Rajya Sabha seats

Apropos of ‘AAP may pick Prof Pathak, Raghav Chadha, Bhajji’, the names of probables doing the rounds suggest that AAP is treading cautiously to nominate its candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections. Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of Parliament, should be adorned with persons of eminence in their respective fields. Though its members are elected on the principle of proportional representation, the right candidates of a party should get elected unanimously.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

Pension plan

Reference to ‘One MLA, one pension’, our elected representatives have treated themselves lavishly at the cost of public exchequer. Can there be a better example of betrayal of trust of the common man by whom our lawmakers swear day in and day out? The hapless employees have to strive for their pensions and the soldiers for the OROP. But the lawmakers have no qualms of conscience in granting themselves numerous concessions, forgetting gracefully all the differences and bickerings. Is it not amusing that national interest can’t unite them but multiple pensions and perks against all canons of appropriateness bring them on one platform?

Gp Capt JS Boparai (retd), Bhadsali

Cong’s poll debacle

Apropos of ‘Congress must reform’, after its debacle in assembly elections in five states, the Congress has lost its power to attract voters. Though with nearly about 700 MLAs, nationally Congress still has a considerable footprint, but it just hasn’t the political will and leaders to make use of this large presence. The Nehru-Gandhi family has been unable to pull off a win while the irony is that without them the party gets splintered. Leaders in the G-23 offer not much hope, as most of the members aren’t much relevant electorally. The Congress needs a clear ideology and practice of adroit realpolitik by pointing to the dangers of divisiveness.

Lal Singh, Amritsar

Clean drinking water

Access to clean drinking water may not seem a luxury for us but for one-fourth of the world’s population, it is still something which they cannot afford. Nearly 2.2 billion people are hankering for a clean drop of water. Clean drinking water is crucial for a disease-free life. On the occasion of World Water Day (March 22), I can only hope for a world which is quenched with clean drinking water. All eyes will be on the developing nations for their contribution in solving this problem.

Noopur Baruah, Tezpur

Russian oil deal

This refers to ‘Europe too buying crude from Russia, says MEA’; India must go ahead with the Russian oil deal despite US warning. There won’t be any violations of American sanctions against Russia, as many European nations are continuing to buy Russian energy, even after the war in Ukraine. India has the right to buy Russian oil at discounted price. We have to keep in mind that sanctions by Trump on Iran and now by Biden on Russia has made India rejig its trading patterns and also its partners. Though Russian invasion of Ukraine is not justified, India should not be seen compromising its strategic autonomy.

MS Khokhar, by email

In complete contrast

The middle ‘The power show in politics’ displays the contrast between the American President and the Indian Prime Minister. Bush had attacked Iraq on the pretext of ‘weapons of mass destruction’ (WMD). Saddam Hussein did not accept Bush’s hegemony and was eliminated. Could an Indian PM do that? Remember, how Indira Gandhi treated Pak PoWs after the 1971 war.

LR Sharma, Sundernagar (HP)

Kashmiri pandits

If Me Too allegations of harassment or worse can be made and investigated decades after the alleged incidents, why should the more serious issue of Kashmiri pandits, with both contemporaneous, current and credible evidence available not be investigated and the guilty booked?

Meet Malhotra, by mail

Train stoppage

Northern Railway is running a daily train between Hoshiarpur and Delhi which runs via Ludhiana, Mohali and Chandigarh. But this train doesn’t have a stoppage at Mohali. Mohali, an upcoming metro of northern India, requires better connectivity with Delhi. People have to unnecessarily travel up to Chandigarh to catch this train, which causes inconvenience. The Railways should give a stoppage of this train at SAS Nagar (Mohali) station for ease of passengers of Mohali and Kharar.

Maninder Pal Singh, Mohali

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Punjabis seek to curb lavish social gatherings
Punjab

Punjabis in Haryana seek to curb lavish social gatherings

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?
Trending

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern
Amritsar March 20: World Sparrow Day

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier's canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Need for national strategy
Comment the inward eye

Need for national strategy

Petrol, diesel price up 80 paise a litre; Rs 50 hike in LPG rates

Petrol, diesel price up 80 paise a litre; Rs 50 hike in LPG rates

A 5-kg LPG cylinder will cost Rs 349 while 10-kg composite b...

No survivors found in crash of Chinese airliner, says State media

No news of survivors in China's plane crash yet; rescue efforts continue

The plane carried 123 passengers and 9 crew members

Fitch slashes FY23 India growth forecast to 8.5 per cent on high energy prices

Fitch slashes FY23 India growth forecast to 8.5 per cent on high energy prices

With the Omicron wave subsiding quickly, containment measure...

Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at Kejriwal on AAP's Punjab Rajya Sabha picks

Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at Kejriwal on AAP’s Punjab Rajya Sabha picks

Says that barring cricketer Harbhajan Singh the rest are bet...

Hindu girl shot dead during abduction attempt in Pakistan

Hindu girl shot dead during abduction attempt in Pakistan

Several women belonging to Hindu community in Sindh are abdu...

Over 50 Cong councillors turn up at MC office, seek special meeting

Amritsar Mayor issue: Over 50 Congress councillors turn up at MC office, seek special meeting

Amritsar Man loses Rs 41 lakh in cyber fraud

Amritsar woman dies under mysterious circumstances

Gangsters who left for foreign shores a headache for Punjab Police

Reviving poetry — the language of the soul

Will focus on civic issues: Jagroop Gill

Will focus on civic issues: Bathinda Urban MLA Jagroop Singh Gill

Centre must fulfil its promises, say farm unions

Dr Vijay Singla in Cabinet, Mansa upbeat; Bathinda residents disappointed

Oil price high, area under mustard cultivation up in Bathinda

Bathinda: 12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Chandigarh: Scrap old vehicle, get incentive

Chandigarh: Scrap old vehicle, get incentive

Lt Col HS Chahal elected president of Chandigarh Golf Club

Come April 1, Chandigarh civic body top brass to be on field inspection

Mohali MC passes Rs 160-crore Budget

PGI conducts seventh heart transplant

US envoy Nuland meets Foreign Secy Shringla

US envoy Victoria Nuland meets Foreign Secy Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Covid booster shot for all adults mulled

Jalandhar gets double representation in RS

Jalandhar gets double representation in RS

World Water Day: Per capita water availability on the decline

2,234 kids jabbed

Month on, cops clueless in minor's rape case

2019 setback paved way for my victory this time, says Jangi Lal Mahajan

City bizman Sanjeev Arora is AAP's choice for Rajya Sabha

City bizman Sanjeev Arora is AAP's choice for Rajya Sabha

Opposition trains guns on AAP for nominating 'outsiders' for RS

Two nabbed for snatching, one for molesting minor

4 held in vehicle theft, snatching cases

PAC members protest over poor waste management

Shambhu carjacking case solved, 3 held

Shambhu carjacking case solved, 3 held

Days after SMO found 'drunk', Patiala Civil Surgeon inspects health centres

13 of 117 Punjab MLAs studied at Punjabi University

Citing Covid duties, junior resident doctors at Government Rajindra Hospital want exams postponed

Patiala MC likely to miss deadline for waste segregation at source