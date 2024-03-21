Pakistan should mend its ways

Apropos of the editorial ‘Clash on Durand Line’; it is ironic that Pakistan’s fighter jets recently struck in two Afghan provinces since it once looked to Kabul for strategic depth in its war against India. Islamabad must mend its ways or face the consequences of its actions. Its continued sponsorship of terrorism in India is deplorable. Instead of baselessly blaming India for its own misdeeds, Pakistan should stop being a haven for terrorists. The international community must hold Pakistan accountable and facilitate a constructive dialogue between Pakistan and Afghanistan to restore peace in South Asia.

Incident dents India’s image

Refer to the article ‘Don’t let mobs give India a bad name’; the attack on the five international students at their hostel for offering namaz is disconcerting. The mob violence is likely to damage our global image and lend credence to the apprehensions about growing Islamophobia in India. The case needs to be probed thoroughly, and the assailants must be brought to book. Those responsible for the incident must be shown no leniency. Since the case is sensitive, it will send out the wrong message across the Arab world about the condition of Muslims in India, if not handled properly.

Threat to peace at border

With reference to the news report ‘Absurd, baseless: India counters China’s new claim over Arunachal’; the fresh claims being made by Beijing over Arunachal Pradesh are not only unfounded, but they also undermine the efforts to maintain peace at the border. Arunachal Pradesh has been, is, and will always remain an integral part of India. Such claims by China do not align with historical facts or current administrative governance. It is imperative that both nations focus on dialogue and diplomacy to resolve any disputes, ensuring the stability and prosperity of the region.

China plays the big bully

New Delhi’s firm rebuttal to Beijing’s baseless claims over Arunachal Pradesh resonates with the nation’s unwavering stance on sovereignty. China’s absurd assertion of ownership only reflects its disregard for historical truths and international norms. The inauguration of the Sela Tunnel in the state stands as a symbol of progress and connectivity, not a provocation, as portrayed by the Dragon. With tensions simmering along the poorly demarcated border, it is imperative to maintain peace and stability in the region. India’s resolve to defend its territorial integrity remains resolute despite past conflicts.

Strength in diversity

Apropos of the article ‘Need to break free from prejudice, acknowledge shared inheritance’; diversity is an indispensable part of Indian culture. The Constitution vehemently protects it. Efforts to undermine our cultural diversity will only weaken the fabric of secularism. Learning from the teachings of saints, Sufi poets and Mahatma Gandhi, all citizens must acknowledge one another as a part of our shared inheritance. Inculcating a scientific temper among the youth can help them understand the need to shake off prejudices, superstitions and outdated rituals. Further, promoting a healthy public discourse on the subject can help.

Misplaced outrage over wealth gap

With reference to the article ‘Searching for sanity in the age of hyper-consumerism’; the article read more like a painful rant about huge spending by the elite. The author has called out the Ambanis for spending over Rs 1,250 crore on their son’s pre-wedding ceremony. His criticism is misplaced, and the mention of India’s rank on the Global Hunger Index to question the expenditure on a family event is not a good argument. It is hard to understand why some commentators are up in arms over the richest man in Asia spending his own money.

