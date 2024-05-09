Prajwal unfit for public office

Refer to the editorial ‘Sexual abuse case’; the allegations of sexual harassment against Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, are shocking. If the claims about him sexually abusing women and video-graphing these acts are true, it reflects his lack of decency. It is unlikely that his family members knew nothing about his involvement in immoral activities. As a representative of the people, he seems to have gained more power to oppress women. It is telling that his father is under arrest on the charges of molestation and abduction. Such leaders are unfit to hold public office. The latest revelation should make all those voters who treated them as their leaders hang their heads in shame.

AG Rajmohan, Anantapur (AP)

Bring perpetrators to book

Apropos of the editorial ‘Sexual abuse case’; it is shameful that atrocities against women are continuing unabated in the country. It is equally disturbing that politicians are reportedly involved in cases of kidnapping, molestation or sexual harassment. This is a poor reflection on the way women are treated in Indian society. Citizens expect their representatives to lead by example. But since political leaders wield much influence, they sometimes abuse that power to commit atrocities against women. Because of social stigma and fear, the victims often don’t come forward to report the matter. The perpetrators need to be dealt with sternly, and the victims must get justice.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Israel must stop now

Refer to the article ‘Students lead struggle for reinvention of democracy’; it is inspiring to see American youth take an unequivocal stand to end the Gaza war. The killing of women and children has sadly been normalised. The civilians stuck in Gaza have become sitting ducks for the attackers, and that is what US university students are protesting. Further, the fact that the US is still supplying military aid to Israel instead of dousing the fire of war speaks volumes about its priorities. Israel’s initial response to the October 7 attack by Hamas terrorists was legitimate, but it must stop now.

BM Singh, by mail

Palestinian lives at stake

The war between Israel and Hamas is intensifying. The Israeli attacks on Rafah will leave Gaza in an even bigger humanitarian crisis. While the world repeatedly expresses its displeasure over Israel’s onslaught on Palestinian civilians, it continues to bomb women and children. The famine-like conditions in parts of Gaza and the scarcity of food and essential drugs will become unimaginably worse with the latest developments. On the one hand, America has asked Israel to stop the war, but on the other hand, it continues to send military aid to the country. It is high time that world leaders came together and persuaded Tel Aviv to stop the conflict.

DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram (AP)

India is not xenophobic

US President Joe Biden recently called India and some other countries xenophobic. His bracketing of India and Japan with Russia and China is bizarre. His comment that the countries are xenophobic is ill-timed. Biden is right to say that America’s economic strength is in being open to immigrants. The US is still the most-sought-after destination for immigrants looking for a better life. However, India’s journey has been very different. Though it didn’t have the economic strength to be a magnet for immigrants, it has still taken in millions of refugees.

PL Singh, by mail

A welcome move

Refer to ‘Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief’; The Tribune Trust deserves kudos for selecting a female journalist as its next Editor-in-Chief. Readers of The Tribune, north India’s premier newspaper, have high hopes from her. In this day and age, women are surpassing men in every field. Women have been making a name for themselves in areas that were earlier seen as male bastions. The appointment of Malhotra is a welcome move. As an experienced professional, she will hopefully live up to the expectations of the readers, just like her predecessors.

KL Noatay, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Prajwal Revanna