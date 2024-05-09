 Prajwal unfit for public office : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Letters
  • Prajwal unfit for public office

Prajwal unfit for public office



Refer to the editorial ‘Sexual abuse case’; the allegations of sexual harassment against Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, are shocking. If the claims about him sexually abusing women and video-graphing these acts are true, it reflects his lack of decency. It is unlikely that his family members knew nothing about his involvement in immoral activities. As a representative of the people, he seems to have gained more power to oppress women. It is telling that his father is under arrest on the charges of molestation and abduction. Such leaders are unfit to hold public office. The latest revelation should make all those voters who treated them as their leaders hang their heads in shame.

AG Rajmohan, Anantapur (AP)

Bring perpetrators to book

Apropos of the editorial ‘Sexual abuse case’; it is shameful that atrocities against women are continuing unabated in the country. It is equally disturbing that politicians are reportedly involved in cases of kidnapping, molestation or sexual harassment. This is a poor reflection on the way women are treated in Indian society. Citizens expect their representatives to lead by example. But since political leaders wield much influence, they sometimes abuse that power to commit atrocities against women. Because of social stigma and fear, the victims often don’t come forward to report the matter. The perpetrators need to be dealt with sternly, and the victims must get justice.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Israel must stop now

Refer to the article ‘Students lead struggle for reinvention of democracy’; it is inspiring to see American youth take an unequivocal stand to end the Gaza war. The killing of women and children has sadly been normalised. The civilians stuck in Gaza have become sitting ducks for the attackers, and that is what US university students are protesting. Further, the fact that the US is still supplying military aid to Israel instead of dousing the fire of war speaks volumes about its priorities. Israel’s initial response to the October 7 attack by Hamas terrorists was legitimate, but it must stop now.

BM Singh, by mail

Palestinian lives at stake

The war between Israel and Hamas is intensifying. The Israeli attacks on Rafah will leave Gaza in an even bigger humanitarian crisis. While the world repeatedly expresses its displeasure over Israel’s onslaught on Palestinian civilians, it continues to bomb women and children. The famine-like conditions in parts of Gaza and the scarcity of food and essential drugs will become unimaginably worse with the latest developments. On the one hand, America has asked Israel to stop the war, but on the other hand, it continues to send military aid to the country. It is high time that world leaders came together and persuaded Tel Aviv to stop the conflict.

DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram (AP)

India is not xenophobic

US President Joe Biden recently called India and some other countries xenophobic. His bracketing of India and Japan with Russia and China is bizarre. His comment that the countries are xenophobic is ill-timed. Biden is right to say that America’s economic strength is in being open to immigrants. The US is still the most-sought-after destination for immigrants looking for a better life. However, India’s journey has been very different. Though it didn’t have the economic strength to be a magnet for immigrants, it has still taken in millions of refugees.

PL Singh, by mail

A welcome move

Refer to ‘Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief’; The Tribune Trust deserves kudos for selecting a female journalist as its next Editor-in-Chief. Readers of The Tribune, north India’s premier newspaper, have high hopes from her. In this day and age, women are surpassing men in every field. Women have been making a name for themselves in areas that were earlier seen as male bastions. The appointment of Malhotra is a welcome move. As an experienced professional, she will hopefully live up to the expectations of the readers, just like her predecessors.

KL Noatay, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Prajwal Revanna


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

3 Indians accused of Hardeep Nijjar's killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistan slogans

2
Punjab

Defying Punjab government’s notice to resume work, BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur continues to campaign

3
Punjab

BJP announces 3 more candidates for Punjab; fields former minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi from Ferozepur

4
India

Indian envoy in Canada warns of 'big red line' on anti-India activities of Sikh separatist groups

5
Punjab

'Pulwama still a big mystery… BJP can do anything during election’: Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring on Channi’s Poonch attack remark

6
Diaspora

Following controversial remarks, Sam Pitroda resigns as Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress

7
Delhi

Supreme Court to pass order on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on May 10

8
Punjab

BSP candidate from Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat Rakesh Suman joins AAP

9
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

10
Punjab

Qila Raipur ex-MLA Jassi Khangura rejoins Congress

Don't Miss

View All
Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Top News

Sam Pitroda again, raises storm with ‘racist’ remarks, quits Congress post

Sam Pitroda again, raises storm with ‘racist’ remarks, quits Congress post

Party distances itself from comments | Insult to countrymen:...

2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia

2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia

MTech student was allegedly stabbed to death in Australia du...

Indian envoy: Separatists based in Canada crossing ‘big red line’

Indian envoy: Separatists based in Canada crossing ‘big red line’

Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit'

Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit' visa

Brar is a resident of Kotkapura in Punjab

Monty Panesar, first Sikh to play cricket from England against India, quits politics one week after joining it

Monty Panesar, first Sikh to play cricket from England against India, quits politics one week after joining it

Earlier, Panesar had expressed prime ministerial aspirations...


Cities

View All

INDIA VOTES 2024: Candidates brave blistering temperatures to woo voters

INDIA VOTES 2024: Candidates brave blistering temperatures to woo voters

Wheat arrival reaches 6 LMT, 2K MT crop remains unsold

Observer imparts training to officials in monitoring candidates’ expenses

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2 Independents file papers

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2 Independents file papers

Day after girl dies in accident, NGO lodges complaint against NHAI, contractor

Summer pangs: Taps run dry at Dera Bassi tehsil complex

BJP eyes 60% vote share, 9% up from last poll

Himachal CM Sukhu campaigns for Tewari

CBI busts bribery racket at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, nine arrested

CBI busts bribery racket at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, nine arrested

Delhi High Court rejects PIL seeking media gag on Arvind Kejriwal speculations

Delhi High Court grants time to ED, CBI on Manish Sisodia’s bail plea

Danish envoy’s garbage video makes NDMC take action to remove it

BJP biggies out to support candidates

Server problems at driving test & licence centre annoy Jalandhar residents

Server problems at driving test & licence centre annoy Jalandhar residents

INDIA VOTES 2024: Expenditure observer directs officials to monitor movement of cash, valuables

Amidst nomination filing, BSP’s Hoshiarpur candidate joins AAP

Comedian Neetu Shatranwala files papers as Independent

Police crack Gadaipur murder case, 2 arrested

INDIA VOTES 2024: Two Independents among three candidates file papers on Day 2

INDIA VOTES 2024: Two Independents among three candidates file papers on Day 2

Only AAP can seek votes on basis of works: Parashar

Let BJP leaders enter villages, Bittu urges panchayats

219 nabbed with drugs, illicit liquor, weapons since poll code imposition

Traders protest against MC officials

Students counselled on IAF as career choice

Students counselled on IAF as career choice

Lok Sabha poll: Singla appointed Congress coordinator