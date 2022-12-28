OPS burden

Refer to ‘Unfunded OPS tax on future generations: EAC member’; any well-intended economic reform by the government always faces a stiff resistance from opposition parties as well as the public, specially if the reform is to discipline government spending. Expenditure on pensions is a prominent part of the government budget. It was a milestone reform in 2003, when the NDA government overhauled the pension policy. The new policy lightened the burden on the exchequer by sharing the pension amount partly from a pensioner’s salary. But in political expediency to garner votes, parties have raked up the issue without giving a thought to how detrimental it would be to the dwindling economy. The powers that be must not ignore the line where welfare ends and profligacy begins.

Yoginder Singhal, by mail

Bar Council’s silence

The very purpose and importance of the Bar Council of India (BCI) lies in its task to protect the prestige, might and independence of the Supreme Court and the judiciary from any untoward attack from anti-democratic forces, so that it can effectively safeguard rights of the citizens as enshrined in the Constitution and also keep the government adhered to its democratic character. Now, when the integrity of the Supreme Court is being directly or indirectly attacked, on the lame excuse of certain quarters having vested interests, the silence on the part of the BCI is intriguing. The issue is serious and affects not only the prestige and independence of the judiciary, but also the very existence of democracy and the rights of the people.

SS Chahal, Amritsar

Food security

Reference to ‘Free food scheme’; the dependence of a huge population on a government-run programme to satiate their hunger is alarming. The NFSA was a good move as it provided relief to the poor, especially during Covid, but amid all these factors, one cannot deny the fact that the scheme is a tentative measure which can’t resolve the hunger issue for a long time. The government needs to consider for how long it will be able to support those who rely on such schemes to feed themselves. It creates a hefty burden on the public treasury. The government should create the means through which the deprived people can earn their bread.

Rishika Kriti, by mail

Reduce power tariff

Apropos of ‘Zero bill beneficiaries touch 90 per cent; power demand increases’; it is an irony that the number of 'zero bill' consumers has touched over 90 per cent and the number of total subsidised domestic consumers have reached 97.9 per cent in December. The maximum power demand has also increased by 1,000 MW as consumers have installed more than one meter in their houses. The PSPCL should reduce tariff instead of offering free power.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

Appointment of judges

The debate on the appointment of judges of high courts and the Supreme Court remains unabated and under the prevalent circumstances, it appears that no consensus can be reached. The parameters for the selection of judges were the duration of legal practice coupled with the integrity of the incumbent and an unblemished past record. These traits were evaluated by the judiciary only, without any interference of the executive or the legislature. The current controversy is the result of diluting the time-tested system of the selection of judges and the result is for everybody to see.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

Posts of judge

It is surprising that thousands of posts of judge in district courts across the country are vacant. There is chronic unemployment in India. Young educated students are migrating abroad due to the non-availability of jobs. The ever-increasing pendency of cases is a cause of serious concern. The appointing authorities should be alert and fill the vacant posts, either through new recruitment or by promotion. Sub-judice cases should be disposed of in time so that the litigants can get justice.

RK Pawar, by mail

Taliban diktat

Apropos of ‘Women banned from varsity’; all rights are applicable till the barrel of the gun, beyond that is the silence caused by tyranny. This is evident in Afghanistan. The latest despotic diktat by the Taliban is the ban on the entry of women in universities. We already are a divided society — in religion, caste and colour. Innovation in social divisions has peaked, with its old grandeur reflected in the new form of gender bias that rips apart opportunities for women. The rhetorical condemnation of other countries is no match to the sounds of bombs and the religious extremism and hatred sowed in the soil. No amnesty or self-styled leaders of the free world seem to be effective in protecting the rights of Afghan women.

Mayoor Tripathi, by mail

