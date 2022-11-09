Reframe policy

Apropos of ‘3-2 verdict, SC upholds 10% EWS quota law’; with this, the space for the general category has further shrunk to 40 per cent. A cap of Rs 8 lakh gross annual income is the criterion for EWS reservation for the general category. Why is there no such condition for SC/ST/OBC category? Many well-to-do families continue to enjoy the fruits of reservation for generations. One judge has said reservation cannot go on indefinitely and that there is a need to revisit the policy. A dissenting judge has stated that the economically weaker among SCs/STs/OBCs should also be given the benefit. Let us do away with the existing caste-based reservation and introduce a new reservation policy based only on economic criterion and merit for all categories.

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), JALANDHAR

Need-based quota

Refer to ‘EWS reservation’; it is nice to learn that the Supreme Court has upheld the validity of the enactment of the Constitution (103rd Amendment) Act, which provides for 10 per cent reservation for EWS in admissions and government jobs within the general category by observing that it does not violate the essential features of the Constitution. It is an onerous task for students and job aspirants to pursue their goals in the face of poor financial conditions. Reservation should be realistic and need-based, but endlessly persisting with it may prove counterproductive for the nation in the long run.

Kumar Gupt, by mail

Will benefit poor

The Supreme Court’s decision to grant 10 per cent reservation to EWS is praiseworthy and will help empower the poor among the ‘upper’ castes also. The split verdict points to our nation’s complex socio-economic composition in which providing equal opportunities to common people is a challenge. Though reservation is no panacea to the high rate of unemployment in a huge country like ours, it helps the poor fight extreme levels of poverty and educational backwardness. The judges have tried to strike a balance in the old reservation system. It is hoped that this landmark judgment will help the EWS in getting social justice without affecting the upward mobility of the Dalits, BCs and OBCs.

RAJ BAHADUR YADAV, Fatehabad

BJP marching ahead

Reference to ‘BJP’s dominance’; there is no denying the fact that the results of the seven recently held bypolls across six states make it clear that the Congress is unable to pose any challenge to the BJP. Though it is difficult to reach any conclusion from these results, the Congress seems to be getting weaker by the day in terms of gaining its lost political ground. None of the failures of the BJP seems to be causing any political dent. Not much has changed at the ground level. Inflation is high, unemployment and poverty are on the rise and people are still awaiting ‘achhe din’. But one thing is clear: the BJP is marching forward and the Congress is lagging.

Satish Sharma Majra, Kaithal

Morbi liability

Refer to ‘Morbi tragedy & liability of State’ (Spectrum); the delay in justice delivery actually punishes the victims rather than the perpetrators. Both the government and the company maintaining the bridge must be held liable for the lapse. Both should pay compensation to the victims’ families. The delay in the disposal of such cases defeats the very purpose of justice system. The government should set up special fast-track courts to deal with man-made disasters to give prompt relief to the victims.

CS MANN, UNA

Keep guard up

The article ‘Without fear or favour’ points at the laxity to frame a China-specific strategy. A retired General had claimed that India was short of weapons in case of an emergency. Belligerent China under Xi has to be watched cautiously, even as we keep our forces ready for any eventuality. Our intelligence forces have also been found wanting, be it the Kargil hills or Chinese incursion into Indian territory. All our attempts to go back to the earlier position at the border have yielded nothing. A large chunk of land still remains under China’s control.

Harish Malhotra, Sangrur

Cattle starvation

‘Cattle starving to death...’ speaks volumes about the wanton neglect of animals at the cattle pound facility. It is shocking that cattle are left to die due to the lack of fodder and the unhygienic conditions at the facility, leading to an avoidable loss of 30 heads of cattle a day. The government should do something about it.

RAMESH K DHIMAN, Chandigarh

