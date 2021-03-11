Parting of ways

Apropos of ‘Nitish’s gambit’, even before rising to the current political eminence, the BJP had this itch to grow alone, at the expense of its ‘disposable’ allies. After courting the JD(U) and anointing Nitish as the CM in a coalition government for years, the BJP managed to outnumber its ally in the Assembly. Nitish was apparently uncomfortable with the thrust of the Parivar, and was administratively put on the backfoot. Hence, he had no choice but to part ways with the BJP.

RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

New partners

The JD(U)-RJD alliance has infused a whiff of fresh air in the moribund Opposition unity, while denting the invincibility of the BJP. There was nothing common between the BJP and the JD(U). Whereas the JD(U) subscribes to socialist and secular ideology, Hindutva ideology is the BJP’s leitmotif. The only thing now to be seen is how the new alliance discharges its responsibility to set and maintain the highest standards of governance. People of not only Bihar, but also the rest of India will be watching closely. Hopefully, the new allies will play well and score a goal in 2024.

Lt Col GS Bedi (Retd), Mohali

Unnatural alliance

The BJP-JD(U) coalition was shaky from the start due to deep policy and ideological differences. The JD(U) was reduced to 43 seats and the BJP gained 74 seats in the 2020 elections — an embarrassment to the former. And yet, Nitish was named Chief Minister. This was Modi’s masterstroke as Nitish could have jumped the fence. It was not a friendly gesture, but an unavoidable option. But the BJP was putting roadblocks in Nitish’s administrative functioning.

BM SINGH, AMRITSAR

Smacks of complicity

Refer to ‘Illegal mining’, there is no denying the nexus between influential politicians, the police, powerful government functionaries and the mafia. Illegal operations of this scale in Haryana lend credence to the suspicion that political patronage and complicity of bureaucracy facilitates the continuation and proliferation of such money-spinning activities. If the government maintains that there are only stray cases of illegal mining, it betrays that the government has no political will to eradicate this menace. Mere rhetorical defence will not cut ice with the masses who feel that laxity of the government is responsible for the illegal mining operations.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Demographic decline

Apropos of the article ‘Demographic benefit waning’, the advice to get rich before you get old is applicable to nations too. This government has been unsuccessful in making the nation richer, in spite of its initiatives like ‘Make in India’. Even the PLI scheme announced with much fanfare does not seem to be going anywhere. The grand promise of 2 crore jobs has largely been forgotten. Unless there is a drastic increase in employment opportunities, the demographic dividend can soon become an albatross round the nation’s neck.

ANTHONY HENRIQUES, MUMBAI

On a positive note

We habitually criticise our country, but ignore the positive side. India of 1947 and now are worlds apart. Successive governments have been vigorously contributing towards development and poverty alleviation. It began with the setting up of steel plants, light and heavy machinery factories and massive energy generators, like the Bhakra Dam, and the substantial expansion of the canal and rail network. Today, India is among the top industrialised nations. We have attained success in the field of space and nuclear technologies. From import substitution to indigenisation to ‘Make in India’, the nation is on the right path. India may well become the auto-hub of Asia in the near future. Public-private partnership has bloomed in the last decade and we have world-class highways. We have excelled in the field of immunisation, the latest being the massive Covid-19 vaccination programme. We have stood up well to the challenges posed by our adversaries. Indian democracy is vibrant and functioning. Peaceful transfer of power is a feather in India’s cap.

GS ANAND, PANCHKULA

Smart school, really?

Reference to ‘Smart school sans boundary wall, amenities’, it is unfortunate that parents and students were compelled to lock classrooms of a government smart primary school in protest against the lack of a wall and other infrastructure in the school. Unwalled schools have unsafe teaching environment. Also, students cannot focus on studies due to the frequent movement of stray animals and unwanted people. The government should take steps to address this issue at the earliest in the interest of the students.

CS MANN, UNA

