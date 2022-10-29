 Pay parity : The Tribune India

Pay parity



The decision of the Board of Control for Cricket to bring pay parity in the sport by paying same fee to women cricketers as is being paid to their male counterparts for international matches is a historic one. This is indeed a commendable step in the direction of tackling gender-based discrimination. The difference in earnings of male and female cricketers is staggeringly unfair. This step would go a long way in bridging the gap. The decision will inspire many more girls to take cricket as profession. This step should be emulated by governing bodies of other games too.

NK Gosain, Bathinda

Will bridge gender gap

Apropos of ‘Fair play’; the BCCI’s landmark decision with regard to gender pay parity for international cricket matches deserves unstinted appreciation and adulation. The difference in the earnings of male and female cricketers is staggeringly unfair. The decision will help bridge the gender gap considerably and inspire more girls with latent talent to join professional cricket. Such incentives will equip our cricket team with more talented and dedicated players, enhancing our competitive mettle and prowess.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Attempt to sow fear

Apropos of ‘Bloodshed in Kashmir’; terrorists resorting to killing Kashmiri Pandits, non-Kashmiri Hindus and Muslims and even security personnel shows a concerted attempt to sow fear among residents of Kashmir and challenge the efforts to attain normalcy since the nullification of Article 370. Targeted killings are difficult to prevent as security personnel have no way of knowing who will be the next target of militants. This is in contrast to bigger terror operations that can be tracked through effective intelligence gathering. Earlier, Kashmiri Muslim civilians were targeted, but in recent months there has been a clear attempt to terrorise Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus/Sikhs in J&K. Their objective is to give a clear message to these minorities that they are not welcome in the Valley.

EL Singh, By mail

Bring in private players

Apropos of ‘Stubble-burning cases double in five days’; contrary to the tall claim by Punjab state officials, incidents of straw burning have surpassed last year’s figures with paddy harvest likely to peak in most of the areas under cultivation. The state government’s soft approach against farmers in such cases has sent wrong signals and deflated all means and measures taken by the government, including equipment subsidy, to contain farm fires. Time has come to hand over stubble management to private players. This will not only help the government in containment of farm fires, but will also give monetary benefit to farmers by selling stubble residue to private firms.

Anil Vinayak, Amritsar

Review fixed incentive

Refer to ‘India 2nd to implement equal pay’; it is vividly clear that fixation of cash incentive for Test, ODI and T20I has been done taking into account the length of the play. It would have been better had quality been the criterion instead of length. Shorter the time of play, less is the time for player to show his/her full potential.

Manjeet S Rurkikhas, Garhshankar

Opposition divided

Reference to ‘Notes to likely 2024 winner’; the writer has aptly pointed out that Narendra Modi-led BJP will win the 2024 General Election without any problem. The opposition is a divided house and cannot put up a united show against the BJP leadership. There is no visible challenge to the Modi-Shah combine.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Food security

Apropos of ‘GM mustard crop’; though quite belated, but approval for GM crops like mustard seeds is a welcome step towards food security. If things go well, commercial use of mustard seeds should fructify in two years. Mustard, if trials work, will be the second GM crop after Bt cotton in commercial production. Even though the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee had cleared GM mustard few years earlier, the Centre had asked for more studies. But, GM mustard now has a better chance of gaining final approval, though it has again evoked opposition from farmers. Their apprehensions are misplaced as now safety assessment methods for GM crops are available. Besides, there is no scientific evidence of harmful effects of GM crops on human or animal health.

Lajwant Singh, by mail

Weird suggestion

The Delhi CM’s proposal to print pictures of Hindu deities on notes is farcical. Of late, we have been witnessing deadly cocktail of religion and politics and this weird suggestion will make the concoction more lethal. Kejriwal has been given the mandate for good governance and not involving Gods to serve his political interests.

Deepak Singhal, Noida

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

