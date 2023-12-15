Parl intrusion raises questions

The Parliament security breach, occurring 22 years after a terror attack, has brought shame to the nation. The failure of a multi-layered security system and scrutiny of visitors raises serious questions about the security of Parliament. While Pakistan was responsible for the earlier attack, the accountability for the recent breach needs to be fixed. Despite being a nation with the fourth-largest armed forces, India could not secure its Parliament, posing a potential threat to members attending the winter session. Those responsible for entry passes and security checks need to be thoroughly interrogated to pinpoint the lapses. The safety of countrymen can be well imagined from the security of Parliament.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Conduct independent probe

Refer to ‘On 22nd anniv of Parliament terror attack, major security breach in LS; five arrested’; the incident has laid bare gaps in the security arrangements in the newly built Parliament building. However, it is difficult to comprehend how ordinary citizens could breach the high-level security. The incident is extremely alarming for the country’s internal security. It warrants an independent investigation and a comprehensive review of the existing security setup.

Jagdish Chander, Jalandhar

India’s stance commendable

Apropos of ‘India backs resolution’; this is a commendable and bold move on the part of India. Unlike in October, when India took its relations with Israel and the US into consideration, this time it went by its independent foreign policy and the principles of peace and coexistence. Not succumbing to pressure, New Delhi demonstrated a strong stance, supporting what is required on humanitarian grounds for the suffering people of Gaza. In a way, India has succeeded in further isolating Israel and the US on the international stage.

Surinder Kumar Mahna, Karnal

Bills must undergo scrutiny

Apropos of ‘Criminal law Bills’; the fundamental requirement of laws is to provide even-handed justice, protection for all and contribute to the good and welfare of society. Mandatory provisions of accountability, a high level of scrutiny and adherence to due process through debate and discussion, preferably arriving at a consensus, are essential elements in a vibrant and healthy democracy. The three redrafted criminal law Bills must undergo thorough scrutiny. Shashi Tharoor raised valid questions about their purpose, function and certain faults in a convincing debate; these issues must be addressed before pushing the Bills through on the strength of numerical majority.

BM Singh, Amritsar

BJP’s choice of CMs

Refer to ‘BJP’s CM picks’; this choice of unexpected leaders is not new for the BJP — Narendra Modi is one such example, being selected as Gujarat CM in 2001. Among the three chosen leaders, the elevation of Vishnu Deo Sai, former president of Chhattisgarh BJP, is seen as an extension of tribal community representation. In MP, Mohan Yadav hails from the dominant OBC community and in Rajasthan, Bhajan Lal Sharma, a first-time MLA, is from the Brahmin community, with his deputies being a Dalit and a Rajput. This clearly indicates that the BJP is aiming for a combination of caste and community appeal, along with regional balance, in each state.

LJ Singh, by mail

Challenges after retirement

Apropos of ‘The kidnapping of a retired man’; after retirement, many people face a myriad of challenges. Family members may lose privileges that were available during the breadwinner’s service period, potentially leading to changes in their attitude. Financial considerations come to the fore, especially as retirees receive a substantial amount at the end of service. Unfortunately, fraudsters often target this wealth, and many retirees suffer financial losses due to cybercrimes. Veterans need to be vigilant to avoid falling prey to criminals. Seeking reliable professional help is crucial to managing finances in a secure and beneficial manner.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#Pakistan