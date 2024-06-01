Protect vulnerable people

Apropos of the editorial ‘Heatwave havoc’; north Indian states like Punjab and Haryana and the Capital have been reeling under very high temperatures. The loss of lives due to the searing heat is a matter of concern. This should prompt the government to take steps to protect the most vulnerable sections of the population amid the heatwave. While most people can look out for themselves and take precautionary measures, like not venturing out of home in the middle of the day and keeping themselves hydrated by consuming plenty of water, the authorities concerned must ensure the wellbeing of poor people who live in shanties and eke out a living by seeking alms. Municipal authorities need to ensure an adequate supply of drinking water in areas facing an acute shortage. Religious bodies, NGOs and social workers must all come forward to help those worst affected by the heatwave.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Residents bear brunt of heatwave

Refer to the editorial ‘Heatwave havoc’; the record-breaking temperatures in north India and the tragic death of a 40-year-old man in Delhi due to heatstroke underscore the need for urgent action. Inadequate water supply and long power cuts amid the scorching heat make the lives of residents hellish. Proactive measures, such as promoting green infrastructure, water conservation and heat-resilient designs, need to be implemented to mitigate the dire situation. Investing in climate-resilient infrastructure is crucial for coping with heatwaves. It is time for the government to take steps to prevent further loss of life.

Amarjeet Mann, Una

Adaptive measures a must

With reference to the editorial ‘Heatwave havoc’; the NCR, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana are experiencing unprecedented levels of heat. Thanks to the ongoing heatwave, it has become hard for labourers to work outdoors. The need of the hour is for the powers that be to implement adaptive measures. Citizens should be made aware of preventive measures to protect themselves from the scorching heat. The authorities concerned must emphasise the importance of staying hydrated and consuming a balanced diet. Since the heatwave is symptomatic of climatic shifts affecting urban India, it is imperative that the public is enlightened about the ill-effects of global warming.

Arpita Anand, Chandigarh

Kejri’s bail plea not sincere

Refer to the front-page news report ‘Setback for Kejri, SC refuses to list plea for bail extension’; the Supreme Court Registry is right in refusing to list the Delhi CM’s plea seeking a seven-day extension of his interim bail. Clearly, the medical grounds being cited by Kejriwal are not genuine. He could have easily got the necessary medical tests done by now. Further, he has not faced any health issue while holding road shows in Punjab amid the scorching heat. Where do the sudden concerns over his health come from? Besides, it has been just days since his aide allegedly thrashed party MP Swati Maliwal at the CM’s residence, and the CCTV footage of the incident has reportedly been erased. This raises more questions about what Kejriwal has been up to.

WG CDR CL Sehgal (retd), Jalandhar

No mercy for teen driver

The article ‘Juvenile justice must balance punishment with rehabilitation’ was a thought-provoking read. It is a pity that the 17-year-old boy who fatally struck two bike-borne young engineers with his Porsche car in Pune while allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol was granted bail (later cancelled) within hours of the incident. The conditions for bail, like writing a 300-word essay and studying traffic rules, were way too lenient. Even his blood sample was tampered with so that it could not be proven that he was drunk at the time of the mishap. The teenager and all those involved in the cover-up deserve severe punishment.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

