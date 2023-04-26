 PM must speak up : The Tribune India

PM must speak up



Of late, there have been many issues or incidents of national importance on which PM Modi has chosen to remain silent, be it the Hindenburg-Adani row, the renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh by China, the terror attack on an Army truck in Poonch that claimed the lives of five soldiers, the dharna by wrestlers, or the death of 13 people due to a heatstroke in Maharashtra during an event presided over by Amit Shah. The PM must express his views on matters involving strong public sentiment. It is not possible for the PM to address every issue, but he can always delegate a minister to convey the government’s official stand on such matters. Speaking only during election rallies or blaming the Opposition for past situations is not a dignified way to operate for the person holding the Prime Minister’s office.

YASH KHETARPAL, PANCHKULA

Why Assam jail?

Apropos of ‘Amritpal in the dock’; arresting him proved to be a litmus test for the Punjab Police as it took them nearly five weeks, the period during which he extensively used various tactics to avoid the police dragnet. But better late than never. However, as a layman, one fails to comprehend the rationale behind all pro-Khalistan activists, including Amritpal Singh, arrested under the NSA, being taken to Assam’s Dibrugarh jail. Why put them all in one jail?

Kumar Gupt, by mail

Wasted youth

Today, the country’s youth has become aimless and indisciplined. ‘My life, my rules’ seems to be the motto of their life. Most of them are not serious about their careers. The policy-makers should take note of it. Earlier, the youth, especially of rural areas, used to choose a career either in the Army or the state police. But since various posts have been reduced, they have nowhere to go. They are frustrated and try to take refuge in smoking, drinking and taking drugs. Due to all this, crime is on the rise, too. If the policy-makers don’t pay heed to the problem, the day is not far when there will be chaos and anarchy in the country.

Kishan Chahar, Jhajjar

Work on storage

Refer to ‘Checking grain loss’; we are an agrarian country and the world’s most populous nation. Also, there is abject poverty. We can’t afford to waste foodgrains and incur huge losses due to poor storage capacity. Creating enough storage facilities with suitable silos and other effective means is a question of simple planning, execution and government foresight. We have had enough ‘mandir-masjid’ politics. India can ill afford to ignore the vital subject of saving our wealth earned through the hard labour of farmers. Before the Partition, India had an edge over China in every walk of life, but now China is five times ahead of us — in economy, defence, production, etc. Why so?

BM SINGH, AMRITSAR

Grain stocks

Refer to editorial ‘Checking grain loss’; the loss of grain stock every year due to unscientific storage conditions puts a huge load on government revenue. The Green Revolution increased the wheat productivity manifold, but poor storage facilities result in the wastage of stock piles. There is a need to construct scientific and temperature-controlled storage facilities. The facilities can also be made underground, below the mandis, to save space and transportation requirements. Shifting of grains immediately after procurement to other states, based on previous consumption, may help in reducing the wastage and losses. Preservation of grains through trained food safety personnel can increase their storage life.

Wg Cdr (DR) JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Plan for future

Apropos of ‘Crunching the numbers’; India has the advantage of a young educated population, but the government must provide work opportunities. Besides employment generation, improvement in health facilities, shift from simple education to skill-based education and conservation of environment are much needed and women’s labour participation rates must be improved. Handholding the technology, agriculture and services sectors will ignite the required change.

Mukhtiar Singh, by mail

Substandard drugs

Reference to ‘12 made-in-HP drugs declared substandard’; it is not for the first time that drugs manufactured in HP have been found substandard. Drug manufacturers are playing with the lives of people sans exemplary action against them. It is rarely heard that the government has taken a drastic action against any manufacturer, including the cancellation of the licence. Drugs should be allowed to be marketed only after they are tested. The government should increase the number of labs so that drugs can be tested more frequently. The strength of drug controlling staff should also be enhanced for effective control.

ROOP SINGH NEGI, Solan

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95; cremation at Badal village in Muktsar on Thursday

2
Jalandhar

Income tax raid held at Jalandhar pastor's house, other places

3
Nation

Amritpal Singh questioned by IB officers in Assam's Dibrugarh jail

4
Chandigarh

Passport offices open on April 29

5
Punjab

President Murmu, PM Modi, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and leaders across party lines condole demise of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal

6
Punjab

Protest against sacrilege incident in Punjab's Morinda continues

7
Punjab

NIA conducts raids against PFI cadres in Punjab's Ludhiana, UP, Bihar, Goa

8
Nation

Supreme Court issues notices to Delhi government, others on women wrestlers’ petition for FIR against WFI president

9
Sports

Ajinkya Rahane back in Indian team for WTC final; Suryakumar and Kuldeep dropped

10
Haryana

Automated multi-level parking in Faridabad to be a reality soon

Don't Miss

View All
14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Top News

Akali patriarch dies at 95

Akali patriarch dies at 95

Held record 5 terms as Punjab CM, also served as Union Agric...

Colossus of Punjab politics

Colossus of Punjab politics

India, China to take up LAC standoff at SCO meet sidelines

India, China to take up LAC standoff at SCO meet sidelines

Beijing says both sides have agreed to speed up settlement o...

Excise scam: CBI names Sisodia in fresh chargesheet

Excise scam: CBI names Sisodia in fresh chargesheet

First batch of 278 Indians leave violence-hit Sudan for home

First batch of 278 Indians leave violence-hit Sudan for home


Cities

View All

Fire destroys goods in Indira Colony house

Fire destroys goods in Indira Colony house

SGPC lawyers' panel meets Amritpal Singh's kin

120-gm heroin seized, one arrested

Two booked for molesting woman

2 illegal constructions demolished

Canada cops on hunt to nab Punjabi man for woman’s murder

Canada cops on hunt to nab Punjabi man for woman’s murder

Kidney racket: Dera Bassi hospital’s clinical director booked

Kidney racket: Dera Bassi hospital’s clinical director booked

Army Western Command chief bats for indigenous production of defence equipment

Four new dog-catching vans to give more teeth to Chandigarh MC staff

Dera Bassi tragedy: SDM-led team to look for lapses at meat plant today

Boy stabbed in Sector 25, three juveniles nabbed

Delhi excise policy case: CBI files supplementary charge sheet against Manish Sisodia

Delhi excise policy case: CBI names Manish Sisodia for 1st time in supplementary chargesheet

Drone spotted over Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, probe underway: Police

Ahead of poll, AAP councillor joins BJP

Manish Sisodia's wife admitted to Delhi hospital

Extend welfare schemes to all 13L workers: Kejriwal to labour officials

Income tax raid held on Jalandhar pastor’s house, other places

Income tax raid held at Jalandhar pastor's house, other places

Sanitary workers threaten to stop work if demands not met

4 hurt as fight breaks out in Kapurthala gurdwara

Jalandhar byelection: Nomination withdrawal over, 19 left in fray

19 candidates allotted symbols

34 government depts owe ~250 cr to PSPCL

34 government depts owe Rs 250 cr to PSPCL

MC’s anti-rabies drive remains a non-starter

Smart City Advisory Forum meet dwells on Buddha Nullah pollution

CM honours12 medallists from dist

Illegal sex determination centre busted

Two friends found dead near bus stand

Two friends found dead near bus stand

Truck rams into 3 cars in Bhadson

e-vehicle shuttle service for girls soon, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Man held for ‘strangulating’ wife over marital dispute

In-laws arrested for abetting suicide