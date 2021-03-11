Power cuts

REFER to ‘Brutal power cuts’; the Aam Aadmi Party was voted to power for the betterment of Punjab. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had promised round-the-clock power supply, but nothing has been done in this regard. The early heatwave and unpreparedness of PSPCL have further increased problems. Summer season is not new, hence prior preparedness should have been done with inputs from the Met department. The power cuts not only give sleepless nights to the public, but also severely affect the farmers and the industry. People had not expected such a dismal start from the new government. There is need to plug wastage and encourage the use of solar power for reducing load on thermal plants.

Wg Cdr Jasbir Minhas (retd), Mohali

Illegal appointments

Refer to ‘Ex-Dy Speaker’s niece got Rs 50K salary as his cook’; kudos to the AAP government for this effort. There are several other big names. When the fence starts eating the crop, who will save it? There are more such illegal appointments made by MPs and MLAs in the Assembly, and there may be many more in other departments. These posts should have been filled by deserving candidates, like wards of victims of terrorism and the poor. Strict action must be taken against politicians who bend the rules.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Virus of corruption

Refer to ‘Corruption gets free rein’; corruption is embedded in our political system. One of the reasons for this widespread corruption is electoral politics. No politician, howsoever rich, can afford to fight elections on his own, and that is where the virus of corruption seeps in. It is laughable when these corrupt politicians pose as paragons of virtue and make over-the-top statements. Kejriwal boasted, while on a visit to Himachal and Gujarat — barely a few days after Punjab elections — that corruption had been eradicated in Punjab. There could not be a bigger lie, a bigger boast and a bigger example of hypocrisy. Thankfully, people know what is what.

MK BAJAJ, Zirakpur

Jobless youth

Apropos of ‘Youths’ queries force MLA to leave meeting’, unemployment among the educated youth in Himachal is on the increase. They are not able to get jobs in the state as well as Central government departments, PSUs etc. Opportunities may further diminish because of privatisation move. Self-employment opportunities are also limited. Unemployment of educated youth, privatisation, price hike of essential commodities may spell trouble for the BJP-ruled states. Remedial steps are required.

ROOP SINGH NEGI, Solan

Disable caste system

Caste system should be eradicated. All are aware about the unjustified and unfair privileges being enjoyed by the well-settled and rich people of the so-called suppressed castes, be it in admissions, recruitment or promotions. CM Bhagwant Mann had a chance to stop this when he decided to give electricity subsidy of 300 units/month. ‘Subsidies’ are meant for the economically underprivileged and have nothing to do with anybody’s caste, so considering economic grounds was the wisest decision. The concern of losing the vote share stops politicians from bringing in this change. This retards development, growth and willingness to work.

Harsimranvir Singh, Patiala

Why back in service?

Apropos of ‘Govt reinstates IAS officer Shah Faesal 3 years after he quit’, the decision raises legal questions about service rules pertaining to Central government officers. First, his service should have been terminated after he remained absent from duty for so long. If his resignation was not accepted, and he continued to be in service, he could not float a political party. He waged a war against the State after the abrogation of the special status to the erstwhile J&K state and was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

Focus on Pbi University

On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the foundation of Punjabi University on April 30, there is need to save and strengthen one of the oldest universities of Punjab. The university serves the Malwa region of Punjab, which is biggest in terms of area and population. The previous Congress government, instead of bailing out the university, established a sports university and Guru Nanak Dev Open University in Patiala. Punjabi University has won the prestigious MAKA trophy 10 times and has consistently produced outstanding sportspersons in archery and shooting. The Department of Distance Education, with 35,000 students on board, is one of the revenue generating departments, and could have been broadened by allocating funds, instead of establishing an open university.

Jashandeep Sandhu, Patiala

