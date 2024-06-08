Quenching Delhi’s thirst

Refer to the editorial ‘Delhi’s water crisis’; the fact that the Supreme Court had to step in and direct the Himachal Pradesh Government to release 137 cusecs of water to help New Delhi tide over the water crisis is a sad commentary on the state of affairs. The failure of leaders to resolve the issue amicably reflects the lack of cooperation, coordination and collaboration among the states. The Upper Yamuna River Board should have played a proactive role in ensuring effective water management and distribution. Besides, the failure of the authorities concerned in the Capital to address water wastage — which is reportedly 50 per cent — caused by leakage and theft points to criminal negligence on their part.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

The rise & fall of Nifty, Sensex

Apropos of ‘Rahul for JPC probe into market crash, questions role of PM, HM’; the sharp fluctuations in India’s stock market after the exit poll results necessitate a thorough investigation. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi’s call for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the matter is welcome. Comments by PM Narendra Modi and other ministers potentially influenced market behaviour. The surge in the NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex ahead of the results, followed by a sharp decline, raises questions about market manipulation and insider trading. Transparency and accountability are imperative for maintaining investor confidence. SEBI must conduct a comprehensive investigation to ensure the integrity of the financial markets.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

INDIA put Modi in his place

With reference to ‘Oppn parties must keep INDIA intact’; the writer has rightly observed that the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections has hit PM Narendra Modi’s sense of invincibility. It is Modi’s reputation as a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ leader that is at stake. The INDIA bloc has successfully stopped the Modi-Shah juggernaut in its tracks. While the BJP, which is set for a third straight term at the Centre, has not been defeated, there is no denying that the saffron party did suffer a massive setback in this election. The onus of holding the ruling regime accountable remains on the Opposition leaders.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Assault on Kangana

With reference to the front-page news report ‘CISF staffer “slaps” Kangana at Chandigarh airport, detained’; the assault on the newly elected MP should be condemned in the strongest terms. The incident should be taken seriously. Security at sensitive places like an airport is not a trivial matter. In this case, a constable entrusted with the role of ensuring security took the law into her own hands because she allegedly had an issue with a remark previously made by the actor on the farmers’ stir. While every citizen living in a democratic country is entitled to dissent, resorting to violence is not acceptable. This was not expected from an official on duty. The CISF constable must receive stringent punishment.

Jagdish Chander, Jalandhar

Suspension not enough

Apropos of ‘CISF staffer “slaps” Kangana at Chandigarh airport, detained’; it is shocking that Kulwinder Kaur, a CISF constable, allegedly abused and slapped Kangana Ranaut, a high-profile Bollywood actor and the newly elected MP from Mandi, at the Chandigarh airport. If a political leader who is generally accompanied by an entourage of guards can be assaulted by a security official at a public place, one can’t help but shudder to think about the safety of a commoner who expresses a controversial opinion. The mere suspension of the erring constable is not enough. Stringent action should be taken against her.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

Hooliganism in uniform

Refer to ‘CISF staffer “slaps” Kangana at Chandigarh airport, detained’; it is unfortunate that CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur allegedly abused and assaulted Mandi’s MP-elect and actor Kangana Ranaut. The security personnel had no right to attack the actor over her stance on the farmers’ protests. Officials on duty must not let their personal opinions or beliefs dictate their actions. Any person in uniform is duty-bound to follow the requisite protocol while dealing with public representatives and be courteous to the public at large. The authorities can set a strong precedent by ensuring action against the official.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

