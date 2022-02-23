Poor turnout

AT a time when voters are being criticised for turning out in fewer numbers, the blame actually lies with the politicians for failing to make the right pitch to the masses. It hardly matters which party a candidate belongs to. They are all guided by self-interest. Why should we queue up at a polling booth to vote for someone who will reappear only after five years? And while some politicians express their desire for making voting compulsory, can we, in a similar way, ask them to make working towards national development mandatory?

RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

Incentive for voting

Refer to ‘Below-par turnout’; it is worrisome to witness the lacklustre turnout. With more parties in the fray, one was anticipating a higher turnout. Furthermore, the middle class and the elite are generally less enthused about casting their vote. As a fallout, the actual mandate of the citizens regarding the incumbent government couldn’t be precisely put to test. Rather than criticise the government, it would be more prudent to showcase resentment through voting. The public ought to be informed about the significance of their vote and since voluntary voting is coming a cropper, some incentives may be introduced to encourage the exercise of franchise by the people

Aanya Singhal, Noida

People disillusioned

The lowest-ever poll percentage of the last two decades in the recently-concluded high-stakes Assembly elections is a worrisome trend that may have far-reaching ramifications. Voters, particularly in urban areas, are feeling disillusioned with political parties and the electoral process. Poor performance by successive state dispensations, failure to keep promises, liberal freebies to woo voters, fielding of candidates with criminal antecedents and large-scale party defections are major factors for the prevailing political discount. Anti-defection laws should be strengthened to check frequent party switching and the EC must devise measures to bury the culture of populism to ensure free and fair elections. This will restore the credibility of parties and encourage people’s participation in the electoral process.

Tajpreet S Kang, Hoshiarpur

Burden of poll duty

I performed election duty as presiding officer during the current Assembly polls in Punjab. The paper work was too much for a team of four or five in a booth. There has been no change in formalities over the past decades. We have changed ballot paper, EVM and VVPAT, but still the old practice continues. Every information goes online in excel sheet and we adopt almost paperless work in offices. But most employees avoid election duty because of the excess paper work. The Government of India must set up a high-powered committee to scrutinise the whole election process to reduce paper formalities to save time and money. Only five forms — Presiding Officer Diary, Account of Votes, PS05, Declaration of PRO and mock poll form — are necessary. We should shift to Google Sheets.

Kamaljit Malwa, Patiala

Neutral Governors

Reference to ‘Governors on warpath’; why only the Governors of Bengal and Kerala are on a warpath is a question of serious concern. The constitutionally appointed Governors must use their powers honourably. They should be non-political and work on the advice of the state Cabinet. The working of Governors as political opponents to governments in states ruled by parties other than the one in power at the Centre has been a case of concern. The Governors must be appointed after discussions with states for smooth functioning, else it would endanger the federal system of governance. People elect their representatives to govern them and not to fight among themselves to achieve party goals and agendas.

Wg Cdr Jasbir Minhas (retd), Mohali

War clouds

Refer to ‘US says Russia is moving closer to invading Ukraine’, with tension running high over Russia’s military build-up near Ukraine, peace stands a slim chance. Last week, Russia declared that it had no intention to invade Ukraine and had withdrawn some units. However, now artillery shells are exploding along the contact line between the two warring nations and people are being evacuated in eastern Ukraine. The world has not recovered from the damage the pandemic has caused on humanity and a full-fledged war is likely to cause more tragedy to the human race. World leaders should appeal to Russia to peacefully resolve the issue and avoid confrontation.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com