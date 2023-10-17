 Prioritise civilians’ safety : The Tribune India

  • Letters
  • Prioritise civilians’ safety
Letters to the Editor

Prioritise civilians’ safety

Prioritise civilians’ safety


Refer to ‘Israel delays Gaza ground assault as Arab nations decry civilian killings’; Israel’s decision to postpone a ground assault in response to increasing criticism from Arab nations is a commendable step towards minimising harm to innocent lives. It is imperative for all parties to prioritise the safety of civilians and pursue a diplomatic resolution. The international community must play an active role in brokering peace and providing humanitarian aid to those affected. Dialogue and empathy are essential to ending the cycle of violence. A peaceful and just resolution remains the only path forward in this long-standing conflict.

Ganga Arora, by mail

Need to reform CAG

Apropos of ‘Empowered CAG’; the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India is being labelled as a government tool due to recent questions raised about the Ayushman Bharat and Bharatmala schemes. If the CAG were genuinely empowered, it could significantly reform the operations of our government and bureaucracy. There is a pressing need to amend the audit Act. Empowering the CAG is crucial for the daily functioning of the government, the effective implementation of policies and the auditing of funds.

Ojasva Vyas, Jammu

CAG helps uncover frauds

The impact and importance of the CAG in our nation’s governance cannot be overstated. Regardless of whether CAG’s reports are used as tools by the Opposition or not, one undeniable fact remains — the authority plays a pivotal role in unearthing scams. In the instance where the CAG has refuted allegations that three officials were transferred for flagging irregularities in Bharatmala and Ayushman Bharat schemes, we should assume that what the CAG states is true. By scrutinising government actions and expenditures, the CAG enables citizens to make informed judgments about their elected representatives and government policies.

Bal Govind, Noida

Gill’s contribution

While former Chief Election Commissioner TN Seshan is celebrated for introducing the Model Code of Conduct and voter ID cards as pivotal reforms in the country’s electoral process, MS Gill will be remembered for spearheading the introduction of electronic voting machines (EVMs), a change that has significantly contributed to curbing polling malpractices in the nation. The Padma Vibhushan awardee dedicated his life to serving the nation in various capacities.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

Punjab Agniveer’s funeral

Many political parties and prominent persons, including Army veterans, expressed their displeasure over the absence of military honours at the cremation of Agniveer Amritpal Singh. Notably, the reasons for this decision were not officially communicated by the Army’s Public Relations Officer or the district Sainik Board’s welfare officer, leaving room for speculation. Finally, the Army issued a clarification, stating that the death was the result of a self-inflicted bullet injury, and in such cases, military honours were not authorised. However, the JCO and the four soldiers who accompanied the deceased’s remains should have shared this information with the family to prevent confusion.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Sparsh no good

The decades-old, well-established pension disbursement system for armed forces veterans has been replaced by Sparsh, and this transition has caused significant issues. No one faced any problem in the previous system. However, Sparsh has led to not only financial losses but also mental and financial hardships for veterans. The Sparsh centres are unable to resolve pension-related issues faced by individuals. When attempts are made to contact the pension cell centre, the response is consistently unhelpful, with the automated message stating, ‘All our agents are busy at the moment.’ We request the authorities to revert to the old system for all veterans.

Lt Col Ram Lal Arora (Retd), Jalandhar

#Israel

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Akal Takht bans taking Guru Granth Sahib 'saroop' outdoor for destination weddings

2
India

Nithari serial killings: Allahabad High Court acquits Moninder Pandher, Surender Koli; overturns death penalty

3
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

4
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants interim bail to Manpreet Badal

5
India

Supreme Court refuses to allow termination of 26-week pregnancy of married woman

6
Diaspora

Indian-origin man arrested after wife is stabbed to death in Canada

7
India

Ahead of 2024 general election, Supreme Court refers petitions against Electoral Bonds Scheme to Constitution Bench

8
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

9
Punjab

Resume visas for People of Indian Origin in Canada, Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Sahney requests MEA

10
Trending

Urvashi Rautela claims she lost her '24 carat real gold iPhone' at Narendra Modi stadium, netizens says ' secrets of Naseem Shah and Rishabh Pant at risk'

Don't Miss

View All
Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Top News

Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday; Iran issues warning

Joe Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday; Iran issues warning

US, Israel to work on plan to get humanitarian aid to Gaza

SC to deliver its verdict on same-sex marriage today

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on same-sex marriage today

The top court had asked the Centre to find a way to give sam...

Congress ex-MLA Kulbir Singh Zira arrested

Former Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira arrested

‘State can raise baby’: SC refuses to allow woman to abort 26-wk foetus

'State can raise baby': Supreme Court refuses to allow woman to abort 26-wk foetus

US steps up diplomacy as UN says ‘not enough body bags in Gaza’

US steps up diplomacy as UN says 'not enough body bags in Gaza'


Cities

View All

Untimely rain brings misery to paddy farmers, veggie growers

Untimely rain brings misery to paddy farmers, veggie growers

Amritsar: Doctors end protest after police register case against attackers

Daily flight from Amritsar to Mumbai from November 1

This ward’s residents battle bad roads poor sanitation, garbage heaps, stench

NREGA workers hold protest, want timely payment of wages

Another fire at PGI, battery spark cause this time too

Another fire at PGI, battery spark cause this time too

As auctions fail, MC proposes to rent out 108 unsold booths

5 cars damaged as tree falls on them

Showers drop mercury by 8 °C

CBI court junks graft accused CA’s bail plea

Delhi’s green cover up 3% since 2013

Delhi’s green cover up 3% since 2013

AIIMS specialist gets top WHO anti-cancer award

May make AAP accused in Delhi excise policy cases: CBI, ED

Transport minister cracks whip on buses violating rules

Transport minister cracks whip on buses violating rules

AAP summons MLA Sheetal Angural day after his outburst against MP Sushil Rinku

Farmers seek extension of deadline to extract sand from fields

Biker killed in road accident

Two Jharkhand residents arrested with 1.5-kg opium

NHAI approves another mini-flyover to decongest traffic on Ludhiana roads

NHAI approves another mini-flyover to decongest traffic on Ludhiana roads

After collision, concrete mixer truck falls into canal in Ludhiana

Tough time for farmers after rainfall due to lack of facilities at grain market in Ludhiana

Rainfall to delay harvesting, stretch paddy lifting schedule

Lodhi Club Road underpass in Ludhiana waterlogged again after rain, commuters bear brunt

‘Killed’ 31 years ago in a ‘fake encounter’, CBI finds man alive

'Killed' 31 years ago in a 'fake encounter', CBI finds Patiala man alive

Rain wreaks havoc on mandis, flattens crops

Police crack Bihar native’s murder within hours

Kerala student killed in mishap at railway station

Built six months ago, new SDM complex yet to be inaugurated