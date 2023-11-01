Railway safety

Refer to ‘Another train mishap’; the train mishap in Andhra Pradesh which claimed 13 lives is a stark reminder of the urgent need for enhanced train safety. The tragedy calls for a thorough investigation into its causes and addressing concerns related to rail infrastructure maintenance. To avert such incidents, it is crucial for the authorities to prioritise passenger safety, allocate resources for modern technology and ensure rigorous safety training and comprehensive inspection. Both passengers and railway workers deserve a transportation system that is safe and secure.

Anisha Gupta, Lucknow

Result of negligence

Apropos of ‘Another train mishap’; following the Vizianagaram train accident, the Railways cancelled 33 trains and rescheduled six others. The Divisional Railway Manager described the collision between two passenger trains as a rare occurrence. After such incidents, how are passengers supposed to feel comfortable and safe while travelling on a train? Similar mishaps have occurred in the past. The Vizianagaram accident is the result of negligence. The Railways should step up safety measures in order to avoid a repeat of the tragedy.

Mohd Mofidul Islam, Howrah

Governance and social stability

Apropos of ‘A world of order and stability belongs to the graveyard’; RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is wrong. One cannot blame ‘cultural Marxism’ for disrupting social cohesion and orderliness. Stable governance is when the state provides essential services to citizens and serves as a responsible steward of resources, government officials are held accountable through political and legal processes, people can participate in governance through civil society organisations, and the media is independent. Stable governance means meeting the basic needs of the population, respecting minority rights, managing conflicts peacefully through inclusive political processes, and creating an environment where competition for power occurs without violence.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Quelling dissent

Refer to ‘A world of order and stability belongs to the graveyard’; the sum and substance of the speeches delivered by PM Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Dasehra is that diversity of views leads to confusion, chaos and corruption. They were implicitly advocating the enforcement of one ideology, one form of politics and one world view across the country to quell dissenters and political adversaries, leaving no room for different perspectives and divergent views. Their speeches betray their lack of faith in pluralism, secularism and dissenting views and diverse cultural ethos, which are, in essence, the hallmark of a vibrant and thriving democracy. They are interested in introducing a system where some are entitled to command and others forced to obey.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Hearing on electoral bonds

Refer to ‘Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge SC Bench to begin hearing today’; the Supreme Court will surely take the issue of electoral bonds to its logical conclusion but the argument of the top government lawyer that the public has no right to know about the source of electoral bonds seems unreasonable. If that happens, opaque donations to a political party will always remain beyond public scrutiny and thus evade an inspection by investigating agencies. Most importantly, if a party, on winning an election and forming the government, indulges in returning favours to its donors, nobody will come to know about it.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Boost to tourism

Apropos of ‘Tax on tourist, commercial vehicles entering Himachal slashed up to 70%’; the decision of the government to slash tax on tourist vehicles entering the state will come as a boon for tourists, especially from the North. People from Punjab and Haryana throng the hills during summer and around Christmas. Himachal Pradesh earns revenue mainly from tourists. The reduction in Special Road Tax by up to 70 per cent will attract more visitors and give a fillip to the tourism industry.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

