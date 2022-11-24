 Realty sharks : The Tribune India

Realty sharks



Apropos of ‘Realty check’; the intention behind the legislation and the establishment of an adjudicatory body to safeguard the interest of home buyers and other real estate assets stand diluted, courtesy dishonest builders and their wily legal advisers. Advertisements for non-existent properties, exaggerated features, amenities and incentives trick gullible buyers, leading to frustration and protracted legal battle. The delay for compensation by Chintels India Pvt Ltd and the woes of homeowners is a testimony to the state of affairs on the ground. The regulatory mechanism needs to be one step ahead as realty sharks can’t be tamed without proactive and firm action by RERA , backed by strong political will.

GP CAPT JS BOPARAI (RETD), by mail

Dodgy deals

Apropos of ‘Realty check’; it is shocking that residents of Gurugram’s Paradiso society had to approach courts to get justice. It’s no secret that the edifice of corruption in urban India rests on the foundation of dodgy deals contracted between builders, politicians and sarkari babus. These include officials of state authorities, engineers, site inspectors and real estate agents. At the top of pyramid is the political party that controls the levers of power. This system has infected every urban township and Chintels Paradiso is no exception.

RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

SC’s anguish

The anguish expressed by the Supreme Court on the appointment of Election Commissioners is genuine and disturbing (‘Silence of Constitution exploited: SC on appointment of CEC, ECs’). It is also true about appointments in other constitutional bodies. Taking advantage of the silence of the Constitution on such points, governments tend to exploit the situation to their advantage. Resultantly, these bodies, which are expected to work independently of government’s influence, lose their independence. Most of the time, it is apparent that their decisions are unduly influenced by the government of the day and that defeats the very purpose of constituting such bodies by our Constitution founders. The Supreme Court should constitute a body/committee comprising of top legal and constitutional experts under its direct control to suggest changes/clarify the ambiguities so as to remove them. These recommendations should be ratified by Parliament so that these become the law of the land and no government can exploit these for its political benefits.

NK Gosain, Bathinda

A long shot

Reference to ‘Indian Army ready to execute orders on taking back POK, says top General’; notwithstanding the Army’s readiness, such a possibility does not exist, at least for now. In fact, one has to read between the lines the statement made of the Northern Army Commander that ‘the military is always ready to make sure that ceasefire understanding is never broken as it is in the interest of both nations’ to draw some worthy conclusion. Even Pakistan may be aware of the immediate fallout of such a misadventure. No wonder it has been taking recourse to proxy war instead of indulging in any direct confrontation with India.

Vinayak G, by mail

Treat doctors better

Reference to the news report ‘Punjab Govt to upgrade health centres’; it is a good move, but the health centres need good doctors and specialists, which the government lacks. The present doctors are not treated well and are not paid salaries for months together. The doctors under the Ludhiana zila parishad have not been paid arrears since 2011. Most of the experienced doctors have left government service out of frustration. For better medical facilities to the public, better treatment to doctors is imperative.

SS Bhathal, by mail

Climate summit

Though it may not be easy to gauge the outcome of the COP27 Summit held recently in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, because of the lack of consensus among countries on various crucial issues, the setting up of the Loss and Damage Fund is promising. The fund will provide monetary assistance to the poor and developing countries for the damage caused due to environmental and climate changes. It is high time to keep a tight rein on developed countries and hold them accountable, for they are responsible for extra release of carbon in the atmosphere, which is a major reason for global warming.

Ravinder Kumar Thakur, Kishtwar

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

2
Delhi

Back home from drug rehab, Delhi man kills father, mother, sister and grandmother

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

4
Impact Feature

The 8 Best Coins to Invest in for 2023

5
Diaspora

Canadian MPs want direct flights to Amritsar

6
World

6 people and assailant dead in US Walmart shooting: Police

7
Patiala

Patiala's Mannat Kashyap makes it to India's Under-19 women's cricket team

8
Punjab

Ludhiana police sub-inspector, 2 accomplices nabbed with 846-gm heroin

9
Trending

'Woh bhi kya din thay': Food bill from 1985 with 'Shahi Paneer for Rs 8, Dal Makhani for Rs 5' goes viral

10
Nation

Udaipur horror: ‘Tantrik’ pours 50 tubes of superglue on naked couple in ‘compromising position’ before killing them

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for ‘brandishing guns’
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to ‘kill and cut her into pieces’
Trending

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to 'kill and cut her into pieces'

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs
Jalandhar

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs

Nek Chand’s sculptures reinstalled in Shimla
Himachal

Nek Chand's sculptures reinstalled in Shimla

Green Mission: Man plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs
Ludhiana

Green Mission: Samrala man Gurpreet Singh Bedi plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal
Himachal

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Top News

What was mechanism to pick Election Commissioner Arun Goel, produce appointment file: Supreme Court to govt

What was mechanism to pick Election Commissioner Arun Goel, produce appointment file: Supreme Court to govt

Questions Punjab-cadre officer’s selection day after he opte...

2 days on, cops collect samples of chemicals from Panipat sugar mill

2 days on, cops collect samples of chemicals from Panipat sugar mill

Packet suspected to be dropped by drone from Pakistan found in J-K’s Samba

Packet suspected to be dropped by drone from Pakistan found in J-K’s Samba

The possibility of it containing an improvised explosive dev...

Rs 1-crore fake drugs of top brands seized from Baddi godown, three arrested

Rs 1-crore fake drugs of top brands seized from Baddi godown, three arrested

Probe order papers in plot allotment scam go missing

Probe order papers in plot allotment scam go missing


Cities

View All

12 booked for public display of weapons in Amritsar

12 booked for public display of weapons in Amritsar

Case registered against 65 for blocking NH in Tarn Taran district

SGPC concerned over traffic logjam effect on tourist footfall in holy city Amritsar

Pits of hazard: Open manholes threat to commuters in city

Differently abled hold march over sacking of employees

25-year-old critical after ‘overdose’

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Chandigarh Administration for disciplinary action against ‘erring’ HCS officer

Chandigarh Administration for disciplinary action against ‘erring’ HCS officer

70-yr-old man axes son’s wife to death in Barwala

Punjab VB team searches ex-cop’s Karoran resort

Chandigarh earns bragging rights, to showcase cycle infra at meet

3 organ recipients get dengue from infected donor

Back from rehabilitation centre, drug addict ‘kills’ 4 of family in Delhi

Back from rehabilitation centre, drug addict ‘kills’ 4 of family in Delhi

Significant rise in Yamuna pollution since 2017, says Delhi Govt report

Congress vows to waive dues of residential buildings if it wins Delhi MC polls

Delhi BJP manifesto likely to be women-centric

BJP deceived Delhi sanitation workers: AAP

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for ‘brandishing guns’

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

Posing as nephew, fraudster dupes Jalandhar's retd Lt Col of Rs 16.2L

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs

VB arrests Jalandhar agent in vehicle fitness certificate racket

Nawanshahr: Forest Dept gets 88 acres vacated from encroachers

Seven of two gangs held in loot, vehicle-theft cases in Ludhiana

Seven of two gangs held in loot, vehicle-theft cases in Ludhiana

Sub-inspector, 2 accomplices nabbed with 846-gm heroin

Cop arrested for taking Rs 5K bribe

‘Complete projects that missed deadlines’

MLAs, Mayor discuss regularising services of sanitation workers

Girl from Punjab’s Patiala makes it to India’s U-19 cricket team

Patiala's Mannat Kashyap makes it to India's Under-19 women's cricket team

Patiala: Purchased with welfare funds, IAS officers keep laptops for personal use

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma faces flak from Opposition over Dera Sacha Sauda 'praise'

Patiala: Inquiry report indicts SMO

Refund 50% of hostel fee: Punjab and Haryana High Court to Patiala Law University