Putin’s grip on power

With reference to the editorial ‘Putin’s re-election’; that Putin would secure a fifth term was a foregone conclusion, thanks to the absence of an effective Opposition. Further, the whole world knows how Putin deals with dissidents and his opponents. He is taking advantage of Moscow’s military prowess to keep his opponents, both at home and abroad, in check. At the behest of Putin, Russia has been fighting a small neighbouring country for over two years now without any end in sight. But the ongoing war with Ukraine does not bode well for the country. However, Putin is one head of state who can counter the US, which always tries to pose as the leader of the world.

AG Rajmohan, Anantapur (AP)

Putin here to stay

Apropos of the editorial ‘Putin’s re-election’; Russian President Vladimir Putin has come to be known for his ability to stick to power. The presidential poll was merely a ceremonial affair. But there is no denying that the popularity of the former KGB foreign intelligence officer soared amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The West can dismiss the elections as a sham all it wants, but the inescapable fact is that the US and its allies would have to deal with Putin for some more years. Nonetheless, it goes without saying that iron-handed tactics against opponents and their imprisonment in an era of censorship left a bad taste even for those who rallied for the Russian ruler.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Citizenship law need of the hour

Refer to the article ‘CAA may dent India’s image as a secular polity in the long run’; the CAA has been brought in to heal the wounds caused by the Partition. The law is not meant for the welfare or rehabilitation of citizens of our neighbouring countries. India is not responsible for looking after the persecuted classes of Muslims in Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh. Those Muslim-majority countries are not even secular. Why is India being expected to have a secular approach to the rehabilitation and grant of citizenship to migrants or refugees? The implementation of the CAA is the need of the hour.

Ashok Kumar Goel, Panchkula

CAA an internal matter

Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are Muslim-majority countries where the persecution of this community is a rarity. It is the minority communities like Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Christians and Parsis which bear the brunt of persecution there. The number of Hindus living in Pakistan has drastically declined since the Partition. India is right to take a sympathetic view of the plight of the members of minority communities in the neighbouring countries and facilitate their rehabilitation and the granting of citizenship to them. Further, the implementation of the CAA is an internal matter of India, and the US has no business interfering in it. Washington needs to stop policing other nations.

Karnail Singh, Kharar

US criticism unwarranted

Refer to ‘US criticism of CAA’; Washington’s criticism of the Citizenship Amendment Act is unwarranted and misplaced since it is an internal affair of India. India's response to the US that religious freedom and equality of citizens are enshrined in our Constitution is justified. However, the timing of the implementation of the law — just before the General Election — is concerning. Even though the law does not apply to Indian citizens, the notification of the CAA has the potential to polarise voters. Instead of succumbing to knee-jerk reactions, all stakeholders must wait patiently for the Supreme Court’s verdict on CAA implementation.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

The language of Mumbai

Refer to the middle ‘The hilarious spirit of Bombay’; Mumbai is the true melting pot of cultures across India, and it is not unusual for a newcomer to feel overwhelmed by the sheer diversity of languages and traditions in the city. The writer has captured the spirit of the city. The megalopolis has a lingo of its own. However, there is one language everybody understands in Mumbai: the language of money. Here, moolah is respected more than one’s aristocratic roots or learning. Once someone has lived in Mumbai, they know that no other city can hold a candle to it.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

