 OPS burden : The Tribune India

OPS burden



Refer to ‘Unfunded OPS tax on future generations: EAC member’; any well-intended economic reform by the government always faces a stiff resistance from opposition parties as well as the public, specially if the reform is to discipline government spending. Expenditure on pensions is a prominent part of the government budget. It was a milestone reform in 2003, when the NDA government overhauled the pension policy. The new policy lightened the burden on the exchequer by sharing the pension amount partly from a pensioner’s salary. But in political expediency to garner votes, parties have raked up the issue without giving a thought to how detrimental it would be to the dwindling economy. The powers that be must not ignore the line where welfare ends and profligacy begins.

Yoginder Singhal, by mail

Bar Council’s silence

The very purpose and importance of the Bar Council of India (BCI) lies in its task to protect the prestige, might and independence of the Supreme Court and the judiciary from any untoward attack from anti-democratic forces, so that it can effectively safeguard rights of the citizens as enshrined in the Constitution and also keep the government adhered to its democratic character. Now, when the integrity of the Supreme Court is being directly or indirectly attacked, on the lame excuse of certain quarters having vested interests, the silence on the part of the BCI is intriguing. The issue is serious and affects not only the prestige and independence of the judiciary, but also the very existence of democracy and the rights of the people.

SS Chahal, Amritsar

Food security

Reference to ‘Free food scheme’; the dependence of a huge population on a government-run programme to satiate their hunger is alarming. The NFSA was a good move as it provided relief to the poor, especially during Covid, but amid all these factors, one cannot deny the fact that the scheme is a tentative measure which can’t resolve the hunger issue for a long time. The government needs to consider for how long it will be able to support those who rely on such schemes to feed themselves. It creates a hefty burden on the public treasury. The government should create the means through which the deprived people can earn their bread.

Rishika Kriti, by mail

Reduce power tariff

Apropos of ‘Zero bill beneficiaries touch 90 per cent; power demand increases’; it is an irony that the number of 'zero bill' consumers has touched over 90 per cent and the number of total subsidised domestic consumers have reached 97.9 per cent in December. The maximum power demand has also increased by 1,000 MW as consumers have installed more than one meter in their houses. The PSPCL should reduce tariff instead of offering free power.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

Appointment of judges

The debate on the appointment of judges of high courts and the Supreme Court remains unabated and under the prevalent circumstances, it appears that no consensus can be reached. The parameters for the selection of judges were the duration of legal practice coupled with the integrity of the incumbent and an unblemished past record. These traits were evaluated by the judiciary only, without any interference of the executive or the legislature. The current controversy is the result of diluting the time-tested system of the selection of judges and the result is for everybody to see.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

Posts of judge

It is surprising that thousands of posts of judge in district courts across the country are vacant. There is chronic unemployment in India. Young educated students are migrating abroad due to the non-availability of jobs. The ever-increasing pendency of cases is a cause of serious concern. The appointing authorities should be alert and fill the vacant posts, either through new recruitment or by promotion. Sub-judice cases should be disposed of in time so that the litigants can get justice.

RK Pawar, by mail

Taliban diktat

Apropos of ‘Women banned from varsity’; all rights are applicable till the barrel of the gun, beyond that is the silence caused by tyranny. This is evident in Afghanistan. The latest despotic diktat by the Taliban is the ban on the entry of women in universities. We already are a divided society — in religion, caste and colour. Innovation in social divisions has peaked, with its old grandeur reflected in the new form of gender bias that rips apart opportunities for women. The rhetorical condemnation of other countries is no match to the sounds of bombs and the religious extremism and hatred sowed in the soil. No amnesty or self-styled leaders of the free world seem to be effective in protecting the rights of Afghan women.

Mayoor Tripathi, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Nasal covid vaccine to cost Rs 800 at private hospitals, Rs 325 at govt ones

2
Haryana

Gangster’s wife elected Zila Parishad chief in Haryana’s Rohtak

3
Brand Connect

ACV Keto Gummies {Shocking US & CA Customer Reviews Exposed} Supreme Keto ACV Gummies Lose Weight or West Money?

4
Entertainment

Sheezan Khan breaks down on hearing about Tunisha Sharma’s funeral; his mother, sister attend actress’ last rites

5
Punjab

Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

6
Delhi

Delhi colder than Dharamsala, Nainital; Fog blots out sun in parts of Haryana, Punjab, west UP

7
World

As Putin ‘critic’ Pavel Antov, friend die under suspicious circumstances in Odisha, police begin probe

8
Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Police evacuate Hyatt Regency hotel following hoax bomb threat

9
Punjab

Punjab Police seize loaded RPG, rocket launcher; arrest 3 module members in investigation of Sirhali RPG attack case

10
Nation

Mock drills held in hospitals across country to check covid readiness

Don't Miss

View All
Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

40,000 winged guests at Harike
Punjab

40,000 winged guests at Harike in Tarn Taran district

Dense fog at many places as intense cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy
Entertainment

'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy

Tourism industry in Himachal pins hopes on snowfall on weekend
Himachal

Tourism industry in Himachal pins hopes on snowfall on weekend

Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Features Looking back 2022

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Top News

Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu

2 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area

The terrorists are intercepted near Tawi bridge as they were...

Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm

Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm

More than 60 people have so far been reported dead as a resu...

3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona

3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona

The incident occurs on December 26 at Woods Canyon Lake in C...

22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house

22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house

Police suspect suicide

5 of family charred to death in UP

5 of family charred to death in UP

As per the initial report the fire starts from a stove


Cities

View All

Hotel manager among two held in Amritsar after video goes viral

Hotel manager among two held in Amritsar after video goes viral

40,000 winged guests at Harike in Tarn Taran district

Looking Back 2022: Amritsar district sportspersons prove their mettle in national, international events

Nagar kirtan taken out from Akal Takht to mark Guru Gobind Singh's parkash purab

Posing as cops, gang of 4 used 'nakas' to rob commuters in Batala

4 snatch car in Mohali, 7th incident in 40 days

4 snatch car in Mohali, 7th incident in 40 days

PGI, Panjab University among 9 put on notice for flouting waste management norms

Covid readiness assessed at Chandigarh hospitals during mock drill

Mock Drill: Chetan Singh Jouramajra takes stock of Mohali’s Covid readiness

Haryana prepared to deal with any situation: Anil Vij

Cheating in exams plague-like pandemic: HC

Cheating in exams plague-like pandemic: Delhi High Court

Delhi colder than Dharamsala, Nainital; Fog blots out sun in parts of Haryana, Punjab, west UP

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

BJP names Rekha Gupta as its candidate for Delhi mayoral poll

Badhra block samiti member found dead in Gurugram

Resurvey ordered in areas where anomalies suspected

High-tension power wires too close for comfort near Pathankot Chowk

Cane procurement, payment reviewed

March held to seek relief for Latifpura demolition-hit

With Mann's oath-taking, Nawanshahr dist remained in spotlight

Smart City in making: Rs 146-crore spent, Rs 784-crore works in progress in Ludhiana

Smart City in making: Rs 146-crore spent, Rs 784-crore works in progress in Ludhiana

Bomb scare at Hyatt Regency Ludhiana

Enforcement Directorate raids milk plant, offices of liquor contractor Channi Bajaj

Hold F&CC meeting at earliest: Councillors

5 illegal constructions razed in Ludhiana

Patiala MC to rejuvenate Rajindra Lake

Patiala MC to rejuvenate Rajindra Lake

Leadership initiative: Student dons roles of DC, SSP for a day

2 schools in Patiala fined for charging excess fee

Punjabi University, Patiala to complete study on farm stir