 Pakistan must mend its ways

Pakistan must mend its ways



Refer to ‘India-Pak impasse’; ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif realises that building friendly ties with India is the key to ensuring lasting peace, security and prosperity in the region. Unfortunately, his efforts to bring about a positive change have been marred by the Pakistani deep state. After all, it is the army — which has a strong grip on all spheres of governance, such as politics, the economy and foreign affairs — that calls the shots in Islamabad. It is, therefore, imperative that the political elite across the border impress upon the military leadership the need to stop exporting terrorism to India and adopt a policy that will help improve Islamabad’s relations with New Delhi, Kabul and Tehran. It is never too late to give peace a shot.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Need to revisit Agnipath scheme

The Department of Military Affairs’ belated inquiry into the manpower shortage caused by the Agnipath scheme reveals a concerning oversight. Despite its promise of a youthful military, the scheme’s inadequate recruitment quotas starkly contrast with the high retirement rates, worsened by a pandemic-induced hiring freeze. The immediate consequences — understaffed units and operational challenges — are felt deeply within the ranks, particularly in specialised regiments like the Gorkhas. The political manoeuvring around Agnipath, including Opposition accusations and the ruling party’s stance, underscores the scheme’s contentious nature. A reassessment is crucial, not just for political optics but to ensure that our armed forces maintain their strength and readiness. Prioritising fiscal savings over operational efficiency risks undermining national security. It’s time to rethink Agnipath before it further erodes our military capabilities.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

No compromise on nat’l security

Apropos of the article ‘Manpower shortage calls for a rethink of Agnipath scheme’; regardless of the politics surrounding the issue and other considerations, there should be no compromise when it comes to India's national security. There is a need for the masses to understand the goal behind the introduction of the Agnipath scheme and not get swayed by misleading talking points. The country is already beset by widespread unemployment. Youth, hailing from diverse academic backgrounds, are just looking to secure a job, regardless of the duration of the service.

Sunil Kumar Mahajan, Bilaspur

Kangana’s remarks uncalled for

Actress Kangana Ranaut’s remarks about elderly women being paid to stage a protest during the farmers’ stir were completely baseless and highly condemnable. She should have apologised for the comments. However, that does not justify the assault on the newly elected MP by the CISF constable. Any person in uniform is supposed to serve the nation and protect its citizens. An official on duty must not let their personal views or emotions dictate their actions. Some anti-social elements, who want to stoke communal tensions, have lent their support to the erring constable and seized the emotive issue. The growing animosity among different sections of society will only disturb communal harmony in the state.

Upant Sharma, Una

Attack on Sikh man

A Sikh man was allegedly thrashed and called a ‘Khalistani’ in Haryana’s Kaithal on Tuesday. This was a highly condemnable attack, which calls for a thorough investigation. If the culprits are not brought to justice, it could set a dangerous precedent. It has become common for miscreants to throw around such epithets at members of the Sikh community. Those of us who are law-abiding, patriotic Sikhs feel hurt and offended by this kind of mischaracterisation. There is a need for more stringent laws to address such crimes. Those who dub all Sikhs as Khalistanis must be punished. That could be a step towards making Sikhs feel safe and respected.

Nirmal Singh, Patiala

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

