Perarivalan’s release

The Supreme Court’s decision to use extraordinary powers under Article 142 to release Perarivalan need not be seen as an endorsement of the claims of his innocence. It is shocking that certain leaders in Tamil Nadu are celebrating the release of a person involved in the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi. Perarivalan is not a patriot. Statements of certain Congress leaders against his release are meaningless since Priyanka Gandhi has on record stated that the family bore no ill will against those responsible for killing her father. A seasoned young politician, she believes in the policy of forgive and forget. Perarivalan should involve himself in good social activities and remain away from politicians.

Ajay Bagga, by mail

Home portfolio

Refer to Dr Navjot Kaur’s suggestion for giving the state Home portfolio to Amritsar North MLA (ex-IGP) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh; during elections, the criteria for fielding a candidate is chances of winnability. Likewise, the capability of running a ministry smoothly and efficiently is the criterion for the allotment of portfolio. In this context, the CM may entrust the former IGP with the responsibility of the Home department. This was expected when the portfolios were allotted. We come across the news of corruption, indiscipline, fraud and misbehaviour, not only in public life, but also in the police. With the former IGP at the helm, this menace is going to be arrested in the shortest possible time. The suggestion is worth considering.

Sqn Ldr KK Sharma (retd), Nangal

Fire safety

Apropos of ‘Fire safety: Only 50 pc Sonepat high rises, 16 pc industries have NOC’; our cities are engines of growth but many Indian cities have become congested and suffer from fragile urban planning. A large number of buildings dot the skyline, considerably reducing the space for parks, gardens and boulevards. Haphazard nature of urban planning leaves enough room for improvement. One hopes that development authorities in each city will find ways to make cities cleaner and greener.

Devendra Khurana, Bhopal

Power theft

Refer to ‘Paying for electricity’; power theft is so rampant that even those who are supposed to check the crime are themselves caught stealing power. In the countryside, the villagers have been so emboldened by politicians that no power or police official can dare to enter their villages. Even power officials living in Vidyut Nagars often steal power. In urban areas, people run air-conditioners free of cost. Small and large industries, in routine, steal power in league with power officials. Only honest people pay bills regularly.

RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

Cong has no real leader

Apropos of the article ‘Confusion even after introspection in Congress’, the ‘Chintan Shivir’ was only ‘chintan’ sans any workable solution for the revival of the party. Any political party without a strong leader at the top is a deadwood. Even regional parties have undisputed mass leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, K Chandrashekar Rao and Naveen Patnaik. Does the Congress have any such leader? Mass bickering reflects the hollowness of the party, coupled with frustration of the majority of the members. The reality is that the party is in the doldrums and only a charismatic leader can revive it. Sadly, the party has none.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

Decentralisation of court

A separate high court for Haryana has often been a bone of contention between Haryana and Punjab. It would be worthwhile to decentralise the court. Why can’t we have a Bench in three-four districts of both states? That will be very convenient for the public, the lawyers and will also help in better administration and watch over lower judiciary. Decentralisation may not go down well with sitting judges, yet it would be a step in the right direction and useful for everyone in the long run. There will be more judges, faster disposal of cases and result in maintaining a better contact with reality for the judges.

Sandeep Chaudhri, Karnal

Traditional learning

Refer to ‘Rise of bulldozer academics’; the concern for the Indian education scenario are genuine and need immediate attention to make it relevant to society and the country. ‘Vidya sa vimukte’ (learning liberates) is the sum and substance of what education stands for. Any discussion on education in India and for Indians needs Indian context and not foreign paradigms. We need not follow the Japanese, Germans or Chinese blindly, but can learn from our sound educational tradition.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

Navjot Sidhu to surrender in Patiala court on Friday after SC sentences him to one-year jail

In jail, Sidhu to go without wages for 3 months

Lalu Yadav, daughter face new corruption case, CBI searches begin

Maid assaulted by Delhi couple, found in pool of urine, hair chopped : Police

In a first, White House officials meet ‘dreamers’ who are at risk of deportation; most of them Indians

Probe digging case, submit report in five days: Amritsar Mayor

Buses off road for 2nd day, passengers suffer in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Tenders floated for 8 parking lots in Amritsar

Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood

Mini-bus operators call off their strike after assurance of Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Lookout circular issued against GBP directors

Ragpicker bludgeoned to death in Sec 38

Children's best interests have to be kept in mind, says High Court

PGI head's DP used to send WhatsApp messages to doc

Chandigarh reports 6 fresh covid cases

Maid assaulted by Delhi couple, found in pool of urine, hair chopped : Police

No L-G nod, HC sets aside Delhi Govt's doorstep ration scheme

AIIMS removes user charges for diagnostic procedures costing up to Rs 300

Delhi High Court sets aside AAP Government’s doorstep ration delivery scheme

AAP faces challenge to keep Muslim minorities interested in its politics

Jalandhar: Seth Hukum Chand school told to pay Rs 1-lakh penalty

Jalandhar: Seth Hukum Chand school told to pay Rs 1-lakh penalty

Mooted in 2014, vendors’ policy still on paper in Jalandhar

Comedian Bharti Singh booked for hurting Sikh sentiments, apologises

Documentary on Shaheed Bhagat Singh museum launched in Khatkar Kalan

Dengue cases set alarm bells ringing in Jalandhar district

Samrala man found murdered

Samrala man found murdered

Fire at auto spare parts shop in Ludhiana, goods worth lakhs destroyed

Illegal ultrasound scan centre raided in Ludhiana, woman doctor caught

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in Ludhiana district

Stop eviction of Scheduled Castes villagers, Punjab Govt told

2 brothers killed as car falls into nullah

200 cases against Punjab Medical Education Dept pending in courts

Patiala MC seeks status report on 'land encroachment' at Kolan Wala Toba

Govt to spend Rs 503 crore to overhaul Patiala's water pipe network

Rajpura man arrested for hurting religious sentiments