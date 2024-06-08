 Quenching Delhi’s thirst : The Tribune India

Quenching Delhi’s thirst



Refer to the editorial ‘Delhi’s water crisis’; the fact that the Supreme Court had to step in and direct the Himachal Pradesh Government to release 137 cusecs of water to help New Delhi tide over the water crisis is a sad commentary on the state of affairs. The failure of leaders to resolve the issue amicably reflects the lack of cooperation, coordination and collaboration among the states. The Upper Yamuna River Board should have played a proactive role in ensuring effective water management and distribution. Besides, the failure of the authorities concerned in the Capital to address water wastage — which is reportedly 50 per cent — caused by leakage and theft points to criminal negligence on their part.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

The rise & fall of Nifty, Sensex

Apropos of ‘Rahul for JPC probe into market crash, questions role of PM, HM’; the sharp fluctuations in India’s stock market after the exit poll results necessitate a thorough investigation. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi’s call for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the matter is welcome. Comments by PM Narendra Modi and other ministers potentially influenced market behaviour. The surge in the NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex ahead of the results, followed by a sharp decline, raises questions about market manipulation and insider trading. Transparency and accountability are imperative for maintaining investor confidence. SEBI must conduct a comprehensive investigation to ensure the integrity of the financial markets.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

INDIA put Modi in his place

With reference to ‘Oppn parties must keep INDIA intact’; the writer has rightly observed that the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections has hit PM Narendra Modi’s sense of invincibility. It is Modi’s reputation as a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ leader that is at stake. The INDIA bloc has successfully stopped the Modi-Shah juggernaut in its tracks. While the BJP, which is set for a third straight term at the Centre, has not been defeated, there is no denying that the saffron party did suffer a massive setback in this election. The onus of holding the ruling regime accountable remains on the Opposition leaders.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Assault on Kangana

With reference to the front-page news report ‘CISF staffer “slaps” Kangana at Chandigarh airport, detained’; the assault on the newly elected MP should be condemned in the strongest terms. The incident should be taken seriously. Security at sensitive places like an airport is not a trivial matter. In this case, a constable entrusted with the role of ensuring security took the law into her own hands because she allegedly had an issue with a remark previously made by the actor on the farmers’ stir. While every citizen living in a democratic country is entitled to dissent, resorting to violence is not acceptable. This was not expected from an official on duty. The CISF constable must receive stringent punishment.

Jagdish Chander, Jalandhar

Suspension not enough

Apropos of ‘CISF staffer “slaps” Kangana at Chandigarh airport, detained’; it is shocking that Kulwinder Kaur, a CISF constable, allegedly abused and slapped Kangana Ranaut, a high-profile Bollywood actor and the newly elected MP from Mandi, at the Chandigarh airport. If a political leader who is generally accompanied by an entourage of guards can be assaulted by a security official at a public place, one can’t help but shudder to think about the safety of a commoner who expresses a controversial opinion. The mere suspension of the erring constable is not enough. Stringent action should be taken against her.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

Hooliganism in uniform

Refer to ‘CISF staffer “slaps” Kangana at Chandigarh airport, detained’; it is unfortunate that CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur allegedly abused and assaulted Mandi’s MP-elect and actor Kangana Ranaut. The security personnel had no right to attack the actor over her stance on the farmers’ protests. Officials on duty must not let their personal opinions or beliefs dictate their actions. Any person in uniform is duty-bound to follow the requisite protocol while dealing with public representatives and be courteous to the public at large. The authorities can set a strong precedent by ensuring action against the official.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

1
Chandigarh TRIBUNE EXCLUSIVE

CISF top official calls Kangana ‘slapgate’ emotional outburst by constable Kulwinder Kaur, says she’s apologetic now

2
Trending

Video: Irritated Kangana Ranaut gets into spat with reporters as she gets mobbed by them outside Parliament

3
Punjab

Kangana Ranaut ‘slap’ incident: Farmer unions rally behind CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

4
Chandigarh

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Mohali police book CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

5
India

No riders by allies, BJP to keep key ministries, Speaker’s post

6
Diaspora

4 Indian students drown in Volkhov river near St Petersburg in Russia

7
Jalandhar

Cobwebs, dust greet visitors at Jang-e-Azadi memorial at Kartarpur

8
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

9
India

CISF staffer ‘slaps’ Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, detained

10
Himachal

19-year-old law student from Rajasthan's Jaipur hit by shooting stone at Ashwani Khud in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan, dies

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was 'free' for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan's Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season's highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

President appoints Narendra Modi as PM-designate; oath on Sunday evening

President appoints Narendra Modi as PM-designate; oath on Sunday evening

Murmu hands over the letter of appointment to Modi, who call...

From ‘right leader at right time’ to ‘fevicol ka jod’, this is what allies said while backing Modi as PM

From ‘right leader at right time’ to ‘fevicol ka jod’, this is what allies said while backing Modi as PM

All NDA partners expressed unequivocal support to the PM and...

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Mohali police book CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Mohali police book CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

A case under Sections 323 and 341 of the IPC registered at t...

CISF top official calls Kangana ‘slapgate’ emotional outburst for woman cop, says she’s apologetic now

CISF top official calls Kangana ‘slapgate’ emotional outburst by constable Kulwinder Kaur, says she’s apologetic now

A complaint has been lodged against Kaur

Tarn Taran fake encounter: Former SHO sentenced to life imprisonment for staged killing 31 years ago

Tarn Taran fake encounter: Former SHO sentenced to life imprisonment for staged killing 31 years ago

Gulshan Kumar was kidnapped from his house on June 22, 1993,...


Tarn Taran fake encounter: Former SHO sentenced to life imprisonment for staged killing 31 years ago

Tarn Taran fake encounter: Former SHO sentenced to life imprisonment for staged killing 31 years ago

Dust storm, showers bring respite from searing heat

40th anniversary of Operation Blue Star passes off peacefully

Prices of mobile phones surge after police bust smuggling racket in Amritsar Central Jail

MC to start night sanitation in markets

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala's death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

ED opposes Arvind Kejriwal's regular bail plea, claims it has 'ample' evidence to nail him

ED opposes Arvind Kejriwal’s regular bail plea, claims it has ‘ample’ evidence to nail him

Delhi court rejects Bibhav Kumar's bail plea in Swati Maliwal assault case

Delhi High Court seeks NTA's stand on plea concerning NEET answer key

PM oath ceremony: Delhi declared no-flying zone from June 9-10, prohibitory order issued

Stop wastage of water in Capital, SC tells Delhi govt

Cobwebs, dust greet visitors at Jang-e-Azadi memorial at Kartarpur

Cobwebs, dust greet visitors at Jang-e-Azadi memorial at Kartarpur

GST officer surrenders in court

Despite incentives, direct seeding of rice fails to enthuse Doaba farmers

Thunderstorm wreaks havoc in city

Phagwara girl turns author at 14, pens anthology of 30 poems

Squall disrupts power supply, uproots trees

Squall disrupts power supply, uproots trees

Anomalies found during hospital raids

21 booths polled less than 10% votes, 100 record highest turnout

BJP biggest gainer, AAP major loser in vote share from Ludhiana

Attacked with bricks, 48-year-old man succumbs to injuries

Journalist dies in mishap, kin seek compensation

Journalist dies in mishap, kin seek compensation

Operation Blue Star anniversary passes off peacefully in city

Now, access varsity results on DigiLocker