tulip garden to come up at PAU, Ludhiana

Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into tourist delight
J & K

Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into tourist delight

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal
Himachal

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal; Kukumseri in Lahaul Spiti records -7.6°C

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours
Punjab

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours

Top News

2 more opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha; total 143 opposition MPs suspended from Parliament so far

2 more opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha; total 143 opposition MPs suspended from Parliament so far

Thomas Chazhikadan of the Kerala Congress (Mani) and AM Arif...

PM Modi would 'look into' any evidence on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun in US: FT

'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US

Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...

Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row

Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row

In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman says the act of mimicking h...

PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter

PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter

Dhankhar shares the update on X

PM Modi, too, used to mimic in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

The MP says did not intend to hurt anyone


Cities

View All

Cop injured as encounter breaks out in Amritsar’s Jandiala Guru

Gangster killed following encounter with police in Punjab’s Amritsar

Commercial activity on slip roads stalls traffic movement in Amritsar

Dera Baba Nanak youth murdered in New Zealand

Ban on plastic kite flying string goes up in smoke

Few takers for school transport launched by Punjab govt

Cops raid drugs hotspots

Bathinda: Cops raid drugs hotspots

Mayoral polls approaching, councillors ‘offered’ big deals

Chandigarh: Mayoral polls approaching, councillors ‘offered’ big deals

Interstate burglars’ gang busted, 4 arrested by Chandigarh police

Former cop loses Rs 20.75 lakh to online fraud in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: In 4 years, Excise Dept misses revenue target by Rs 369 crore

From two in 2018, bird-hit incidents mount to 25 at Chandigarh airport: MoS

Bill passed to extend protection to unauthorised colonies till 2026

Bill passed to extend protection to unauthorised colonies till 2026

9-yr-old girl abducted, raped, murdered; landlord arrested

Man-on-bonnet video: Govt issues show-cause notice to minibus owner

Delhi air improves from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’

Health Minister inspects hospitals

Hockey players brought glory

Hockey players brought glory

Two die as car falls into pond

2 more pistols, revolver recovered from smugglers

Missing Jalandhar youth found dead in London

Antarctica expedition’s success was icing on cake for Dr Sehra

MC’s ~257-crore push to infra development in city

MC’s Rs 257-crore push to infra development in city

Gang making extortion calls to bizmen busted, trio held

Two nabbed with 3.5 kg of hashish

Property tax: Avail benefit of one time settlement scheme by December 31

Druglord Akshay Chhabra booked by STF for running racket from Ludhiana jail

Day 2: Protests continue on Punjabi University campus in Patiala

Day 2: Protests continue on Punjabi University campus in Patiala

Patiala DC releases poster to create awareness about swine flu

Vice Chancellor kicks off 10-day math workshop

PSPCL files petition with regulatory body over solar energy supply from next year

Punjabi University lads win match against PSPCL in all-India hockey meet