Political decision

Refer to ‘Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 2nd day in a row’; it is disturbing to learn that fuel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each for the second day in a row. The prices were left untouched since November, in the wake of elections in five states. With India being 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs, oil marketing companies are now recouping their losses and seeking a hike of at least Rs 15 a litre. How come the government, which is taking a convenient plea of the escalated cost of imported crude oil, had wilfully kept the impending hike in abeyance with an eye on its electoral prospects? Can such a mix of ‘economics with politics’ ever be justified?

Vinayak G, New Delhi

Fuel price hike

After a long gap of 137 days, oil marketing companies raised fuel prices, along with a Rs 50 hike in LPG prices. The silence between then and now coincided with elections. That price hike has begun only after government formation in poll-bound states makes it obvious that state-run oil players had absorbed higher costs, compelling private players to compete. Holding free market prices hostage to electoral politics is unfair, economically unviable and reflects the wrong use of state machinery. While governments are tempted to show 'kindness' towards the common voter during election time, the Election Commission of India needs to take a firm stand on deferring routine decisions in poll season.

SANJAY CHOPRA, MOHALI

RS nominations

It is a matter of choice for political parties to nominate their candidates from any region or a state to the Rajya Sabha (‘2 poll strategists, 2 bizmen, cricketer file nominations’). Nevertheless, it would have been more appropriate, righteous and an honour for the people of Punjab if the AAP nominations for its five Rajya Sabha seats were from among eminent citizens belonging to the state. It would have helped in carrying the voice of the people of Punjab on matters of their concern more effectively and vigorously.

KK Sood, Nangal

Celebrity politicians

Sachin Tendulkar played international cricket for more than two decades and enthused fans all over the world. During his playing days, he kept mum on any national issue to avoid controversy. It was his choice and right too. At the fag end of his career, he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha. But he kept mum there too and hardly participated in any proceedings. He simply wasted one seat. Political parties should think before nominating celebrities to the Rajya Sabha. The AAP has nominated cricketer Harbhajan Singh. We hope he will not fall into the bracket of failed celebrity politicians like Rekha, Sunny Deol, Kirron Kher and Govinda.

Rajesh Goyal, by mail

Another holiday

It is strange that the new Punjab CM has declared a holiday on the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh. A holiday is observed only on birth anniversaries of national leaders like Gandhi and Nehru. Already, government servants enjoy many holidays which affect work in offices and hospitals. So, what is the need for another holiday? Only the general public suffers because of such holidays.

JS Wadhwa, Kapurthala

Coaching centres to gain

Reference to ‘DU intake to be based on CUET scores’; the decision to conduct entrance exam for admissions to Central universities is a double-edged sword. It renders state board marks irrelevant and undermines the salience of board exams as students will subsequently be saddled with the preparation of the entrance exam. Undoubtedly, this move allows a level playing field for all students, but it will also burn a hole in the pockets of families as they have to cope with additional coaching expenses. It is a godsend opportunity for coaching institutes.

Aanya Singhal, Noida

Create medical grids

Apropos of ‘Healthcare in Punjab faces fresh challenges’, Punjab has good medical facilities, but these are not affordable. Private hospitals are well-equipped with the best medical fraternity. What is needed is a big initiative for rural masses by creating medical grids around three-four villages, where all facilities would be provided by the government, as has been done in Delhi by the AAP with its mohalla clinics. Tele-medical facilities have been successfully introduced in some southern states. China has developed a network of ‘barefoot doctors’ to cater to the need of rural areas. Something similar can be introduced in Punjab. Above all, potable water is essential, as most diseases in rural areas are water-borne.

BM SINGH, AMRITSAR

