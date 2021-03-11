Outsourcing budget

The tall advertisements by the AAP government in newspapers, seeking budget suggestions from the public, will result in wastage of resources in the form of time, money and energy. Every idle man will shoot off a detailed letter or mail, thereby contributing in the accumulation of paper heaps and making the government’s job tougher to go through and decide on every suggestion. Consequently, the budget will get delayed. There are over a hundred MLAs and over a thousand bureaucrats, engineers, educationists, agriculture experts and intellectuals in almost every field, who can guide the government on the budget. Asking suggestions from the public reflects the lack of wisdom to govern. The experiment had failed in Delhi in 2015. Punjab is already under huge debt and cannot bear the burden of extravaganza on repeating failed experiments, instead of learning from them.

Neha Syal, Sangrur

AAP’s populist move

The front full-page advertisements on two consecutive days in all leading dailies, inviting people’s suggestions for the AAP government’s maiden budget is nothing but a populist move. On the one hand, the Punjab CM is requesting the Centre for a relief package for the extremely strained economy of Punjab, but on the other hand, he is wasting public money on layman’s suggestions for the annual budget, which is experts’ domain. Public suggestions are going to be doles for the self only, while the budget is a composite blueprint keeping in view the larger interests of the state. This populist gimmick has already failed in Delhi and is not going to benefit the AAP in Punjab.

Arun Bala, Bathinda

Communal tension

Refer to ‘Communal tinderbox’; it is disturbing that communal tension is expanding from one state to another. Some political outfits are experimenting with the idea of polarising the population to garner votes. For long, religious festivals have been organised by all communities in a peaceful manner. Religious versions and practices being followed in the open just to instigate another community must be stopped immediately. Right-thinking citizens should come out and condemn such practices which disturb social harmony. Religion is strictly personal and must be practised in privacy without hurting the sentiments of others. The law-enforcing agencies should deal with such situations as per the rule of law rather than the law of the ruler.

GS MANN, NAYA NANGAL

Wrong is wrong, too

Apropos of the middle ‘In the end, right remains right’, the former bureaucrat’s tacit admission, concluding that he should not have rejoined the government testifies the corollary that wrong remains wrong too. The moot point is not judicial ratification of such appointments made at the whims and fancies of politicians, but the missing transparency and competition hallmark of ‘right to equality’ and ‘equal opportunity’ in appointments that public purse sustains and the need to infuse transparency even in every ex-cadre appointment.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Little Press freedom

The deteriorating Press freedom is a cause of concern. India being ranked 150th out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index reflects the grave condition. Such a low rank is attributed to extreme interference by politicians, unhinged use of power and influence, and also the corruption existing in the media. Since India is a diverse country, it is vital for the media to report things fairly. There should be an authority which prevents the misuse of power by the government. Destroying the freedom of the Press is the first step towards destruction of democracy. Sedition charges are being imposed on anyone who speaks against the government. This must stop. The Press and media houses must maintain their ethics and sanctity.

Ishita Kukreja, Ludhiana

Confusion over coal

On the one hand, the coal minister claims that we have ‘sufficient stock of coal at pit-heads’, while on the other hand, he advises the state governments not to bank on domestic supplies and ‘plan import’ of coal. Even if imports are needed, why the Central government can’t buy it for them? What exactly is the state of affairs of the coal supply in India?

Vinay K Gupta, Ambala Cantt

Unvaccinated students

The anticipation for vaccines was palpable as it would help combat the Covid virus and facilitate students’ return to school. But unvaccinated kids in the age group of 5 to 12 are at risk of exposure to the virus, as the seating arrangement in classrooms is tight, in violation of the Covid protocol, and school buses are functioning at full capacity. Children do not wear mask properly, especially for long durations. Online education should be made an option for them till they get vaccinated.

Manisha Sharma, Panchkula

