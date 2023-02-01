Refreshing yatra

THE editorial ‘Rahul’s yatra ends’ justly concludes that by this yatra ‘he has shrugged off the tag of a part-time, non-serious politician’. Padyatras are not new to Indian politics, but it must be said that this was the single-longest padyatra ever taken by a political leader. Rahul is fighting for political survival, but this is also a soul-searching yatra for Rahul at a personal level. Farooq Abdullah hit the nail on its head when he said after the Shankaracharya, only Rahul had walked from Kanyakumari to Srinagar. Rahul’s speech at the conclusion of this marathon yatra was refreshing and devoid of any bitterness or rancour. The yatra may not be rewarding in terms of votes, but it will definitely consolidate his position in the Congress. The very fact that the BJP was forced to hold a press conference to announce that Rahul’s yatra has failed, proved that the yatra was not in vain. However, PM Modi is still the most popular politician in the country and there is no immediate threat to his supremacy.

Arun Hastir, Gurdaspur

Could lead to something

Refer to ‘Rahul’s yatra ends’; the yatra must be appreciated because this is the largest march to contact people and listen to them rather than the one-sided ‘Mann ki Baat’. In a democracy, people judge their leaders from their endurance, both mental as well as physical, and Rahul has proved his worth. He has received spontaneous response from the people. Why is the media saying that the yatra won’t yield any fruit? It is misleading that there is no ‘alternative’ to Modi as PM. In a democracy, circumstances and time select the leadership and leaders. Who thought Deve Gowda, IK Gujral and Chandra Shekhar would become PMs? Good intentions make leaders popular — ‘Suna hai sachi ho niyat toh raah khulti hai. Chalo safar na karein kam se kam irade karein.’ Whether other political parties support him or not will be decided by other factors.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

Self-styled censors

Apropos of ‘Boycott menace’; kudos to the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting for calling out the self-styled censors. This has come a day late, though. It is saddening that fanatics are fanning the fire and making creative art their victim. There is no denying that the failure at the box-office cannot be attributed entirely to these vitiating campaigns. Often, such acts poison the social fabric. For a long time now, Bollywood has been succumbing to vitriolic electronic and social media trials. There has been a general impression that the government is playing second fiddle to mob frenzy. It is in the fitness of things that the government focuses on the real issues facing the commoners who bear the brunt. It is hoped that the minister’s words are followed in letter and spirit.

Yogesh Singla, Panipat

Two peas in a pod

Reference to the article ‘India should deal with Pakistan’; India and Pakistan have a common culture, DNA, lifestyle, language, music etc. They are like two peas in a pod. On both sides of the unnatural fence, people show warmth and are affable to one another. The ball is in Pakistan’s court, but India should take the lead, as was shown by PM Modi with his unscheduled visit to Lahore to create goodwill. The couplet — ‘Ik shajar (tree) aisa aangan me laga de, jis ka saea hamsae ke ghar tak jaae’ — is apt.

BM SINGH, AMRITSAR

Changing coaches

Reference to coach Graham Reid stepping down following India’s dismal World Cup campaign; he should be persuaded to continue till his contract expires as past experience indicates that change of coaches have never brought any sustainable improvement in the game. The new coach will have to start afresh with the same set of players under the prevailing conditions only, and no miracle can be expected in a short period. A critical expert evaluation of the team’s dismal performance in a particular crucial match needs to be made to avoid such a disaster in future. Unfortunately, political interference is still rampant in sports.

JAGDISH CHANDER, JALANDHAR

Probe Adani dealings

Hindenburg Research has alleged that the Adani Group had engaged in ‘brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud’ and has made improper use of off-shore tax havens through shell companies. It is also said that key listed Adani companies had ‘substantial debt’. The Adani Group has dismissed the report as ‘malicious’. In the nature and circumstances of the allegations, there is a need for a serious inquiry. An important dimension of this case is that the group’s promoter family is considered to be close to PM Modi. There is every reason for an independent and deep probe.

Beant Singh Bedi, Mohali

