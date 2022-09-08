Play it like a sport

Apropos of ‘Online hatred for a drop’, there are no bilateral tours between India and Pakistan in sports. Both countries mostly play hockey and cricket in international tournaments. Unlike other teams, they don’t play it as a sport, but as war. The priority is not winning the Cup, but victory over the other. The losing country reacts violently, both in words and acts. Unfortunately, Pakistan has started bringing religion and politics into it. When they won the T20 World Cup match against India, they said it was ‘victory of Islam’, and two days ago when Arshdeep Singh dropped a catch, they called him ‘Khalistani’. The matches between India and Pakistan have become unpleasant. In such a situation, it is better to play without spectators and live telecast. Only the result and score card should be made public at the end of the match.

O Prasada Rao, Hayderabad

Well handled

Reference to ‘Online hatred for a drop’; Arshdeep became the victim of Pakistani trolls just because he dropped a catch. Nobody saw the dedication of this young Indian fast bowler in the last over. Pakistan needed seven runs to win the match in six balls and he cornered Pakistani players by his fast yorkers. Misusing social platforms, Pakistani fans tried to tarnish his image. Kudos to Arshdeep for brushing aside the trolls and also the Indian Government for summoning Wikipedia executives.

Virender Sharma, Shimla

Hate posts

The editorial ‘Online hatred for a drop’ points to the dangerous trend of hate posts in social media. The recent posts involving a young and promising cricketer bodes ill for the social fabric and the already inflamed political situation in our democracy. Those who initiate and spread ill feelings against any caste, sect, region or religion should be identified and dealt with the firmly.

Ashwani Kumar Malhotra, by mail

Pitch issue

In the Asia Cup T20 format in Dubai, the die is cast against the team batting first. In all matches played so far, only the team batting second has won the matches, except Hong Kong. Pakistan, Sri Lanka and India won crucial matches batting second. Bangladesh lost to Sri Lanka, despite posting a fighting total. The pitch in Dubai helps the team batting second. The toss is making all the difference between a winning and losing side. The ICC should see to it that the pitch gives equal opportunity to both teams.

Arun Hastir, Gurdaspur

Silence on violence

Refer to ‘A slap reverberates’; the scourge of domestic violence is highly condemnable and needs to be dealt with legal proceedings. But the stony silence being observed by the MLA and head of the women’s wing of the party is disheartening. It affects the psyche of other such victims who will not muster courage to lodge a complaint against their men. An MLA’s conduct is, and should be, a source of inspiration to others to fight cruelty and injustice. As a public figure, she is expected to be a brave fighter. If she has decided to remain tight-lipped over the shameful episode and swallow the humiliation, the court should take suo motu notice of the incident.

Chaman Arora, Ferozepur City

Ropeway better

Apropos of ‘Malana residents refuse road link to village’, remote villages in Himachal have their deities and villagers seek their guidance whenever there is a serious problem. The deity speaks through a worshipper when he goes into a trance at the temple. One may or may not believe in such spiritual practices, but speaking from the point of view of environment, this decision is appreciable. Rampant construction of roads in the fragile Himalayas have caused unprecedented destruction by way of landslides. This is a matter of grave concern and needs to be checked. As suggested by the villagers, a ropeway link is a better option.

Ashok bahl, Kangra

Vocational training

Refer to ‘Teaching as vocation needs to be valued’; since unemployment is rampant, the writer has rightly laid emphasis on including vocational training in the syllabus so that the mindset of children may change from marks-oriented education and obtaining degrees to attaining trade skills. Educational institutions can play an important role in building the present and future generations. The modern education system should also focus on character moulding. Teachers should assess the mindset of students who come from different socio-economic backgrounds. Education is not just something to add to qualifications or a degree, but also makes a big difference in an individual.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com