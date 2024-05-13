Ramachandran’s legacy

Apropos of ‘A parting shot by yours seditiously’ (Nous Indica); it is commendable how gracious the outgoing Editor-in-Chief, Rajesh Ramachandran, is. In his farewell column, he has given all the credit for the success of the paper to his colleagues, the Tribune Trust and the readers. Ramachandran is leaving behind him a newspaper that has high readership in north India. Though we readers will miss his insightful weekly column, we look forward to more journalistic works from him. At the same time, we are eager to welcome senior journalist Jyoti Malhotra as the new Editor-in-Chief. Hopefully, she will be just as competent as Ramachandran and maintain the high standards set by her predecessors.

WG CDR CL Sehgal (retd), Jalandhar

A man of journalistic integrity

With reference to ‘A parting shot by yours seditiously’ (Nous Indica); it is a good time to reflect on Rajesh Ramachandran’s six-year stint at The Tribune, a tenure marked by resilience and journalistic integrity. Having spent so many years at the helm, he understands that the essence of a newspaper lies not in individual glory but in the concerted efforts of a team. The paper’s post-pandemic recovery under Ramachandran and the bold stance it took during the farmers’ protest — demanding accountability of the powers that be — is a testament to this. The paper’s unwavering commitment to the relentless pursuit of truth, as seen under Ramachandran, is what the readers admire.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

Editor who made a difference

Refer to ‘A parting shot by yours seditiously’; Rajesh Ramachandran enriched the legacy of The Tribune. As a reader, I have enjoyed reading his brilliant columns on countless issues of national and international importance over the years. One may agree or disagree with the arguments Ramachandran made in his columns, yet one can’t deny that he always gave the readers a fresh perspective and food for thought every time he wrote. He contributed to the growth of this prestigious English daily. During his tenure, he upheld the highest standards of journalism.

Raj Bahadur Yadav, Fatehabad

Unscrupulous travel agents

Apropos of the editorial ‘Donkey flights’; the case of a flight with 200-odd Indians on board being sent back to Dubai from Jamaica once again turns the spotlight on the menace of illegal immigration. Indians’ growing obsession with going abroad for a ‘better life’ can be gauged from the rise in the number of people opting for ‘donkey flights’. It shows that they are even willing to risk their lives for it. Those who want to live abroad by any means pay hefty sums of money to unscrupulous agents, who promise to help them with illegal border crossings. It is unfortunate that many illegal travel agents have been operating in states like Punjab and Haryana without any fear of the law.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Kejriwal makes a comeback

With reference to the front-page news report ‘Modi seeking votes for Shah, will quit at 75: Kejri hits campaign trail’; the Delhi Chief Minister’s visit to the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place after his release from Tihar Jail was full of razzmatazz. Instead of playing the victim card, Kejriwal wisely opted to launch an attack on the Modi-Shah duo. By doing so, he brought up the rule framed by none other than Modi that leaders should retire once they turn 75 years old. Besides, it has become a bit tiring to see leaders allege the hand of their political rivals each time they get incarcerated in connection with a scam. Instead, they must focus on proving their innocence in court.

Vinayaka M, Bengaluru

Acknowledge harm caused by vax

UK-based pharmaceutical major AstraZeneca acknowledged in court that its Covid-19 vaccine, known as Covishield in India, caused thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome in some cases. The firm’s subsequent decision to withdraw the vaccine globally amid concerns about its serious side effects is welcome. The demand for compensation for the vaccine victims is crucial for addressing the harm caused by the jab. Regardless of what role the vaccine played in the pandemic, the side effects need to be addressed. Upholding vaccine safety is of paramount importance.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

