Parties must mend their ways

Refer to the editorial ‘Mind your tongue’; the Election Commission of India (ECI) has risen to the occasion by issuing a stern warning to top campaigners and candidates from both the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress against the violation of the model code of conduct by asking them to refrain from making personal attacks on one another or utterances along religious or communal lines. Former Calcutta High Court judge and BJP candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay crossed the line with his derogatory remarks against CM Mamata Banerjee and has understandably earned the ire of the ECI. The body has set a good precedent by debarring him from campaigning for 24 hours. The ECI’s reprimand should serve as a wake-up call to political leaders across party lines.

MD Sharma, Shimla

Ensure adherence to model code

Refer to ‘Mind your tongue’; the ECI has rightly issued a stringent directive to the BJP and the Congress amid growing concerns over the degrading campaign rhetoric amid the General Election. There is no doubt that the ECI’s failure to be effective, impartial and prompt in its role as the watchdog of elections has left the Indian electorate disappointed. It has hit the credibility of the poll panel and eroded public trust in it. Courts should not have to intervene in such poll-related matters. The onus is on the ECI to ensure that all candidates and parties comply with the model code of conduct during an election season.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Prioritise flyers’ safety

Apropos of ‘Deadly turbulence’; the tragedy aboard a Singapore Airlines flight is a stark reminder of the perils lurking in our skies. The death and the injuries sustained because of the unexpected disturbance are not just statistics; they should serve as a call to action for the aviation industry. This incident, which marked the first fatality for the airline in over two decades, highlights the unpredictable nature of clear-air turbulence, a phenomenon intensified by climate change and one that can strike with little or no warning. It is imperative that airlines bolster their safety protocols. This would require investing in advanced forecasting technology, providing comprehensive training for flight crews and emphasising the non-negotiable necessity of seatbelt usage for passengers. The onus is on the aviation sector to adapt swiftly and ensure that flyers’ safety remains their top priority.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

Women’s issues still unaddressed

With reference to the article ‘Political parties pay lip service to women’s safety’; politicians often seize upon women’s issues to target their rivals, but they have never taken steps to help resolve them. The Nirbhaya gang rape case was used to attack the Congress, which was then in power at the Centre. But are women any safer now than they were a decade ago? Has the situation improved? Opposition parties use any crime against a woman to corner the ruling dispensation. But the same political parties fail to act when it happens on their watch. Unless concerted efforts are made by leaders across party lines, mere posturing about women’s safety will do nothing.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Victims’ fear of stigma

The Swati Maliwal incident is yet another case of political weaponisation of violence against women. AAP’s response to the controversy does not inspire confidence. Thanks to Maliwal's status and position, the police action that followed the incident was swift. And her call for justice is being heard. But unfortunately, most other victims don’t have the power to seek justice because they fear going public with their allegations because of stigma. Several women in the Prajwal case reportedly had to flee their homes out of fear and stigma after some objectionable video clips of them started circulating. A swift investigation into such matters is necessary to ensure the delivery of justice.

Satwant Kaur Panesar, by mail

