Reframe policy

Apropos of ‘3-2 verdict, SC upholds 10% EWS quota law’; with this, the space for the general category has further shrunk to 40 per cent. A cap of Rs 8 lakh gross annual income is the criterion for EWS reservation for the general category. Why is there no such condition for SC/ST/OBC category? Many well-to-do families continue to enjoy the fruits of reservation for generations. One judge has said reservation cannot go on indefinitely and that there is a need to revisit the policy. A dissenting judge has stated that the economically weaker among SCs/STs/OBCs should also be given the benefit. Let us do away with the existing caste-based reservation and introduce a new reservation policy based only on economic criterion and merit for all categories.

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), JALANDHAR

Need-based quota

Refer to ‘EWS reservation’; it is nice to learn that the Supreme Court has upheld the validity of the enactment of the Constitution (103rd Amendment) Act, which provides for 10 per cent reservation for EWS in admissions and government jobs within the general category by observing that it does not violate the essential features of the Constitution. It is an onerous task for students and job aspirants to pursue their goals in the face of poor financial conditions. Reservation should be realistic and need-based, but endlessly persisting with it may prove counterproductive for the nation in the long run.

Kumar Gupt, by mail

Will benefit poor

The Supreme Court’s decision to grant 10 per cent reservation to EWS is praiseworthy and will help empower the poor among the ‘upper’ castes also. The split verdict points to our nation’s complex socio-economic composition in which providing equal opportunities to common people is a challenge. Though reservation is no panacea to the high rate of unemployment in a huge country like ours, it helps the poor fight extreme levels of poverty and educational backwardness. The judges have tried to strike a balance in the old reservation system. It is hoped that this landmark judgment will help the EWS in getting social justice without affecting the upward mobility of the Dalits, BCs and OBCs.

RAJ BAHADUR YADAV, Fatehabad

BJP marching ahead

Reference to ‘BJP’s dominance’; there is no denying the fact that the results of the seven recently held bypolls across six states make it clear that the Congress is unable to pose any challenge to the BJP. Though it is difficult to reach any conclusion from these results, the Congress seems to be getting weaker by the day in terms of gaining its lost political ground. None of the failures of the BJP seems to be causing any political dent. Not much has changed at the ground level. Inflation is high, unemployment and poverty are on the rise and people are still awaiting ‘achhe din’. But one thing is clear: the BJP is marching forward and the Congress is lagging.

Satish Sharma Majra, Kaithal

Morbi liability

Refer to ‘Morbi tragedy & liability of State’ (Spectrum); the delay in justice delivery actually punishes the victims rather than the perpetrators. Both the government and the company maintaining the bridge must be held liable for the lapse. Both should pay compensation to the victims’ families. The delay in the disposal of such cases defeats the very purpose of justice system. The government should set up special fast-track courts to deal with man-made disasters to give prompt relief to the victims.

CS MANN, UNA

Keep guard up

The article ‘Without fear or favour’ points at the laxity to frame a China-specific strategy. A retired General had claimed that India was short of weapons in case of an emergency. Belligerent China under Xi has to be watched cautiously, even as we keep our forces ready for any eventuality. Our intelligence forces have also been found wanting, be it the Kargil hills or Chinese incursion into Indian territory. All our attempts to go back to the earlier position at the border have yielded nothing. A large chunk of land still remains under China’s control.

Harish Malhotra, Sangrur

Cattle starvation

‘Cattle starving to death...’ speaks volumes about the wanton neglect of animals at the cattle pound facility. It is shocking that cattle are left to die due to the lack of fodder and the unhygienic conditions at the facility, leading to an avoidable loss of 30 heads of cattle a day. The government should do something about it.

RAMESH K DHIMAN, Chandigarh

1
Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

2
2 youngsters killed, girl seriously injured in road mishap; were on way from Chandigarh to Phagwara

3
India to begin outperforming world peers in a decade: Morgan Stanley

4
India indebted to former PM Manmohan Singh for economic reforms: Nitin Gadkari

5
SGPC president polls: Sukhbir Badal urges Bibi Jagir Kaur to withdraw from contest, 'respect panthic sentiments'

6
Is it UFO? Is it water tank? Man’s hilarious conversation over mistaking ‘pani ki tanki’ for UFO in smog-filled Delhi goes viral

7
Education not business to earn profit, tuition fees shall always be affordable: Supreme Court

8
Suspend Amritsar police commissioner, Partap Bajwa tells Punjab CM Mann; demands action against Excise officials too

9
Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

10
India, Russia resolve to expand economic cooperation as Jaishankar holds talks with Lavrov in Moscow

Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India

Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India

President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...

Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president

Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president

Polls 104 votes against Bibi Jagir Kaur’s 42

DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks

DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks

Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...

Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister

Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister

The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...

UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis

UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis

It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...


Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president

Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president

Youth shot dead over land dispute in Amritsar

Teacher attacked in Tarn Taran school, case filed after 4 days

'Guru Nanak united humanity by removing evil of caste discrimination'

Unscrupulous elements fire gunshots in Chheharta

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Projects Gathering Dust: Disposal of 40 booths bridge too far for Chandigarh MC

Projects Gathering Dust: Disposal of 40 booths bridge too far for Chandigarh MC

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

GMCH-32 may again halt treatment as Punjab owes Rs 4 crore

4 of family booked for assaulting woman cop in Chandigarh

Panchkula: Slum dwellers of Rajiv, Indira colonies to get 40 square yard units

If AAP comes to power in MCD, mountains of garbage will disappear from Delhi in 5 years: Manish Sisodia

If AAP comes to power in MCD, mountains of garbage will disappear from Delhi in 5 years: Manish Sisodia

After earthquake strikes Nepal, Delhiites poke memes on yet another jolt after pollution in national capital

Ex-boyfriend pushes insurance company employee to death from office building in Noida

Arvind Kejriwal to meet AAP leaders today to discuss strategy for MCD polls

At 354, Noida AQI remains in ‘very poor’ category

Armed men storm dera, make away with ~1.5-kg gold, cash

Armed men storm Dera Harkhowal, make away with Rs 1.5-kg gold, cash

Stressed, student hangs self at NIT in Jalandhar

Jalandhar MC notice to company for 'casual work' on ICCC project

Neglect of Kala Sanghian Drain raises dengue scare

Project to four-lane Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road okayed: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Minister inaugurates much-awaited legacy waste bioremediation project in Ludhiana

Minister inaugurates much-awaited legacy waste bioremediation project in Ludhiana

Man shot at in Samrala over old enmity, critical

Gursimran Mand gets his escort vehicle back

2 weeks after attack on brother-sister duo, Sidhwan Bet police book three

Rs 2.17-cr vertical garden project kicks off in Ludhiana

SIT to probe smuggling of liquor from Punjab to poll-bound Gujarat

SIT to probe smuggling of liquor from Punjab to poll-bound Gujarat

Respiratory illnesses on the rise as smog engulfs Patiala district

Patiala MC panel meeting to take up key projects today

Patiala: Play ‘Gadhe Ki Baraat’ leaves audience in splits

Six posts of Senior Medical Officer filled in Patiala district