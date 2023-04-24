 Political expediency : The Tribune India

Political expediency



Refer to ‘BJP’s strategic shift’ (Nous Indica); it would be naive to believe that the BJP is departing from its politics of polarisation and moving towards inclusivity. Now, even the RSS is more worried about consolidating its hold over the levers of power than being seen as the sole spearhead of the majority community. Political expediency has always driven the BJP to wear a mask as per the ground reality. The BJP condones the actions of corrupt leaders if they join the party. Allegiance towards Hindus is part of its strategy to occupy the seat of power by condemning the Opposition for the politics of appeasement. Its anti-minority policy will surface when the elections draw closer. The dent in Modi’s popularity due to the party’s policy of political vendetta might have constrained the BJP to explore new avenues to keep its votebank intact. These superficial gestures to woo Christians could be part of political machinations.

Roshan Lal Goel, by mail

Modi’s strategy

Apropos of ‘BJP’s strategic shift’ (Nous Indica); since it is PM Modi who decides everything for the party, this attempt to win over minorities signifies Modi’s strategic shift. Since he is very sensitive to what is reported by the foreign media, his negative image, as presented by it, has probably led him to adopt a softer approach. He is also aware of the shifting sands under his feet. Hence, the Prime Minister feels the need for support from wherever he can get it. The only danger is that those who voted for him because of his attitude towards the minorities would feel cheated and not vote for him with the earlier conviction and intensity.

ANTHONY HENRIQUES, MUMBAI

Hold polls in J&K

Refer to ‘Poonch terror attack’; this is the deadliest strike on a security convoy in J&K since the Pulwama attack in 2019, which left 40 CRPF men dead. Ironically, as always, the attack coincided with Pakistan’s announcement of participation at the SCO meeting in Goa. While India’s efforts to normalise life in Kashmir are welcome, the biggest challenge will be to hold elections in the Valley. The purpose of the abrogation of Article 370 will not be fulfilled unless the Kashmiris feel that they are the stakeholders in their own development. Controversies are part and parcel of politics, but the EC must decide to hold the elections at the earliest.

SANJAY CHOPRA, MOHALI

Incentivise small families

The rise in population may have certain positive economic implications, but its adverse impact on India’s growth story is undeniable (‘Most populous nation’). The huge unemployment, strain on resources, the lack of progress in the crucial areas of education and health, poor nutrition and the general living conditions of average citizens call for urgent population control measures. We cannot be as strict as China in introducing population control measures, but we should incentivise smaller families and educate people about family planning.

Hari Krishan Chaudhary, by mail

Population boom

Refer to the editorial ‘Most populous nation’; we may take pride in having the most young population as human resource and exploring ways to utilise it for the development and economy of the country, but at the same time, we must accept that if we continue to grow at the same rate, all development measures will get negated. Also, there will be scarcity of resources due to increased demand, which will affect the economy. The existing problems of poverty, illiteracy and unemployment will worsen. All sections of society must come forward to support the one or two-child policy per family, irrespective of caste, creed and religion; otherwise, our future generations will bear the brunt of the demographic disaster.

KK Chawla, Karnal

Criminals in politics

Apropos of ‘The making of criminal politicians’; the safest and best business in India, undoubtedly, is politics. Criminals adopt the short route to enter politics. Once elected from any party, the position works as a money spinner, and if one joins the ruling party, it also means no fear of raids by investigating agencies. The government is aware of the facts. Why no stern action is initiated against these hardcore financial criminals? Criminals hold much influence and money power. Politicians are attracted to them like moths to a flame.

RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

Deserve no mercy

Refer to ‘SC gives bail to 8 convicts in Godhra case, refuses to four’; perpetrators of the heinous crime of burning to death 59 kar sevaks on a train, which led to communal riots in Gujarat in 2002, do not deserve any mercy. Instead, they should be speedily tried as their appeals have been pending in the Supreme Court since 2018.

Ashok Kumar, by mail

