Redefine sedition

Apropos of ‘Progressive leap, courtesy SC’, in a historical context, the court has put the usage of the contentious Section 124A on hold after the Union government conveyed its desire to re-examine and reconsider the sedition law. This sweeping provision of colonial era law has continued to be (mis)used indiscriminately by the governments across the land and ideological spectrum against dissenting voices and political opponents. The term sedition has to be redefined meticulously so as to subvert effectively the threat perceptions, not to the existence of governments, but to the security interests and integrity of the country.

Krishan Kant Sood, Nangal

Colonial baggage

Reference to ‘Progressive leap, courtesy SC’; had the true nature of freedom of the country been appreciated fully both by the masses and the ruling classes, many policies would have been history a long time ago, thereby shedding the colonial baggage. Far-sighted statesmen do not make flagrant use of any law, what to speak of laws viewed against civil liberties and the basic tenets of democracy. Humans respond better to good governance than to conspicuous subjection of laws. Desh-droh is a term which works both ways in democracies and is contextual, bringing it within the ambit of the judiciary. It is not as much an era but ‘conditions’ which determine the justifiability of Section 124A.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Food inflation

Refer to ‘Wheat challenge’; we have been having a bumper wheat crop for the last many years. If there is a shortfall of about 5.7% in production this year, it is not a big issue. The drop in wheat procurement by government agencies is due to purchases by big private players whose motive is profit. Food inflation is set to explore new highs. (‘Food, oil prices push inflation to 8-year high’). Private accumulators of wheat may dictate price terms in the near future. The government sees petroleum product pricing, which affects inflation the most, as a big source of revenue to fund its freebies. It cannot be expected to put in place a mechanism to regulate wheat, rather all food, prices for making life easy for citizens. It may leave enough stocks to cater to its populist food schemes but it is also under an obligation to ensure that all citizens get food and other necessary commodities at reasonable prices.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Eliminate VIP culture

The report ‘MLA in verbal spat over traffic challan’ is disturbing. It is just the beginning and entirely opposite to AAP’s ideology of eliminating VIP culture and restoring the rule of law in the state. The party should take strong action immediately against the erring MLA to nip this trend in the bud and give a clear message of zero tolerance towards such behaviour of the legislators.

JAGDISH CHANDER, JALANDHAR

Shooting at public places

Shootings in public office and court premises have become common. It appears that such incidents occur on the provocation by insiders in connivance with the law and order machinery. The custodians of law should come together, introspect and make public places safe and peaceful. In this digital era, visual devices and regulated entry with proper identity could be some solutions.

RS Kishtwaria, Palampur

Drug trade

Refer to ‘List steps to curb drug trade: Punjab and Haryana High Court to Centre’; successive governments in Punjab and neighbouring states have not succeeded in eradicating drugs. Not that the authorities do not have the wherewithal to control the menace but they lack the will to strike at the root of the problem. Involvement of policemen in this trade is disturbing. It is imperative that ‘zero tolerance’ is achieved in getting rid of drugs. By motivating law enforcing agencies and implementing modern advanced techniques, it should not be difficult to obtain the desired results.

SUBHASH VAID, by mail

Sisterly indeed

With reference to ‘Nursing no grudge, serving with smile’; I would also like to share my memories of long ago when I was admitted to the general and private wards of the PGI, Chandigarh. Their compassion, patience and hard work (even during off-hours) was above praise and appreciation. Nurse-patient bonding is far more important than even doctor-patient interactions. While doctors examine and prescribe treatment, it is nurses who, despite their hectic schedule, take care of patients till they recover and are discharged from hospital. Sisters carry a heavy responsibility and must not be lowly paid.

Vasudha Pande, Paonta Sahib

