OPS will hamper growth

Refer to ‘Rewarding non-performers’ (Nous Indica); implementation of the OPS will adversely impact the engine of India’s growth. A private job entails long working hours, highly competitive settings and deadlines to be met in a stressful environment. A government job provides job security, perks, a comfortable environment and post-retirement benefits. Private companies can downsize the workforce anytime. The fear of being fired weighs heavy on an employee’s mind. Expecting private sector employees to fund the old-age security of the already privileged government workforce is harsh.

Anita kataria, Patiala

Unfair to others

‘Rewarding non-performers’ has presented a real picture about the non-performance and corrupt practices of unscrupulous employees. This is happening despite politicians’ tall claims of eradication of corruption. The main aim of parties is to win elections by making even impractical promises which may jeopardise the economy. Eminent economists have opposed the OPS as being economically unviable, but vote-hungry politicians are ignoring this hard fact. In Himachal, where most of the funds are spent on paying salaries and pensions of employees, obviously, the rest of the population has to fend for itself.

Deepak, by mail

No link to pension

‘Rewarding non-performers’ gives the impression that the public sector has not contributed to the economy at all. As if all that the public sector has received is bribe money. In fact, a robust public sector is the need of the hour. With increased privatisation, there is reduction in corporate taxes and increased profit retention. What link does a financial policy such as OPS and NPS have with corruption? Action taken or not taken against corrupt employees is not dependent on what kind of pension they may receive. In the name of promoting entrepreneurial spirit, corporates are allowed to evade their responsibility towards the economy, but a government employee’s pension is regarded as a burden on the taxpayer.

Vibhu Singh, Shimla

Not all corrupt

Dubbing all government employees as non-performers is a sweeping statement (‘Rewarding non-performers’). Government employees are not getting pension under OPS as a political largesse, but in lieu of spending their entire active life in the service of the government. All the three scenarios discussed by the writer are hypothetical. Not all clerks and JEs are corrupt. Painting all with the same brush is unjustified. It is true that employees in the private sector, too, should be brought under the NPS. Also, like Punjab, multiple pensions to MPs and MLAs must be stopped forthwith. Further, old-age pension must be given to all citizens to ensure economic justice, as enshrined in the Constitution.

CS MANN, UNA

Comparison not fair

The hypothetical comparison cannot be justified, as benefits are enjoyed by both private and government employees (‘Rewarding non-performers’). Pension is not a ‘benefit’ because it is given as loyalty share. Often, government employees are called for duty after working hours, odd hours and on holidays. The change of job/loyalty by employees of private concerns cannot be compared with the working conditions of government employees. The pay hike on change of job cannot be compared with the meagre increment paid to government staff. The corruption angle is not justified. Who will remain loyal to the nation while serving at the border if benefits — like the ones not given to five-day week white-collar employees — are denied to them? The comparison of OPS cannot be done with incidents of corruption. Compare all benefits, easy/difficult situations and dangerous conditions in which government and private employees work.

Wg Cdr Jasbir S Minhas (retd), Mohali

Pharma industry

Refer to ‘Clean chit to Maiden’; pharma industry in India is largely unregulated, both in terms of quality and pricing. While this regulation is an exclusive prerogative of the government, doctors are strangely and, unfortunately, dragged into an unnecessary controversy for ‘prescribing branded or costly products’. Now that this pharma company has got a clean chit, can we expect some lawsuit for tarnishing the integrity of the company and the country?

Sandeep Chaudhri, Karnal

Medical tuition fee

The decision of the Supreme Court to uphold the decision of Andhra Pradesh High Court’s order quashing the state government’s decision to enhance the tuition fee in medical colleges to Rs 24 lakh for each year, is appreciable (‘Education is not a business’). It is quality and not quantity that matters. The government should promptly accept the court’s decision.

VIPASHA SHARMA, by mail

