PM’s attack on Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday came down on dynastic politics and corruption as he slammed 26 Opposition leaders who had gathered in Bengaluru as part of efforts to forge a common platform to take on the BJP in the 2024 General Election. He flayed the Opposition leaders after virtually inaugurating the new integrated terminal building at the Veer Savarkar Airport in Port Blair. He shouldn’t have used a public function to air political views. It was an official celebration. It would be all right to use such language at political meetings, not at government events.

SC Dhall, Zirakpur

Oppn unity to gain momentum

Refer to “Oppn adopts ‘united we stand’ slogan to fight BJP”; Opposition unity will no doubt gain the required momentum with the Aam Aadmi Party joining the crucial meeting in Bengaluru to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In the larger interest, the Congress has now deviated from its earlier stand of not opposing the Centre’s ordinance on the control of services in Delhi, for it realised that it can challenge the BJP only if the Opposition is united. The Congress, being the oldest party in the country, is expected to be receptive to other Opposition parties for the sake of achieving a common goal.

MZ Azizi, Hyderabad

Horrific crime

Refer to ‘Teen thrashed, hung upside down from tree; panch held’; the horrific picture of this bizarre crime should make people realise the importance of collective responsibility to protect and support vulnerable individuals. As members of society, we have a moral obligation to care for those who are less fortunate, marginalised or are facing challenging circumstances. Compassion and social responsibility are fundamental to building a just and caring community. Registering a case against the accused panch alone will not suffice — he must be punished for what he has done. It is for the commissions and votaries of human rights to build pressure so that the panch doesn’t get away with the crime.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

People’s leader

With the demise of veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy, we have lost a very popular and humble leader who devoted his life to the betterment of public services. Throughout his public life, he maintained harmonious relations with leaders of other parties. He was a simple man who used public transport to travel across the state till he became the Kerala CM. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment towards the people of the state have left an indelible mark on the nation’s political landscape. A key aspect of this popularity was his accessibility.

Ramesh G Jethwani, Bengaluru

Economic relationship

Apropos of ‘India-UAE trade push’; with the aim of bolstering bilateral commercial activity and reducing transaction costs, India and the UAE have agreed to trade in local currencies, marking a turning point in their economic relationship. This decision is in tune with India’s ambition to strengthen the rupee’s global applicability and lessen transactions denominated in the dollar. Internationalisation of the rupee will ensure trade facilitation, reduce exchange rate risk and enhance market stability. However, India faces challenges such as current account deficit, which could undermine the rupee’s value. To overcome this impediment, India needs to boost exports, attract foreign investment and promote strong cooperation between the RBI and regulatory agencies.

Sambhav Jain, Ujjain

Tennis sensation

Refer to ‘New stars on court’; 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz made history by defeating tennis great and seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in an intense five-set match, marking his first Wimbledon win and shaking up the tennis world. His victory is the start of a new era in men’s tennis. The win has provided him with a strong foundation for future success. This match represented a symbolic passing of the baton. Besides, Marketa Vondrousova, who arrived at Wimbledon having only won four matches on grass, went all the way to become the women’s singles champion.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

