 Refreshing yatra : The Tribune India

Refreshing yatra



THE editorial ‘Rahul’s yatra ends’ justly concludes that by this yatra ‘he has shrugged off the tag of a part-time, non-serious politician’. Padyatras are not new to Indian politics, but it must be said that this was the single-longest padyatra ever taken by a political leader. Rahul is fighting for political survival, but this is also a soul-searching yatra for Rahul at a personal level. Farooq Abdullah hit the nail on its head when he said after the Shankaracharya, only Rahul had walked from Kanyakumari to Srinagar. Rahul’s speech at the conclusion of this marathon yatra was refreshing and devoid of any bitterness or rancour. The yatra may not be rewarding in terms of votes, but it will definitely consolidate his position in the Congress. The very fact that the BJP was forced to hold a press conference to announce that Rahul’s yatra has failed, proved that the yatra was not in vain. However, PM Modi is still the most popular politician in the country and there is no immediate threat to his supremacy.

Arun Hastir, Gurdaspur

Could lead to something

Refer to ‘Rahul’s yatra ends’; the yatra must be appreciated because this is the largest march to contact people and listen to them rather than the one-sided ‘Mann ki Baat’. In a democracy, people judge their leaders from their endurance, both mental as well as physical, and Rahul has proved his worth. He has received spontaneous response from the people. Why is the media saying that the yatra won’t yield any fruit? It is misleading that there is no ‘alternative’ to Modi as PM. In a democracy, circumstances and time select the leadership and leaders. Who thought Deve Gowda, IK Gujral and Chandra Shekhar would become PMs? Good intentions make leaders popular — ‘Suna hai sachi ho niyat toh raah khulti hai. Chalo safar na karein kam se kam irade karein.’ Whether other political parties support him or not will be decided by other factors.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

Self-styled censors

Apropos of ‘Boycott menace’; kudos to the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting for calling out the self-styled censors. This has come a day late, though. It is saddening that fanatics are fanning the fire and making creative art their victim. There is no denying that the failure at the box-office cannot be attributed entirely to these vitiating campaigns. Often, such acts poison the social fabric. For a long time now, Bollywood has been succumbing to vitriolic electronic and social media trials. There has been a general impression that the government is playing second fiddle to mob frenzy. It is in the fitness of things that the government focuses on the real issues facing the commoners who bear the brunt. It is hoped that the minister’s words are followed in letter and spirit.

Yogesh Singla, Panipat

Two peas in a pod

Reference to the article ‘India should deal with Pakistan’; India and Pakistan have a common culture, DNA, lifestyle, language, music etc. They are like two peas in a pod. On both sides of the unnatural fence, people show warmth and are affable to one another. The ball is in Pakistan’s court, but India should take the lead, as was shown by PM Modi with his unscheduled visit to Lahore to create goodwill. The couplet — ‘Ik shajar (tree) aisa aangan me laga de, jis ka saea hamsae ke ghar tak jaae’ — is apt.

BM SINGH, AMRITSAR

Changing coaches

Reference to coach Graham Reid stepping down following India’s dismal World Cup campaign; he should be persuaded to continue till his contract expires as past experience indicates that change of coaches have never brought any sustainable improvement in the game. The new coach will have to start afresh with the same set of players under the prevailing conditions only, and no miracle can be expected in a short period. A critical expert evaluation of the team’s dismal performance in a particular crucial match needs to be made to avoid such a disaster in future. Unfortunately, political interference is still rampant in sports.

JAGDISH CHANDER, JALANDHAR

Probe Adani dealings

Hindenburg Research has alleged that the Adani Group had engaged in ‘brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud’ and has made improper use of off-shore tax havens through shell companies. It is also said that key listed Adani companies had ‘substantial debt’. The Adani Group has dismissed the report as ‘malicious’. In the nature and circumstances of the allegations, there is a need for a serious inquiry. An important dimension of this case is that the group’s promoter family is considered to be close to PM Modi. There is every reason for an independent and deep probe.

Beant Singh Bedi, Mohali

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

4 killed as car hits bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

2
Diaspora

Temple vandalised in Canada's Brampton

3
Jalandhar

Income tax raids held on premises of 2 Jalandhar pastors

4
Punjab

Indira Gandhi 'allowed' Bhindranwale to become Frankenstein monster: Man who led Operation Bluestar

5
Nation

Italian woman passenger punches crew member, creates ruckus on Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight; arrested

6
Diaspora

Pakistan-based Sikh man alleges local Muslims threatened to kill him and his daughters; posts video

7
Business

Adani Group gets $400 million investment from UAE royals in share sale as Hindenburg war intensifies

8
Nation

Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: G20 delegates witness North India's vivid food, traditions and culture

10
Delhi

Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens dismayed over suspected job slash
Trending

Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens concerned over suspected job slash

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’
Trending

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar
Trending

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'
Trending

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number ‘Kala Chashma’ after T20 World Cup triumph
Sports

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number 'Kala Chashma' after T20 World Cup triumph

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in city
Chandigarh Green push

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in Chandigarh

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK
Diaspora

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK

Top News

GDP projection 6.5%, capex to push growth

GDP projection 6.5%, capex to push growth

Recovery from Covid complete, says CEA

Recovery from Covid complete, says CEA

Adani FPO fully subscribed

Adani FPO fully subscribed

Collegium sends 2 more names for elevation to SC

Collegium sends 2 more names for elevation to SC

On trail of illegal foreign funding, I-T sleuths raid 3 Punjab pastors

On trail of illegal foreign funding, I-T sleuths raid 3 Punjab pastors

Engaged in ‘miracle healing’, priests getting ‘huge donation...


Cities

View All

Schools of Eminence: Case of old wine in new bottle?

Schools of Eminence: Case of old wine in new bottle?

Union Budget: Booster dose for tourism, thrust to trade & industry top wish-list

Parking Issue - I: Lack of parking spaces for visitors leads to traffic jams in Amritsar

Cows roaming in fields keep farmers on toes

Artificially ripened fruits on sale risk health of residents in Amritsar district

Cleanliness to go into private hands at Sector 26 mandi in Chandigarh

Cleanliness to go into private hands at Sector 26 mandi in Chandigarh

G20 delegates take tour of landmarks in Chandigarh

32 more parking lots go free today in Chandigarh

3 firms in race for legacy waste lifting project at Panchkula dump

Eight years on, Chandigarh cop gets 4-year rigorous imprisonment in Rs 10K graft case

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail

2020 Delhi riots: SC irked over police seeking adjournment, says alternative arrangements needed

On education trip, 24 students hurt in Delhi accident

In a call to police, mentally challenged man threatens to kill Arvind Kejriwal

Income tax raids held on 2 Jalandhar pastors

Income tax raids held on premises of 2 Jalandhar pastors

Key demands met, protesters lift dharna at Lakhanpal village

Jalandhar: Ex-CPS and BJP leader KD Bhandari booked for abetment to suicide

Rain adds to woes of Latifpura oustees

Caught on camera: Robbers snatch cellphone from 2 girls

EPFO recovers Rs 33 lakh from 50 defaulting establishments in Ludhiana

EPFO recovers Rs 33 lakh from 50 defaulting establishments in Ludhiana

Two more members of extortion gang in police net

Two arrested with 250 gm of heroin in Ludhiana

Union Budget 2023-24: Ludhiana Industrialists, traders pin high hopes

500 children, parents given helmets under ‘Ride to Safety’ programme in Ludhiana

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

4 lawyers appointed defence counsels to aid poor people

Discourse on ‘India’s soft power in Kenya’ organised in Patiala

PSOU marks Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary

YPS Foundation Day: Play ‘Ammi’, cricket match enthral audience