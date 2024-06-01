 Protect vulnerable people : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Protect vulnerable people



Apropos of the editorial ‘Heatwave havoc’; north Indian states like Punjab and Haryana and the Capital have been reeling under very high temperatures. The loss of lives due to the searing heat is a matter of concern. This should prompt the government to take steps to protect the most vulnerable sections of the population amid the heatwave. While most people can look out for themselves and take precautionary measures, like not venturing out of home in the middle of the day and keeping themselves hydrated by consuming plenty of water, the authorities concerned must ensure the wellbeing of poor people who live in shanties and eke out a living by seeking alms. Municipal authorities need to ensure an adequate supply of drinking water in areas facing an acute shortage. Religious bodies, NGOs and social workers must all come forward to help those worst affected by the heatwave.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Residents bear brunt of heatwave

Refer to the editorial ‘Heatwave havoc’;   the record-breaking temperatures in north India and the tragic death of a 40-year-old man in Delhi due to heatstroke underscore the need for urgent action. Inadequate water supply and long power cuts amid the scorching heat make the lives of residents hellish. Proactive measures, such as promoting green infrastructure, water conservation and heat-resilient designs, need to be implemented to mitigate the dire situation. Investing in climate-resilient infrastructure is crucial for coping with heatwaves. It is time for the government to take steps to prevent further loss of life.

Amarjeet Mann, Una

Adaptive measures a must

With reference to the editorial ‘Heatwave havoc’; the NCR, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana are experiencing unprecedented levels of heat. Thanks to the ongoing heatwave, it has become hard for labourers to work outdoors. The need of the hour is for the powers that be to implement adaptive measures. Citizens should be made aware of preventive measures to protect themselves from the scorching heat. The authorities concerned must emphasise the importance of staying hydrated and consuming a balanced diet. Since the heatwave is symptomatic of climatic shifts affecting urban India, it is imperative that the public is enlightened about the ill-effects of global warming.

Arpita Anand, Chandigarh

Kejri’s bail plea not sincere

Refer to the front-page news report ‘Setback for Kejri, SC refuses to list plea for bail extension’; the Supreme Court Registry is right in refusing to list the Delhi CM’s plea seeking a seven-day extension of his interim bail. Clearly, the medical grounds being cited by Kejriwal are not genuine. He could have easily got the necessary medical tests done by now. Further, he has not faced any health issue while holding road shows in Punjab amid the scorching heat. Where do the sudden concerns over his health come from? Besides, it has been just days since his aide allegedly thrashed party MP Swati Maliwal at the CM’s residence, and the CCTV footage of the incident has reportedly been erased. This raises more questions about what Kejriwal has been up to.

WG CDR CL Sehgal (retd), Jalandhar

No mercy for teen driver

The article ‘Juvenile justice must balance punishment with rehabilitation’ was a thought-provoking read. It is a pity that the 17-year-old boy who fatally struck two bike-borne young engineers with his Porsche car in Pune while allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol was granted bail (later cancelled) within hours of the incident. The conditions for bail, like writing a 300-word essay and studying traffic rules, were way too lenient. Even his blood sample was tampered with so that it could not be proven that he was drunk at the time of the mishap. The teenager and all those involved in the cover-up deserve severe punishment.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Modi's 33-year-old picture with Murli Manohar Joshi goes viral as PM begins his 45-hour-long meditation in Kanyakumari

2
World

Meta reveals how China-based network targeted India, Punjab and global Sikh community on Facebook and Instagram

3
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

4
Punjab

Farmers again to head to Shambhu on Punjab-Haryana border on June 2

5
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays arrest of Barjinder Singh Hamdard

6
Delhi

Ex-soldier collapses on stage swaying to ‘Maa tujhe salaam’, audience continued clapping thinking fall was part of act

7
Punjab

Decisive moment: Amarinder exhorts people to vote for BJP

8
World

Donald Trump becomes first former US president to be convicted of felony

9
Trending

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by 20 hours, passengers faint without AC amid heatwave

10
Business

RBI shifts 100 tonnes of gold from vaults in UK to India

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

PM Modi’s Varanasi among 57 seats to vote today as marathon poll ends

PM Modi’s Varanasi among 57 seats to vote today as marathon poll ends

Preneet Kaur, Harsimrat Badal, Kangana Ranaut, Manish Tewari...

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Voting begins In Punjab's 13 seats, Chandigarh

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Voting begins In Punjab's 13 seats, Chandigarh

Despite brisk campaign, PM Modi gives strife-hit Manipur a miss

Despite brisk campaign, PM Modi gives strife-hit Manipur a miss

Barring Assam, Tripura, didn’t visit any North East state

Close call on cards in Mandi & Shimla

Close call on cards in Mandi & Shimla

Eyes on six Congress ex-MLAs’ bypolls

Multi-cornered fight, Punjab parties edgy

Multi-cornered fight, Punjab parties edgy


Cities

View All

Candidates make last-ditch efforts as campaigning ends

Candidates make last-ditch efforts as campaigning ends

INDIA bloc an alliance to protect ‘parivar’, ‘bhrashtachar’: Nadda

Political leaders have neither will nor interest in addressing green concerns: Pingalwara chief

DC office sends notice for absence from poll duty to dead employee

No point in voting for party with uncertain future: BJP spokesperson

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

6.59L city voters to decide fate of 19 candidates today

6.59L city voters to decide fate of 19 candidates today

Poll freebies: How to get carton of liquor for Rs 20

Tewari flags ‘deepfake’ video

3,272 officials for 818 booths in Mohali, polling begins at 7 am

8 lakh eligible voters for 2 seats in district

‘Returning to jail for country’

‘Returning to jail for country’

Kejriwal claims on bad health are lies: BJP

Delhi wants Centre to help get water supply

Sanjay Camp, where getting tanker water is an ordeal

BJP accuses AAP of colluding with tanker mafia, holds protest

Campaigning ends, over to voters now

Campaigning ends, over to voters now

16,01,826 to cast votes at 1,963 booths in Hoshiarpur

Modi cites Kashi connect to woo SC voters

Canada deportation case accused Mishra sentenced to three-year jail

CPM’s Yechury targets BJP over ‘bulldozer rajneeti’

Now, it’s over to electorate

Now, it’s over to electorate

Post-poll, AAP may join hands with Congress in state as well: Arora

Rape victim protesting against Bains thrashed by group

Candidates make last-ditch efforts to lure voters

Gajjanmajra family goes full steam in canvassing for GP

Hi-tech drones to keep eye on troublemakers in district

Hi-tech drones to keep eye on troublemakers in district

15 makeshift shops destroyed in Patiala fire