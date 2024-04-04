Protect India’s sovereignty

Refer to the editorial ‘China’s name game’; India’s firm rejection of China’s renaming of several places in Arunachal Pradesh is welcome. Such unilateral actions on the part of the Dragon cannot redefine established sovereignty and history. Arunachal Pradesh remains an integral part of India, despite Beijing’s baseless claims over it. The attempt to rename the places is not just senseless, but it also undermines the mutual respect two neighbouring countries ought to have. It is a futile exercise in cartographic aggression that does not change the ground reality. India’s stance is clear: no amount of renaming will alter the nation’s boundaries or the commitment to its land. The international community must recognise and support India’s sovereignty to ensure regional stability and uphold the principle of territorial integrity.

Amanjot Kaur, Mohali

China’s name game futile

With reference to ‘China’s name game’; in the face of China’s audacious attempt to rename 30 sites in Arunachal Pradesh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s assertion reaffirms India’s unwavering stance on the sovereignty of the nation. His poignant analogy — “If I change the name of your house, will it become mine?” — encapsulates the futility of such tactics. Arunachal Pradesh is and will forever remain an integral part of India. China's relentless encroachments and provocations demand a unified and steadfast response. Thankfully, the Indian Army personnel deployed at the sites continue to stay vigilant, ensuring the sanctity of our borders.

Gaganpreet Singh, Mohali

Indians falling prey to fraud

Refer to the editorial ‘Cyber fraud’; the rising number of Indians falling prey to cyber fraud and being stranded in Myanmar and Cambodia is alarming. The MEA’s intervention is welcome, but a more comprehensive strategy is required to effectively combat the threat. Enhanced communication and intelligence-sharing among governments are important to break the global network of cyber scam syndicates. Prompt steps are needed to address the reasons driving Indian nationals to seek employment in countries where they are vulnerable to exploitation. Timely government intervention is necessary to curb this trend.

K Kumar, Panchkula

Rising unemployment to blame

Apropos of ‘Cyber fraud’; rising unemployment in the country has compelled youngsters to take up menial jobs in other nations. Indian nationals being trapped in shady jobs in Southeast Asia is an outcome of the low employment rate. The External Affairs Ministry must keep a check on the migration of IT professionals to countries like Cambodia and Myanmar and ensure that the Indians trapped abroad can be brought back home. Major cities in India have also turned into hubs for cyber criminals. Besides, Indian students have been migrating every year to the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Canada in large numbers with the goal of finding jobs there. The government needs to take a serious view of it.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Flyers inconvenienced

With reference to the editorial ‘Flight disruptions’; Vistara has seen several flight delays and cancellations in the last few days. The impending merger with Air India has added to the employees’ woes. The reworked contract terms, which include a shift to a fixed salary for 40 hours instead of the previous 70 hours, are unfair. Seniority is another issue that needs to be looked into. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has rightly asked for a detailed report as the delays and cancellations are causing grave inconvenience to the flyers.

Bal Govind, Noida

Trump’s return good for India

Apropos of the article ‘The prospect of a Trump presidency’; former President Donald Trump has a clear edge over Joe Biden because of the former’s focus on the economy and employment and his 'America First' policy. The only thing weighing down the Trump campaign is the lawfare. Trump is facing a number of legal challenges as he seeks another presidential term. Biden, on the other hand, is aged and lacks the appeal that Trump has. In any case, Trump’s return to the White House will augur well for the India-US ties.

BM Singh, Amritsar

