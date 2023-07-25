Protect women

Atrocities against women are not only morally reprehensible but also a gross violation of their human rights, regardless of where they occur — Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal, or any other part of the country. It is disheartening when politicians prioritise political one-upmanship over addressing critical issues like women’s safety. When ruling and Opposition parties engage in a blame game instead of collaborating to find solutions, it undermines the seriousness of the problem. It is unfortunate that politicians fail to take responsibility for the shortcomings in their own parties, especially when it comes to women’s security.

Upant Sharma, Una

Slow government response

The northeastern part of India is a culturally diverse region with many communities and ethnic groups. While this diversity can be a source of strength for the region, it can also lead to conflicts, as seen in Manipur. The conflict has resulted in significant violence, leading to loss of lives and widespread destruction. The government’s response has been denounced as slow and inadequate. The conflicts are not solely based on class or ethnic factors but also have complex geographical and historical dimensions. Such ethnic tensions can be more dangerous than insurgency in this region. The Central and state governments must address the situation immediately to prevent escalation.

Vikramaditya Singh Panwar, Ujjain

Use technology responsibly

Refer to ‘Tiny gadgets linked to falling Haryana sex ratio’; it is unfortunate that newer techniques are being used to determine the sex of the unborn, even as the law forbids such practices. The preference for sons over daughters has led to a gender imbalance in India. To address the root cause of gender inequality and create an equitable society, it is essential to challenge and change the overall patriarchal attitude towards girls and women. Technology plays a crucial role in integrating society and bringing positive changes, but it should be harnessed responsibly to ensure that it does not have negative consequences.

HN Ramakrishna, Bengaluru

Skewed sex ratio

The Haryana Government’s sustained efforts to curb female foeticide did yield positive results, raising the cumulative sex ratio at birth (SRB) from 876 in 2015 to 923 in 2019. However, the recent slide in the SRB recorded in 2023 (January to June) — 906 female births per 1,000 males — is concerning. The authorities must analyse the situation to halt the regression. Efforts must be intensified to curb misogynistic practices, such as female foeticide, treating women as a financial and social burden and entrenched prejudices against girls. There should be no let-up in curbing patriarchy, which is one of the root causes of the skewed sex ratio and heinous crimes against women.

Roshan Lal Goel, ladwa

Responsible neighbour

Refer to ‘Sri Lanka beckons’; it is a diplomatic tradition for leaders of neighbouring countries to make India their first port of call after assuming charge. This practice highlights the importance of India’s relations with its neighbours and reflects the significance of regional cooperation and dialogue. Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe met his counterpart Droupadi Murmu last week, seeking help for his country, which is in dire need of assistance. India picked up the threads from where the two nations had left them under the regime of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and assured Wickremesinghe of help. By helping Colombo during a crisis, India has proved that it is a responsible neighbour.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Chapter on cancer prevention

Cancer is a disease that continues to pose a significant public health challenge. However, awareness about preventive measures and healthy lifestyles can play a crucial role in combating it. Including a chapter on cancer prevention in the science books for students of Class VIII and onwards can be a powerful way to spread awareness. Education is a vital tool in empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their health and well-being. The institutions should involve cancer specialists and public health professionals in designing the curriculum.

RK Verma, Mumbai

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#human rights #Manipur #Rajasthan #West Bengal