 Ramachandran’s legacy : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Ramachandran’s legacy



Apropos of ‘A parting shot by yours seditiously’ (Nous Indica); it is commendable how gracious the outgoing Editor-in-Chief, Rajesh Ramachandran, is. In his farewell column, he has given all the credit for the success of the paper to his colleagues, the Tribune Trust and the readers. Ramachandran is leaving behind him a newspaper that has high readership in north India. Though we readers will miss his insightful weekly column, we look forward to more journalistic works from him. At the same time, we are eager to welcome senior journalist Jyoti Malhotra as the new Editor-in-Chief. Hopefully, she will be just as competent as Ramachandran and maintain the high standards set by her predecessors.

WG CDR CL Sehgal (retd), Jalandhar

A man of journalistic integrity

With reference to ‘A parting shot by yours seditiously’ (Nous Indica); it is a good time to reflect on Rajesh Ramachandran’s six-year stint at The Tribune, a tenure marked by resilience and journalistic integrity. Having spent so many years at the helm, he understands that the essence of a newspaper lies not in individual glory but in the concerted efforts of a team. The paper’s post-pandemic recovery under Ramachandran and the bold stance it took during the farmers’ protest — demanding accountability of the powers that be — is a testament to this. The paper’s unwavering commitment to the relentless pursuit of truth, as seen under Ramachandran, is what the readers admire.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

Editor who made a difference

Refer to ‘A parting shot by yours seditiously’; Rajesh Ramachandran enriched the legacy of The Tribune. As a reader, I have enjoyed reading his brilliant columns on countless issues of national and international importance over the years. One may agree or disagree with the arguments Ramachandran made in his columns, yet one can’t deny that he always gave the readers a fresh perspective and food for thought every time he wrote. He contributed to the growth of this prestigious English daily. During his tenure, he upheld the highest standards of journalism.

Raj Bahadur Yadav, Fatehabad

Unscrupulous travel agents

Apropos of the editorial ‘Donkey flights’; the case of a flight with 200-odd Indians on board being sent back to Dubai from Jamaica once again turns the spotlight on the menace of illegal immigration. Indians’ growing obsession with going abroad for a ‘better life’ can be gauged from the rise in the number of people opting for ‘donkey flights’. It shows that they are even willing to risk their lives for it. Those who want to live abroad by any means pay hefty sums of money to unscrupulous agents, who promise to help them with illegal border crossings. It is unfortunate that many illegal travel agents have been operating in states like Punjab and Haryana without any fear of the law.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Kejriwal makes a comeback

With reference to the front-page news report ‘Modi seeking votes for Shah, will quit at 75: Kejri hits campaign trail’; the Delhi Chief Minister’s visit to the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place after his release from Tihar Jail was full of razzmatazz. Instead of playing the victim card, Kejriwal wisely opted to launch an attack on the Modi-Shah duo. By doing so, he brought up the rule framed by none other than Modi that leaders should retire once they turn 75 years old. Besides, it has become a bit tiring to see leaders allege the hand of their political rivals each time they get incarcerated in connection with a scam. Instead, they must focus on proving their innocence in court.

Vinayaka M, Bengaluru

Acknowledge harm caused by vax

UK-based pharmaceutical major AstraZeneca acknowledged in court that its Covid-19 vaccine, known as Covishield in India, caused thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome in some cases. The firm’s subsequent decision to withdraw the vaccine globally amid concerns about its serious side effects is welcome. The demand for compensation for the vaccine victims is crucial for addressing the harm caused by the jab. Regardless of what role the vaccine played in the pandemic, the side effects need to be addressed. Upholding vaccine safety is of paramount importance.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for his suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar murder

2
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

3
J & K

Police officer killed, over 100 injured in clashes during protest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

4
Punjab

Dislodged from govt bungalow, Bittu spends night at party office

5
Chandigarh

21-year-old man found murdered in his house in Punjab's Kharar

6
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees amid ongoing general election

7
Punjab

Refused VRS, Parampal quits; way cleared for her to contest election

8
Jalandhar

Jalandhar Police recover Rs 84 lakh, luxury vehicles from those arrested in drugs case

9
Punjab

AAP heading for a split: SAD

10
India

Kannada TV actress Pavithra Jayaram dies in car crash

Don't Miss

View All
Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Top News

96 Lok Sabha seats up for grabs in fourth phase today; Assembly poll in Andhra Pradesh , Odisha

96 Lok Sabha seats up for grabs in fourth phase today; Assembly poll in Andhra Pradesh , Odisha

Kannauj test for Akhilesh | Adhir vs Yusuf in Baharampur | H...

24x7 free power, quality education, 2 crore jobs: Arvind Kejriwal unveils ‘10 guarantees’

24x7 free power, quality education, 2 crore jobs: Arvind Kejriwal unveils ‘10 guarantees’

Boost for Amrinder Raja Warring as Simarjit Singh Bains brothers join Congress

Boost for Amrinder Raja Warring as Simarjit Singh Bains brothers join Congress

Canada arrests 4th Indian in Hardeep Singh Nijjar case

Canada arrests 4th Indian in Hardeep Singh Nijjar case

India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti

India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti

Washington had earlier warned New Delhi against trade relati...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Year on, lane heading from GNDU to Khalsa College yet to be re-carpeted

Amritsar: Year on, lane heading from GNDU to Khalsa College yet to be re-carpeted

Employees get last chance to give explanation for absence from poll duty

12 except Congress, AAP aspirants filed nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls

Major fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump

Anil Joshi failed to solve dump issue during his tenure as minister: Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Cafe owner bludgeoned to death in Kharar flat

Cafe owner bludgeoned to death in Kharar flat

Suvidha kendras set to replace safai centres

Man, daughter die in Dera Bassi mishap

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs

If you choose AAP on May 25, I won’t have to go back to jail: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at roadshow

If you choose AAP on May 25, I won’t have to go back to jail: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at roadshow

8 Delhi hospitals, IGI Airport receive bomb threats days after hoax scare at schools

BJP had plans to topple AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi court refuses to extend Supertech chairman's interim bail

Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees amid ongoing general election

Jalandhar Commissionerate Police recover Rs 84 lakh, luxury vehicles in 48 kg heroin case

Jalandhar Police recover Rs 84 lakh, luxury vehicles from those arrested in drugs case

Fake holiday package gang busted

INDIA VOTES 2024: Major setback to SAD as Susheel joins saffron party

AAP insulted martyrs with false slogans: Chandumajra

Tinu, Anita Som Parkash to file nomination papers tomorrow

INDIA VOTES 2024: Of 20 nominees, only one postgraduate, 2 graduates

INDIA VOTES 2024: Of 20 nominees, only one postgraduate, 2 graduates

CBI files case against SHO, three other police officials

Dr Surjit Patar leaves a rich legacy behind

Mysterious death of Jagraon man turns out to be murder

Man jumps from hospital building, dies

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala

National Theatre Arts Society stages 261st edition of monthly garden natak mela in Patiala

How dropping letter ‘T’ turned Surjit Singh into Surjit Patar