Poll din concludes

Thankfully, the din of canvassing for the 2022 Punjab Assembly poll battle has come to an end with almost peaceful voting across constituencies, and the fate of those in the fray has been sealed in the EVMs (‘Top leaders speak out’). Every major party claims a thumping majority and that it will form the government. But the declaration of results may present a different scenario. Most political experts believe that no party will get a clear mandate and the state will witness a hung Assembly. In that case, it will be interesting to see how parties resort to the unapproved tactics of horse-trading. It is the moral responsibility of the party or alliance that manages to take over the reins of power to address the core problems confronting the state, such as health, education, unemployment, inflation, drugs, mafias and farm crisis, among others.

DS Kang, Hoshiarpur

Toxic river

With reference to ‘Sarsa river toxic’; the river, which was once the lifeline of the Shivaliks, has paid the price for the special industrial package given to Himachal. BBN’s land, air and water is getting contaminated. Such waste discharges include untreated sewage from common wastewater treatment plants, illegal dumping of waste, and illegal sand mining. These are the major threats causing the deterioration of the river. All this has caused great damage to aquatic life and has also increased fish mortality. Strict action against the violators is needed, to ensure compliance with green norms.

Sikandar Bansal, Shimla

Environment polluters

Apropos of ‘Sarsa river toxic’, unfortunately, none of the political parties have raised any serious concerns or shown commitment to check pollution of Punjab rivers due to intermittent untreated discharges by the industry and dairy owners. Air pollution is also getting worse due to dwindling forest cover. Those guilty of polluting our waters remain shielded from any stringent punishment, despite NGT and High Court strictures in the matter. Voters must be cautious not to vote for political sympathisers of environment polluters.

Brij B Goyal, Ludhiana

Polluted rivers

Though thousands of crores have been spent on cleaning the Ganga and many other rivers during the past many decades, the rivers remain as opaque as earlier. But during one month of Covid-induced lockdown, the rivers became crystal clear. The government should use funds allocated under the National River Conservation Plan to instal subsidised pollutant treatment plants in riparian industries to reduce the release of harmful particulates in the rivers. Such huge funds can also be utilised to help relocation of polluting industrial units. A periodic lockdown should be imposed on the peripheries of rivers every year. Instead of tanneries, tourist spots should be developed on the banks of rivers.

Rajesh goyal, by mail

Point made

Refer to ‘Govt objects to Nehru’s India comment by Singapore PM’; the Singapore PM has no right to comment on India’s internal affairs, but what he has said cannot be denied. Criminalisation of politics has become an integral but obnoxious part of Indian democracy. Criminals enter politics with the tacit support of political parties to gain influence and ensure that cases against them are dropped or not expedited. Parties seek them out for their muscle and money power. Hence, only lip service is paid to root out criminals from politics but in reality,s they are patronised at all levels to grab power with their clout. An awakening among the voters can show the right place to such politicians. However, the Singapore Prime Minister’s comment smacks of China’s antagonism.

Tarsem S Bumrah, Batala

Need urgent reforms

Kudos to Justice Ranjit Singh (retd) who has exposed the nexus among the police, politicians and judiciary in the Bargari sacrilege case. All three wings need immediate reforms. For the judiciary, there should be an all-India judicial services examination, like the Civil Services Examination, with all-India cadre. No direct recruitment should be made from advocates on the recommendations of a state government. No politician should be allowed to contest elections against whom heinous crime cases are pending in any court and the police must be free from political interference.

Gurbaksh Singh Virk, Patiala

Justice is done

Refer to ‘Convicts’ hanging a real tribute: 12-year-old victim’s granny’; the verdict is a real ‘shradhanjali’ to the victim who was caught, drugged, raped and murdered by the accused in Haryana four years ago. Capital punishment to the accused of such crimes against humanity can prove to be a deterrent against such heinous incidents, which are on the rise. Speedy justice is imperative.

Ashok Kumar, by mail

