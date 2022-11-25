 Probe appointments : The Tribune India

Probe appointments



Appointment of various Chief Election Commissioners (CECs) and Election Commissioners (ECs) by various governments in the absence of a law governing their appointments raises doubts. This unconstitutional practice adopted by various union governments, and their intention not to enact a law governing the appointment of CECs and ECs certainly calls for a probe by the apex court. Failure in doing so may endanger our democracy. The court’s opinion for inclusion of the CJI in the appointment process is essential for the independence of the Election Commission.

Ravinder Singh, Jalandhar

Appoint with care

Apropos of ‘What was mechanism to pick EC Goel, produce appointment file: SC to Govt’ and ‘Poll officers’ appointments’; it is of vital importance that immediate remedial steps are taken so that the democratic setup is not undermined. Besides the judiciary, the civil society, intellectuals and the fourth pillar of democracy, the print and electronic media also have to be vigilant in this matter. But care should be taken against overzealousness. We should have faith in the wisdom of the founding fathers of the Constitution who, after thorough deliberations, had ensured flexibility in the framework of the sacrosanct document.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

EC needs reforms

The apex court has rightly said that Article 324 of the Constitution talks about the appointment of CECs and ECs, but does not provide for the procedure for such appointments and it left it to Parliament to enact a law for the purpose. The independence and integrity of the institution of Election Commission cannot be allowed to be eroded by any government. In the absence of constitutional provisions for selection of CECs/ECs, it has become the prerogative of the executive. But the selection of Election Commissioners must be done by a committee, which includes the Chief Justice of India and the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Secondly, after retirement, the CECs/ECs should be barred from taking up any official position or nomination to become a member of Parliament or legislature.

SK Khosla, Chandigarh

Dubious drugs

Reference to ‘Pharma hub ailing’; the authorities must pull out all stops to end the menace of dubious drug making, which is a serious criminal act. In this regard, it is also important to find, through a high-level probe, for how long these fake medicines have been sold in the market and which agencies are the chief buyers of such drugs for profit that have been risking the lives of hundreds of gullible patients.

Balvinder, Chandigarh

Border dispute

Apropos of the news report ‘Assam forest office torched, cars burnt in Meghalaya’; Assam and Meghalaya have a longstanding dispute in 12 stretches of their 884-km shared border. The two states had signed a pact in March to resolve the dispute in six out of the 12 areas. In August, they decided to form regional committees. The second round of discussions for the remaining six phases was to commence by the end of this month. The pact was seen as a major achievement, as Assam’s border disputes with other states in the Northeast have remained unresolved despite multiple rounds of talks. But the recent incident will derail the upcoming talks.

Rohan Chandra, Zirakpur

Irresponsible remark

Refer to ‘Chd needn’t consult Punjab on Assembly land: Speaker’; it is shocking that the Speaker of the Haryana Assembly has said there is no obligation to consult Punjab for the allotment of land for a new Haryana Vidhan Sabha building. As Punjab’s claim regarding Chandigarh is in the political, social and public domain of the region, it is not right to make such irresponsible statements. Leaders must exercise restraint in making such thoughtless statements to maintain the hard-earned peace and brotherhood in the region.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

Language barrier

Refer to the middle ‘Let language be no barrier’; national or cultural pride is incontrovertible, but linguistic chauvinism is regressive. Whether Tamil Nadu or Vietnam, one’s native tongue and international language, like English, can easily solve the problem of communication. The Punjab Government’s proposal to feature all signboards in the mother tongue for the sake of cultural pride is right. However, to facilitate people who are not familiar with Punjabi, the signboards must be written in English as well.

CS MANN, UNA

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Punjabi teen stabbed to death outside school in Canada

2
Trending

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi'; slammed for 'mocking' Army

3
Ludhiana

Income Tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

4
Nation

Immunity to Saudi ruler: India upset at 'unnecessary' reference to PM Modi by US official

5
World

Former top spy Lieutenant General Asim Munir appointed Pakistan Army chief

6
Nation

Supreme Court questions 'tearing hurry' in appointing Arun Goel as Election Commissioner

7
Punjab

Patiala: Purchased with welfare funds, IAS officers keep laptops for personal use

8
Entertainment

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale continues to be critical, has multiple organ failure: Wife

9
Nation

'No sporting black, religious thread; grey hair not permitted, bald look allowed': Air India's new grooming guidelines for cabin crew

10
Chandigarh

3 organ recipients get dengue from infected donor; 2 die

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman ‘bhajan’ goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss
Trending

Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman 'bhajan' goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi', slammed for mocking Indian army
Trending

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi'; slammed for 'mocking' Army

IIT graduate quits lucrative job to spend time with newborn daughter, netizens react
Trending

IIT graduate quits lucrative job to spend time with newborn daughter, netizens divided

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for ‘brandishing guns’
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to ‘kill and cut her into pieces’
Trending

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to 'kill and cut her into pieces'

‘Woh bhi kya din thay’: Food bill from 1985 with ‘Shahi Paneer for Rs 8, Dal Makhani for Rs 5’ goes viral
Trending

'Woh bhi kya din thay': Food bill from 1985 with 'Shahi Paneer for Rs 8, Dal Makhani for Rs 5' goes viral

High amounts of harmful chemicals found in sanitary napkins sold in India: Study
Health

High amounts of harmful chemicals found in sanitary napkins sold in India, claims study

Top News

Supreme Court questions ‘lightning speed’ with which Centre appointed Goel as EC

Supreme Court questions ‘lightning speed’ with which Centre appointed Goel as EC

AG defends appointment mechanism, says wrong to suggest any ...

Ex-ISI boss Munir is Pakistan army chief, played role in Pulwama

Ex-ISI boss Munir is Pakistan army chief, played role in Pulwama

Imam bans entry of girls into Jama Masjid

Imam bans entry of girls into Jama Masjid

Rescinds order after backlash & request from Delhi L-G Saxen...

Pilot traitor, can’t be CM: Gehlot

Pilot traitor, can’t be CM: Gehlot

Mudslinging won’t serve any purpose, says ex-Dy CM

Indian-origin teenager killed in Canada school

Indian-origin teenager killed in Canada school


Cities

View All

12 booked for public display of weapons in Amritsar

12 booked for public display of weapons in Amritsar

Case registered against 65 for blocking NH in Tarn Taran district

SGPC concerned over traffic logjam effect on tourist footfall in holy city Amritsar

Pits of hazard: Open manholes threat to commuters in city

Differently abled hold march over sacking of employees

25-year-old critical after ‘overdose’

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Shahi Imam agrees to withdraw order restricting entry of women in Jama masjid after LG request

Shahi Imam agrees to withdraw order restricting entry of women in Jama masjid after LG request

Aaftab used to give cigarette burns to Shradha Walkar, claims her friend

MCD polls: BJP will scrap factory licences if voted to power, says Delhi unit president

Back from rehabilitation centre, drug addict ‘kills’ 4 of family in Delhi

HPMC products likely at Delhi metro stations shortly

Latifpura occupants get eviction notice from Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Latifpura occupants get eviction notice from Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Jalandhar Development Authority starts e-auction for prime properties in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala

Nurmahal civic body president defeats no-confidence vote

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for brandishing guns

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar, student cracks AFCAT in 1st attempt

Income tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

Income Tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

Seven of two gangs held in loot, vehicle-theft cases in Ludhiana

Sub-inspector, 2 accomplices nabbed with 846-gm heroin

I-T raids on leading Ludhiana jewellers

Cop arrested for taking Rs 5K bribe

Patiala girl Mannat Kashyap who failed to find coaching when young, now in India Under-19 women’s cricket squad

Patiala girl Mannat Kashyap who failed to find coaching when young, now in India Under-19 women’s cricket squad

240 Patiala jail inmates found infected with hepatitis C, tally may go up

International conference on 300th birth anniv of Waris Shah concludes at Punjabi University

Phones, tobacco found on Patiala jail premises

Public grievances addressed as part of Jan Suvidha camp in Patiala