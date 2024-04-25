 People to blame : The Tribune India

People to blame



Apropos of the editorial ‘Exercise restraint’; in India, religion comes into play to push voters into the mire of divisive politics. People tend to be attracted by flawed ideologies. During electioneering, political leaders should talk about employment, GDP, development, etc. It is not only the leaders who are responsible; it is the public which gets trapped in their jingoism. We all must work towards unity in diversity in the real sense. If politics of hatred and division enters the genes of the younger generation, it would have disastrous consequences.

SANJAY CHOPRA, MOHALI

Medical treatment

Apropos of the news report ‘SC turns heat on IMA: ‘Complaints of unethical conduct, put house in order’; the apex court’s intervention has brought great relief to everybody. The common man is at the receiving end as far as medical treatment is concerned, whether it is allopathic or any other mode of treatment. Doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies and medical laboratories are all in cahoots. Medical treatment is getting unaffordable for many people. Ayurvedic formulations are prepared by concocting ingredients in a hit-and-trial method with exaggerated claims as there is no government authority to cross-check. The entire healthcare system has become a Gordian knot.

YOGINDER SINGHAL, LADWA

Teachers in schools

Refer to ‘19 Haryana schools sans students, 811 make do with lone teacher’; mere talk of GDP growth will not suffice, unless the backbone of the education system is strong. The state government has been regularly conducting examinations for recruiting teachers. What has been the outcome of this exercise? Infrastructure is of no value without teachers in schools. More emphasis needs to be given to fulfilling educational needs of school students. The state and Central governments must take note of these lapses and fill vacancies with capable teachers in all schools on a regular basis as early as possible for the current session.

TARUSHA, KAPURTHALA

Present-day reality

The recent unprecedented floods in Dubai have sparked a much-needed discussion on weather modification and geo-engineering. Theories on what caused the extreme rainfall include cloud seeding, global warming and poor drainage systems. The Arabian Sea is warming up at one of the fastest rates and it poses a significant threat to the western coastline in India, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, and Kerala. Mumbai, in particular, is extremely vulnerable. Such natural disasters will only become more frequent and severe as global warming intensifies. Their impact on India’s economy and infrastructure cannot be ignored. The deluge in Dubai serves as a stark reminder that the effects of climate change are no longer a distant threat but a present-day reality.

Shruti Saggar, Ludhiana

Instilling trust in every voter

It is the fundamental duty of the Election Commission of India to hold free and fair elections with absolute transparency. If the ECI and the government fail to maintain public trust, the Supreme Court must take cognisance of the matter. The election process takes about a month and a half to be completed. If counting of VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail) slips takes additional time to satisfy the stakeholders, it might exonerate the ECI or the government regarding EVM machines. The common man has a lot of hope from the apex court to nurture democracy.

DILWAR ALI, TOHANA

Role of local communities

With reference to the news report, ‘Warming faster than rest of the world, Asia most disaster-hit’; an indispensable role can be played by the local communities as key stakeholders and agents of change in the fight against climate change. It is a wake-up call for increased recognition and assistance from local communities in Asia, who serve as custodians of indigenous knowledge passed down through generations to mitigate the adverse impact of environmental disruptions.

Nitika, Chandigarh

