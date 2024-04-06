Promoting diversity on campus

Refer to the editorial ‘Progressive guidelines’; the set of guidelines issued by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) for all educational institutions under its jurisdiction is commendable. It will help promote diversity on the campus. The recitation of the Preamble to the Constitution and the setting up of an inter-religious prayer room will help inculcate patriotism and respect for all faiths among the students. Besides, in view of the communal atmosphere in the country, it is high time that all communities reviewed their religious practices and traditions. Discarding the divisive elements and promoting those that encourage harmony are imperative for helping children grow into mature adults.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Fostering an inclusive environment

Apropos of ‘Progressive guidelines’; the CBCI’s directive to educational institutions for the recitation of the Preamble and to respect all faiths is welcome. Avoiding the imposition of Christian traditions and setting up inter-faith prayer rooms demonstrate the CBCI’s commitment to diversity. Displaying the Preamble at the entrance of the institution promotes the values of justice, equality, liberty and fraternity. In a polarised society, prioritising individual dignity and national unity is vital for nurturing a sense of social responsibility among citizens. Other institutions affiliated with any religion should also emulate the CBCI’s model to foster an all-inclusive environment for the true development of the nation.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

Fostering a harmonious society

With reference to the editorial ‘Progressive guidelines’, the directive from the CBCI, urging schools under its jurisdiction to showcase constitutional values and respect all religions, is a step in the right direction. By emphasising justice, equality, liberty and fraternity on the campus, the body can foster a culture of inclusivity and tolerance. More such efforts should be made to help students grow into responsible citizens who create a harmonious society. Religion should be a source of solace for an individual, and hence, it should not be forced on anyone. The initiative reflects a commitment to nurturing responsible citizens and creating a more peaceful world.

Vijay Kumar Katial, Panchkula

Indian polls an internal affair

Apropos of the report ‘Don’t need UN to tell us poll should be free and fair: EAM’; External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has rightly dismissed a senior UN official’s remarks on the conduct of elections in India. The UN Secretary-General must pull up the official concerned for overstepping his boundaries. The UN must stick to performing the functions it is supposed to. If the UN is so concerned about the integrity of elections, why did it not intervene when allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential elections were being made? Why did it not act when Chinese and Russian meddling in Canadian elections was suspected? People from other countries don’t need to lecture India about how elections should be held here.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

Double standards of US

Apropos of the report ‘Varying stance by US on arrest of Kejri, Imran’; it does not behove the US, the oldest democracy in the world and an ally of India, to treat the cases of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and former Pakistan PM Imran Khan differently. US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller was caught in an awkward situation when asked why Washington supported imprisoned Kejriwal but not the hundreds of political prisoners in Pakistan, including Imran. Though he dismissed the characterisation, he failed to address the difference in the approach.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

Curb wastage of food

It is concerning that at a time when 78.3 crore people are facing chronic hunger, 19 per cent of the food is getting wasted. The menace of food wastage needs to be checked. The global goal to halve it by 2030 is commendable, but a hidden enemy hinders progress. Current methods for tracking food waste are not adequate. We urgently need a multi-pronged approach to curb the issue. This includes robust measurement systems for identifying hotspots of wastage across the entire food supply chain.

Anansha Godani, Ujjain

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]