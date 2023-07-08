 Rahul’s defamation case : The Tribune India

Rahul’s defamation case



The Gujarat HC’s decision on Rahul Gandhi’s petition for a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case highlights the connection between politics and the judiciary. While it is necessary to respect the independence of the judiciary, it is also crucial to ensure that political leaders are not unduly targeted through the legal system. In a democracy, politicians should be held accountable for their actions and statements. However, it is equally important to maintain a healthy balance between legitimate criticism and criminalisation of political discourse. The verdict in this case will set a precedent for future cases involving defamation by public figures.

Vishal Mayur, Karnataka

Manipur mayhem

Refer to ‘Oppn walks out of meet over Manipur’; holding meetings on Manipur’s critical situation is a good step, but mere talks won’t help the inhabitants of the troubled state. The key requirement is to prevent violence and further loss of lives in restive Manipur. Discussions alone may not prevent the immediate loss of lives and material. It is time to take strong action to stop the violence. To restore normalcy in the state, the best way forward is to reach out to the local community leaders of the warring sides. Also, the clergy can play a positive role in cooling tempers.

Sheikh Shabir Kulgami, Kashmir

Politics a lucrative family business

Apropos of ‘The depths to which politicians sink’; it is difficult to make out who is pulling the strings in Maharashtra and in which direction. But one thing is certain: politicians prioritise their interests, as well as the interests of their families and extended networks, over the well-being of the state and the country. No leader, howsoever old, wants to leave his or her ‘powerful seat’, and while departing, the politician passes it on to his kith and kin. Politics has become a lucrative family business. It is important to support and elect politicians who demonstrate integrity, ethical behaviour and commitment to the public good.

Tejinder S Kalra, Mohali

No morality in politics

Refer to ‘The depths to which politicians sink’; the column, Trysts and Turns, always provides food for thought. The author’s analysis and conclusions are succinctly pithy and truly conclusive. The write-up is a graphic description of politicians of all hues. The ‘party with a difference’ is no exception. Searching for morality in politics is like searching for a needle in a haystack. Redemption lies only in an enlightened electorate and an ethical bureaucracy.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

Not good for democracy

In Tamil Nadu, allegations of corruption against a minister (V Senthil Balaji) led the Governor (RN Ravi) to ‘dismiss’ him (even though the order was later withdrawn). In contrast, allegations of corruption against the sitting Leader of Opposition (Ajit Pawar) in Maharashtra did not prevent the Governor (Ramesh Bais) from induct him as Deputy Chief Minister! Calling NCP the ‘national corruption party’ and then joining hands with its members is neither good for the BJP nor the country. Actually, many politicians and political parties do not bother about public welfare; they hanker only after power. Whatever is happening in Maharashtra is not good for democracy.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee, Faridabad

Increase education budget

Apropos of ‘IIT goes global’; it’s heartening that IIT-Madras has been able to spread its wings abroad. However, it is unfortunate that none of our prestigious institutions or universities rank among the top 100 in the world. It is a matter of great concern that the government has reduced the education budget. Adequate funding is crucial for maintaining and improving the quality of education and ensuring that educational institutions have the necessary resources to fulfil their roles effectively. Insufficient funding can adversely impact the availability of qualified teaching staff, the maintenance and development of infrastructure, and the overall quality of education provided.

Roop Singh Negi, Solan

