Parting of ways

Apropos of ‘Nitish’s gambit’, even before rising to the current political eminence, the BJP had this itch to grow alone, at the expense of its ‘disposable’ allies. After courting the JD(U) and anointing Nitish as the CM in a coalition government for years, the BJP managed to outnumber its ally in the Assembly. Nitish was apparently uncomfortable with the thrust of the Parivar, and was administratively put on the backfoot. Hence, he had no choice but to part ways with the BJP.

RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

New partners

The JD(U)-RJD alliance has infused a whiff of fresh air in the moribund Opposition unity, while denting the invincibility of the BJP. There was nothing common between the BJP and the JD(U). Whereas the JD(U) subscribes to socialist and secular ideology, Hindutva ideology is the BJP’s leitmotif. The only thing now to be seen is how the new alliance discharges its responsibility to set and maintain the highest standards of governance. People of not only Bihar, but also the rest of India will be watching closely. Hopefully, the new allies will play well and score a goal in 2024.

Lt Col GS Bedi (Retd), Mohali

Unnatural alliance

The BJP-JD(U) coalition was shaky from the start due to deep policy and ideological differences. The JD(U) was reduced to 43 seats and the BJP gained 74 seats in the 2020 elections — an embarrassment to the former. And yet, Nitish was named Chief Minister. This was Modi’s masterstroke as Nitish could have jumped the fence. It was not a friendly gesture, but an unavoidable option. But the BJP was putting roadblocks in Nitish’s administrative functioning.

BM SINGH, AMRITSAR

Smacks of complicity

Refer to ‘Illegal mining’, there is no denying the nexus between influential politicians, the police, powerful government functionaries and the mafia. Illegal operations of this scale in Haryana lend credence to the suspicion that political patronage and complicity of bureaucracy facilitates the continuation and proliferation of such money-spinning activities. If the government maintains that there are only stray cases of illegal mining, it betrays that the government has no political will to eradicate this menace. Mere rhetorical defence will not cut ice with the masses who feel that laxity of the government is responsible for the illegal mining operations.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Demographic decline

Apropos of the article ‘Demographic benefit waning’, the advice to get rich before you get old is applicable to nations too. This government has been unsuccessful in making the nation richer, in spite of its initiatives like ‘Make in India’. Even the PLI scheme announced with much fanfare does not seem to be going anywhere. The grand promise of 2 crore jobs has largely been forgotten. Unless there is a drastic increase in employment opportunities, the demographic dividend can soon become an albatross round the nation’s neck.

ANTHONY HENRIQUES, MUMBAI

On a positive note

We habitually criticise our country, but ignore the positive side. India of 1947 and now are worlds apart. Successive governments have been vigorously contributing towards development and poverty alleviation. It began with the setting up of steel plants, light and heavy machinery factories and massive energy generators, like the Bhakra Dam, and the substantial expansion of the canal and rail network. Today, India is among the top industrialised nations. We have attained success in the field of space and nuclear technologies. From import substitution to indigenisation to ‘Make in India’, the nation is on the right path. India may well become the auto-hub of Asia in the near future. Public-private partnership has bloomed in the last decade and we have world-class highways. We have excelled in the field of immunisation, the latest being the massive Covid-19 vaccination programme. We have stood up well to the challenges posed by our adversaries. Indian democracy is vibrant and functioning. Peaceful transfer of power is a feather in India’s cap.

GS ANAND, PANCHKULA

Smart school, really?

Reference to ‘Smart school sans boundary wall, amenities’, it is unfortunate that parents and students were compelled to lock classrooms of a government smart primary school in protest against the lack of a wall and other infrastructure in the school. Unwalled schools have unsafe teaching environment. Also, students cannot focus on studies due to the frequent movement of stray animals and unwanted people. The government should take steps to address this issue at the earliest in the interest of the students.

CS MANN, UNA

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Solan-Shimla national highway stretch caves in, traffic diverted

2
Trending

Chinese groom plays cheating wife's sex video with her brother-in-law at own wedding

3
Entertainment

Comedian Raju Srivastava's health deteriorates

4
Punjab

Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu’s personal assistant’s car stopped by bikers, attack him with sharp-edged weapons

5
Punjab

Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation accepted

6
Punjab

Video of Punjab Speaker's security manhandling truck driver emerges; truckers criticise AAP govt

7
Trending

Bobby Kataria of viral smoking video now claims it was a dummy plane; 'How can you take lighter?'

8
J & K

JeM attack on Rajouri Army camp raises several questions

9
Entertainment

Pakistan media approaches government for NOC on screening of Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

10
Delhi

3 girls kidnapped, raped in Delhi; police told to submit action taken report by August 14

Don't Miss

View All
42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changes tack yet again, ED gets special mention
Trending

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changing tack yet again, ED gets special mention

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur
Punjab

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur

Separated at India-Pak Partition, 92-year-old Punjab man to reunite with his nephew in Pakistan
Punjab

How duplicated thumb reunite family separated by Partition

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report

Palampur: Schoolkids cross makeshift wooden bridge, risk lives
Schools

Palampur: Schoolkids cross makeshift wooden bridge, risk lives

Top News

Taiwan issue: India calls for de-escalation of tensions

Taiwan issue: India calls for restraint, says it does not explicitly endorse ‘One-China’ policy

MEA’s call for avoidance of unilateral actions to change sta...

No PM ambitions, but ready to play role in forging opposition unity: Nitish

No PM ambitions, but ready to play role in forging opposition unity: Nitish

'It is my wish that all come together'

Migrant labourer shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

Migrant labourer shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

The attack came three days ahead of 75th Independence Day on...

Himachal Government introduces more stringent version of anti-conversion law

Himachal Government introduces more stringent version of anti-conversion law

The Act prohibits conversion by misrepresentation, force, un...

Nude photoshoot: Mumbai Police to question actor Ranveer Singh on August 22

Nude photoshoot: Mumbai Police to question actor Ranveer Singh on August 22

A case has been registered at Chembur police station against...

Cities

View All

Finally, Amritsar MC cracks down on Heritage Street encroachers

Finally, Amritsar MC cracks down on Heritage Street encroachers

Amritsar: Police suspect personal enmity behind 83-year-old's murder

Gurdaspur administrators race against time to repair roads before 'Babe da Viah'

Sukhwant Kaur still treasures memories of her village in Pak

Amritsar youth sets record with 185 one-handed claps in 30 seconds

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Now, lab on wheels in Chandigarh to test food items for adulteration

Now, lab on wheels in Chandigarh to test food items for adulteration

Chandigarh: Tricolour put up at Sec 15 house of SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu

Chandigarh MC to auction 60 Car Bazaar sites

Covid: 68-yr-old dies in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Mercury drops by 6 °C, cloudy weather ahead

Delhi Police recovers 2,000 live cartridges ahead of I-Day

Delhi Police recover over 2,200 live cartridges ahead of I-Day; 6 held, terror angle not ruled out

Woman moves Delhi High Court to stop her close friend to travel abroad for Euthanasia

Yamuna water level crosses danger mark in Delhi

'Not part of any alliance': AAP on Nitish Kumar being projected as PM candidate for 2024 LS polls

21-yr-old kills mother suspecting affair in Gurugram; hides body under cot

Tension outside mall over screening of Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha

Tension outside mall over screening of Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha

Day 4: Cane growers' dharna continues

Three arrested with 40-kg poppy husk brought from Rajasthan

3 held with Rs 7.5L in bank robbery case

Honour last year's nominees at I-Day event: Social workers

PPCB officials told to check release of effluents into Sutlej

PPCB officials told to check release of effluents into Sutlej

Deworming tablets distributed among children in Ahmedgarh

Security upped at Sahnewal ahead of I-Day celebrations

Cops celebrate Raksha Bandhan with students

Learning financial lessons during lockdown

16 private colleges barred by Punjabi University from offering MA, MEd courses

16 private colleges barred by Punjabi University from offering MA, MEd courses

Patiala: Cricket star Harmanpreet back home, gets a rousing welcome

Diarrhoea: Patiala MC begins water quality check

Patiala: Control room set up to tackle disease outbreak

Patiala: 240th edition of drama fest held