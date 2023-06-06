 Prioritise safety : The Tribune India

Prioritise safety



Refer to ‘Safety first’; those taking pride in the indigenous anti-train collision system Kavach and the modern Vande Bharat trains have been shocked by the Balasore accident, one of the deadliest in the history of the Railways. One lesson that we can learn from this mishap is that we must prioritise safety over modernisation of the Railways. Overcrowding can pose risks. In tightly packed compartments, there is a higher chance of accidents, falls and injuries. Let the Railways ensure a safe and comfortable journey for every Indian. VVIPs must avoid rushing to the sites of such mishaps so that experts can carry on with the rescue and relief work without any distraction or hindrance.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Modernise Railways

The Balasore train tragedy has jolted the nation. Though India has made significant advancements in technology, safety on trains has always been a concern. Railway accidents, such as derailments and collisions, have occurred in the past too, resulting in loss of lives and damage to infrastructure. Now, the Ministry of Railways should take a serious note and modernise its safety equipment, otherwise the common man will lose faith in the Railways in terms of their safety. The government must ensure a reliable, safe and sustainable railway network that caters to the growing transportation needs of the country.

Himanshu Goyal, Kaithal

Privatise rail sector

Trains are the most widely used means of travel for the masses in India. The Indian rail network is one of the largest in the world, catering to millions of passengers. However, like all other government-controlled departments, the Railways lacks professionalism and accountability. Whenever any attempt is made to privatise the Railways, it is opposed by trade unions and Opposition parties. The horrific train accident at Balasore should be an eye-opener for all, irrespective of their political leanings. Privatisation of the Railways is the only solution.

Ashok Bahl, Kangra

Judicial probe needed

Refer to ‘Indian womanhood getting demeaned’ (Nous Indica); women wrestlers seem to have a strong case against the WFI president, but there is always another side to the story. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh contends that he is ready to face any punishment if charges against him are proved. It is not easy to provide proof in such cases and the courts rely only on evidence. To bring out the whole truth, the matter should be probed by a Supreme Court or High Court judge, instead of the police, to preclude the possibility of interference by anyone.

Wg Cdr CL Sehgal (Retd), Jalandhar

Slope stabilisation a must

Refer to ‘Preventing landslips’; finally, the National Highways Authority of India has woken up from its deep slumber and floated tenders to undertake slope stabilisation on the Parwanoo-Solan stretch. Though the four-laning of the section was completed in 2021, recurring landslides pose a grave threat to motorists. The project was executed apparently in a hurry without deeply studying the geology of the area. This has resulted in frequent landslides on the highway, especially during the rainy season, thereby putting the commuters’ lives at risk. Hopefully, this time whichever company is allotted the work will do meticulous planning before executing the stabilisation process.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

The inimitable Shakuni

Actor Gufi Paintal, who played Shakuni Mama in TV serial Mahabharat, passed away on Monday. He will be remembered for his exceptional performances and how he brought characters to life on the screen. His epic dialogue, ‘Arre bhanje, tum mein bas yahi kami hai, tum sunte nahin ho...’ is unforgettable. His talent and dedication to his art were deeply admired. With his distinctive acting skills and remarkable screen presence, he became a household name. The character of Shakuni will live on in our minds and hearts forever. Paintal’s work will continue to inspire aspiring actors.

Jasvinder Singh Humsafar, Maloudh

India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer

India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer

Eye on China, reiterate commitment to ensure free, open Indo...

Wrestlers join work, but say won't give up

Wrestlers join work, but say won’t give up

Rubbish reports of their withdrawal from protest

Services resume at Balasore crash site

Services resume at Balasore crash site

Puri Vande Bharat 1st passenger train to run on restored tra...

IIT-Madras best institute, seven IITs among top 10

IIT-Madras best institute, seven IITs among top 10

PGI 2nd best medical institute after AIIMS-Delhi; PU slips t...

India raising issue of climate justice with every nation: PM

India raising issue of climate justice with every nation: PM

Says world paying price for wrong policies of some developed...


Travel agency, clients duped of Rs 34 lakh; four UP residents booked

Travel agency, clients duped of Rs 34 lakh; four UP residents booked

Frequent traffic jams outside bus stand irk Amritsar residents

Amritsar MC officers, employees found absent during surprise check

Agriculture Department intensifies drive for DSR in Amritsar district

'Follow the path shown by Guru'

NIRF-2023: Panjab University drops three slots, ranked 44th

NIRF-2023: Panjab University drops three slots, ranked 44th

PGI retains second position for 6th time

World Environment Day: 11 months on, single-use ban plastic only on paper in Chandigarh

At Chandigarh MC House meet today, AAP set to oppose new Dadu Majra waste unit

3 in police net with 2 pistols, 80 gm heroin

5 DU colleges in top 10

5 DU colleges in top 10

Pollution levels dipped in Delhi despite development: Kejriwal

Man kills brother, nabbed

Students, security guards clash over smoking in varsity

MCD launches app for geo-tagging of property

Stopped by cops, SC students force open gates to enter admn complex

Stopped by cops, SC students force open gates to enter admn complex

Nabbed, let off, man again in net for triple murder

MLA told to appear in court on June 12

Arrest of 2 women agents bares well-oiled ring

Phagwara Oppn opposes ward map

Out of list, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions NIRF ranking system

Out of list, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions NIRF ranking system

5 months on, no headway in Vigilance Bureau probe into assets case

Farmers back wrestlers, burn BJP MP's effigy

Fatehgarh Sahib MLA hears out patients

Civic body to segregate waste before disposal