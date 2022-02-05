Reactions predictable

There are always very uninteresting reactions after the Budget is presented. Readers already know who would call it historic, and who would call it a joke. No matter which party is in power, the Opposition will always criticise and call the Budget anti-poor; and representatives of the government will always praise it. The real test would be if some Opposition leader airs positive views on the Budget and some leader from the government sees its shortcomings. I hope that the day will arrive someday.

Vishal Sapehia, Chanour

Health outlay

There is a limit to which expenditure on health can be increased by the Union government, since it is a State subject. States are expected to spend as much as they can. There was a crisis-like situation for two years when the Union government was forced to increase the expenses on health. According to the government, it does not see any serious threat in the future and therefore the situation will be treated as normal. Health expenditure has been stressed many times, but unless GDP continues to grow at an increasing rate for some years, health spending will not receive full attention.

RK Arya, Faridabad

Infra along LAC

The Centre’s decision to enhance a strategically important network of roads, bridges and tunnels in Ladakh along the LAC under the Vibrant Villages Programme is a welcome step (‘Border infrastructure’). Amid serious security implications of the well-orchestrated Chinese expansionist plans, it will provide credible logistic flexibility to the Indian Army and bolster its overall military preparedness to put up a stiff counter to assertive Chinese show of brinkmanship and repeated transgressions into Indian territory. It will also meet the long-pending aspirations of the local population for developing remote border areas to improve civilian connectivity and tourism. India’s growing economic, diplomatic and military clout might induce China to resolve the ongoing India-China military standoff and strengthen bilateral ties based on trust and understanding to maintain peace.

Harmohit Singh, Hoshiarpur

Acts of bigotry

The recent incident of students being stopped at gates of educational institutions for wearing hijabs is highly condemnable. In a country that is secular, any such act propagating the agenda of hatred is despicable. Educational institutions are the carvers of a country’s future and must instil in young hearts the respect and equality of all religions. Their hearts must not be filled with the filth of religious bigotry and sectionalism, behind which the aims are often political gains.

Navreet Kaur, by mail

Criminal history

Refer to ‘25% candidates in 1st phase of UP poll have criminal history’; while the ADR report spills the beans by revealing that 156 out of the total 615 candidates have criminal cases against them, but one fails to comprehend the rationale behind the government turning a blind eye, instead of ushering in the much-needed electoral reforms. The report further reveals that out of these candidates, those with serious criminal cases account for 121, crorepatis 286 and their average assets Rs 3.72 crore. All major political parties have shown scant respect to the directions of the Supreme Court towards the selection of candidates.

Vinayak G, New Delhi

Will we learn?

Lakhs of people have died in India of Covid-19. More than one lakh new cases were registered on February 2. People are able to get vaccination certificates without receiving the vaccination, masks have almost vanished, just because our loved ones were not the ones who died. It doesn’t mean that we are invincible. Why are we playing with our lives and putting our loved ones at risk? A recent study in America says that unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from coronavirus.

Anhad S Chawla, Amritsar

Doubts over vaccination

I am one of those who doubt the effectiveness of vaccination for certain reasons: the so-called antibodies last only for few months; it is not that effective on people with comorbidities; people develop antibodies once they have Covid. The lurking doubt is that it is the syndicate of pharmaceutical companies that are promoting vaccination with the help of those who matter. Vaccination once done should be effective. No pharma company has been able to make a pill or syrup, fuelling speculation that in the name of vaccination, money is the goal.

Manmohan Singh, Kharar

