Provocative threat

Apropos of ‘India talks tough’; the video clip of designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun warning people against flying via Air India on November 19 — the day of the ODI World Cup final and Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary — marks another provocative act by Khalistan supporters. Unfortunately, the Canadian government appears to be refraining from taking deterrent action against such activities. While it is acknowledged that the Trudeau government relies on the support of Canadian Sikh politician Jagmeet Singh’s New Democratic Party for its political stability, this should not justify turning a blind eye to the actions of Khalistanis that harm Indian interests.

V Jayaraman, Chennai

Dog-bite cases

Refer to ‘Stray animals’; the menace of wild and stray animals is escalating day by day, resulting in human fatalities and suffering. Dog-bite cases have surged, with an average of 550 reported daily in Punjab. The Punjab and Haryana High Court has imposed measures to compel state governments to tackle the problem seriously, emphasising the need for effective control to ensure public safety. Mere financial compensation to victims or their families is not a sustainable solution; the issue requires comprehensive eradication.

Ashok Kumar, by mail

Clean air a necessity

It seems that when addressing the issue of air pollution, Indians express diverse perspectives and opinions. The Supreme Court believes we should have clean air; liberals are fighting to ensure that the cracker ban is enforced; the right wing perceives the ban as an affront to Sanatan Dharma; and many citizens are fine with burning crackers because, after all, Diwali comes only once a year. Those of us who have visited the US, the UK, Canada and Europe and admired the clean air and blue skies often wonder why we can’t have the same in India. The reason is that the average Indian doesn’t seem to care two hoots about the air he/she breathes. He/she doesn’t mind if the AQI is 400 or 700.

Sarika Verma, by mail

Pioneer of hospitality industry

Refer to ‘Biki Oberoi, who ushered in uber-luxury hotel era, passes away’; Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, affectionately known as Biki, was not merely a builder of hotels; he infused magic into the lives of travellers. Credited with placing Oberoi hotels on the global luxury travel map, he revolutionised the outlook of the hotel business in India. As a stalwart of the hospitality industry, he rightfully regarded people as the most valuable asset. In addition to receiving India’s second-highest civilian award, he was honoured with the lifetime achievement award by several organisations.

Bal Govind, Noida

Break stereotypes

Apropos of ‘Need to question officially sanctified narratives of failure’; in an era where we are exploring multiple dimensions through virtual reality, our education system remains unidimensional. Practical experience is the richest learning curve for a student, but we are stuck with monotonous curricula. These may help a student solve complex equations like robots but do not give them the freedom to think about entrepreneurship or other aspects of life. The need of the hour is to break these stereotypes and create an ecosystem in which students are exposed to experiential learning rather than just cramming bookish knowledge.

Himanshu Chopra, Chandigarh

Unveiling one’s true self

Refer to ‘Enlightenment after retirement’; it is a whimsical narrative that delves into the realm of self-awareness beyond professional success. Through the allegorical journey of a donkey mistakenly associating respect for idols with personal admiration, the story cleverly communicates the idea that accolades during one’s career are often tied to the positions rather than one’s authentic self. Consequently, it suggests that instead of succumbing to despondency, a shift in perspective after retirement is essential. This shift involves embracing tranquillity, savouring freedom from supervisors, and immersing oneself in the pursuit of hobbies and social activities. It advocates allocating time to prioritise health.

K Kumar, Panchkula

