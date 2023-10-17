Prioritise civilians’ safety

Refer to ‘Israel delays Gaza ground assault as Arab nations decry civilian killings’; Israel’s decision to postpone a ground assault in response to increasing criticism from Arab nations is a commendable step towards minimising harm to innocent lives. It is imperative for all parties to prioritise the safety of civilians and pursue a diplomatic resolution. The international community must play an active role in brokering peace and providing humanitarian aid to those affected. Dialogue and empathy are essential to ending the cycle of violence. A peaceful and just resolution remains the only path forward in this long-standing conflict.

Ganga Arora, by mail

Need to reform CAG

Apropos of ‘Empowered CAG’; the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India is being labelled as a government tool due to recent questions raised about the Ayushman Bharat and Bharatmala schemes. If the CAG were genuinely empowered, it could significantly reform the operations of our government and bureaucracy. There is a pressing need to amend the audit Act. Empowering the CAG is crucial for the daily functioning of the government, the effective implementation of policies and the auditing of funds.

Ojasva Vyas, Jammu

CAG helps uncover frauds

The impact and importance of the CAG in our nation’s governance cannot be overstated. Regardless of whether CAG’s reports are used as tools by the Opposition or not, one undeniable fact remains — the authority plays a pivotal role in unearthing scams. In the instance where the CAG has refuted allegations that three officials were transferred for flagging irregularities in Bharatmala and Ayushman Bharat schemes, we should assume that what the CAG states is true. By scrutinising government actions and expenditures, the CAG enables citizens to make informed judgments about their elected representatives and government policies.

Bal Govind, Noida

Gill’s contribution

While former Chief Election Commissioner TN Seshan is celebrated for introducing the Model Code of Conduct and voter ID cards as pivotal reforms in the country’s electoral process, MS Gill will be remembered for spearheading the introduction of electronic voting machines (EVMs), a change that has significantly contributed to curbing polling malpractices in the nation. The Padma Vibhushan awardee dedicated his life to serving the nation in various capacities.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

Punjab Agniveer’s funeral

Many political parties and prominent persons, including Army veterans, expressed their displeasure over the absence of military honours at the cremation of Agniveer Amritpal Singh. Notably, the reasons for this decision were not officially communicated by the Army’s Public Relations Officer or the district Sainik Board’s welfare officer, leaving room for speculation. Finally, the Army issued a clarification, stating that the death was the result of a self-inflicted bullet injury, and in such cases, military honours were not authorised. However, the JCO and the four soldiers who accompanied the deceased’s remains should have shared this information with the family to prevent confusion.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Sparsh no good

The decades-old, well-established pension disbursement system for armed forces veterans has been replaced by Sparsh, and this transition has caused significant issues. No one faced any problem in the previous system. However, Sparsh has led to not only financial losses but also mental and financial hardships for veterans. The Sparsh centres are unable to resolve pension-related issues faced by individuals. When attempts are made to contact the pension cell centre, the response is consistently unhelpful, with the automated message stating, ‘All our agents are busy at the moment.’ We request the authorities to revert to the old system for all veterans.

Lt Col Ram Lal Arora (Retd), Jalandhar

#Israel