Opposition protests

Opposition parties have resorted to unruly protests in Parliament. Unparliamentary methods of protest are akin to putting the cart before the horse, solely aimed at disrupting the proceedings of the House and impeding the government from introducing crucial Bills in the current session, potentially the last one before the 2024 General Election. Through such tactics, the INDIA bloc is making a mockery of democracy, imposing a financial burden on the state exchequer, and wasting time and manpower. Parties should reconsider their disruptive protest strategies, or the public might express their dissatisfaction in the upcoming elections.

Anil Vinayak, Amritsar

Suspension of MPs

Refer to ‘Oppn MPs suspended from Parl amid ruckus over security breach’; who is to blame for the unprecedented situation, the government, the MPs, or both? The Speaker’s pleas to maintain the sanctity and decorum of the House went unheeded. Mass suspension may be an extreme step, but should the unruly conduct of the MPs be ignored? The Home Minister was avoiding a statement in the House, but why was the Opposition adamant on it? The government wanted the Opposition to wait for the probe report. Why wasn’t that acceptable to it? Both have turned it into a prestige issue. They should introspect and sit together to end the logjam.

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), Jalandhar

Accumulation of court cases

Apropos of ‘Not enough judges’; one of the major causes for the unprecedented accumulation of pending cases is the indifferent attitude of the government to filling numerous sanctioned vacancies and increasing the number of posts for judges commensurate with the rise in caseload. Merely assigning Hindi names to existing laws governing our criminal justice system cannot erase India’s colonial past, especially when much of the original language remains unaltered. The failure of the existing criminal justice system in providing justice within a reasonable timeframe at an affordable cost can be attributed either to the glaring loopholes in the law or to the apathetic attitude of those manning the system.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Revamp security system

Refer to ‘Plug the gaping holes in Parliament security setup’; in light of intelligence inputs warning of a potential attack on Parliament on December 13, the security should have been significantly heightened. Unfortunately, what transpired on the ground was a stark deficiency at every layer. There was a lack of coordination among various security agencies, and negligence in the performance of duties led to a severe security breach. Despite specially selected staff deployed for Parliament security, equipped with high-tech modern gadgets, the breach occurred. The entire security system must undergo a massive revamp under the close supervision of experts.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Unemployment affects economy

Apropos of ‘Generating jobs’; unemployment negatively impacts the country’s economy as the workforce, which could have contributed to resource generation, becomes dependent on the remaining working population. This increases socio-economic costs for the state. The issue of unemployment has reached a critical stage in rapidly growing economies like India. Fortunately, there are substantial possibilities for improvement in addressing unemployment. If government schemes effectively reach the ground, and if both the senior and local officials take the problem seriously, significant progress can be made. To completely solve the issue of joblessness, addressing the root cause, which is the large population of India, is essential.

Sikandar Bansal, Shimla

Target contraband sources

Apropos of ‘Cops take sports route to keep youth away from drugs’; Punjab’s youth are grappling with drug addiction. While organising events and involving the youth in sports to channel their energies is a positive initiative, the government must also take stringent steps to curb the menace of drugs in the state. Efforts should be directed towards identifying the sources of contraband supplies and those involved in the illicit trade. Punjab’s youth, known for their strength and energy, are caught in the destructive cycle of drug addiction, and urgent measures are needed to address this critical issue.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.