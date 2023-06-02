POCSO norms violated

Refer to ‘POCSO, sexual harassment norms violated for WFI chief’; the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign and government schemes for women’s empowerment are meant to deceive the countrymen. Normally, the police immediately arrest the accused in a POCSO case. But in this case, the accused has not been arrested even after a month of filing the FIR. Who will trust such government policies in future? What’s shocking is that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh continues to make statements which are clearly aimed at intimidating the witnesses. A democratically elected government is acting in an autocratic manner. The shameful handling of the case by the government has tarnished the nation’s image.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Tardy probe despite evidence

A youth brutally murdered a 16-year-old girl in Delhi. The incident, which occurred on May 28, was caught on CCTV cameras. It showed the accused, Sahil, stab and kick the victim several times. The footage also showed several pedestrians walking by without intervening. Even the accused confessed his crime. However, the police investigation is still in progress and a Delhi court has extended Sahil’s police remand. The eyewitnesses can lie, but cameras can’t. The probe should be completed without delay.

Navneet Singh Kushwah, Ujjain

Abysmal doctor-patient ratio

Refer to ‘NMC clampdown’; at a time when India’s doctor-patient ratio is poor, derecognising medical colleges is a huge setback. However, quality cannot be compromised to make up the numbers. Even some government colleges do not have the requisite staff and are running at almost half strength. Though the disruption will upset students and their families, they need to understand that passing out from a derecognised college serves no purpose. Hence, the Centre must intervene and provide financial support to colleges to safeguard careers of thousands of students.

Bal Govind, Noida

Upgrade facilities

The National Medical Commission has done a commendable job by derecognising 40 medical colleges for not meeting the stipulated standards. India needs far more doctors for its ever-increasing population. The government should take steps to upgrade facilities in medical colleges in order to improve the healthcare infrastructure in the country. It can explore partnerships with private healthcare organisations or corporations to upgrade infrastructure. It is only when the medical education improves that the health sector can improve as a whole, thus changing society for the better.

Daisy Mangla, Kaithal

Uniform assessment initiative

Apropos of ‘Uniform evaluation’; the Education Ministry’s decision to establish a uniform system of assessment for students appearing in various board exams can be seen as a positive step forward. However, it is important to acknowledge that implementing such a system will come with its share of challenges. A uniform system of assessment can bring greater standardisation and consistency to the evaluation process across different boards, and ensure that students are evaluated on one pattern, reducing disparities and promoting fairness. Besides, students and parents will have a clearer understanding of the evaluation criteria. This can reduce confusion and provide a more transparent and streamlined process. Special stress needs to be laid on quality instead of quantity.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Don’t tarnish India’s image

Refer to ‘PM Modi assumes he knows more than God: Rahul in US’; sadly, the former Congress president remains oblivious to the fact that attacking PM Modi’s persona and his proud Indian way of life, even when speaking to the Indian diaspora, hurts many Indians. Instead of seeking recognition abroad, Rahul should concentrate on regaining the trust of the Congress cadres and the electorate at home. Tarnishing anything Indian abroad is tantamount to denigrating the nation’s body politic.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

