Prohibition doesn’t help

Reference to the editorial ‘Review prohibition’; prohibition in any state is totally uncalled for and mostly counterproductive. It also denies moderate or occasional social drinking which is a citizen’s right and has to be viewed differently from drunkenness or addiction. The revenue — prohibition denies the state enforcing it — goes to illicit liquor producers and smugglers. More prolonged prohibition in a state means more established illegal trade in liquor, mostly with the patronage of unscrupulous politicians. Those indulging in making fast money from illicit hooch are blind to the quality of their produce and it so often results in the tragic deaths of many innocents. The Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, goes to the far extreme when he calls all those who drink ‘anti-nationals’. Revenue generated from the liquor trade should be, instead, spent on education and skill development since poverty and lack of proper education account for more drunkards and addicts.

Hira Sharma, by mail

United against China

Apropos of ‘Provocation in Arunachal’; while the ever-vigilant Indian troops deserve kudos for thwarting an attempt by the Chinese PLA to unilaterally change the status quo in the Yangtse area, it’s unfortunate that opposition political parties are seeing the latest border skirmish as an opportunity to corner the Modi government. Instead of standing united and taking China to task for its yet another pre-planned aggression at the LAC, they are devising ways to find fault with the government’s preparedness to deal effectively therewith.

Vinayak G, by mail

Scourge of casteism

Apropos of ‘No caste references’; caste and religion are deeply embedded in our electoral politics. We have been distributing tickets on the basis of the dominance of a particular caste in a particular constituency or region. Abilities and capabilities of candidates are insignificant in the face of the caste factor becoming a passport to entry into Parliament. Kudos to the Lok Sabha Speaker for drawing a line and telling the member that there is no room for caste orientation in Parliament. The sanctity of the temple of democracy cannot be breached, howsoever strong one’s argument may be. But caste system ruling the roost in daily societal life is a tragedy. Without exception, during election campaigns, all parties exploit castes to garner votes in their own peculiar way. When we have failed to root out casteism from our daily life, selective criticism of playing a victim card is akin to hypocrisy.

HMS Nagra, Faridabad

Fit and active life

Reference to the article ‘Don’t exceed your endurance limit while exercising’; people have become more health conscious and fitness is the mantra of life these days, not only for youngsters, but also grownups. Consequently, gyms and yoga centres are flourishing like never before. However, it is important to be aware of one’s stamina and health issues before starting any form of exercise. Being healthy does not mean just having a fit body, it also implies a healthy mind, which plays a crucial role in our physical well-being. A balanced and judicious approach towards health and fitness can help us lead a fit and active life.

Sumita Kanwar, Yamunanagar

In public interest

Refer to ‘Uncertainty looms over 10 offices opened by BJP govt’ and ‘Denotify 32 offices, power employees urge govt’; it is clear that these offices were opened at the eleventh hour to woo voters. If the government was really interested in public welfare, it should have opened these offices two years back. It is nice to note that the present government would review the decision. The foundation stone-laying spree is also observed during the fag end of the five-year term to attract voters. Such unhealthy practices need to be stopped to avoid colossal waste of public money.

ROOP SINGH NEGI, Solan

Exemplary woman

Reference to ‘Purdah, lipstick and a witty Begum’; it is exhilarating to learn about a woman like Qudsia Aizaz Rasul. At a time when women were shackled by enormous conjugal duties, she took pride in pursuing her beliefs. Through her actions, she demonstrated immense courage by refusing to bow down before patriarchal practices. Even after being subjected to personal attacks, she didn’t retreat her steps. She was an exemplary woman and leader who later became an inspiration for women of all generations by thriving in a male-dominated profession without losing her ground.

Rishika Kriti, Ludhiana

