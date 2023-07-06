 Rein in secessionists : The Tribune India

Rein in secessionists



Refer to ‘Anti-India propaganda’; ironically, Canada, the US, the UK and Australia are keen on boosting bilateral ties with India, but they are indifferent to India’s concerns. Pro-Khalistan posters are being circulated in Canada. Pro-Khalistan activists also set the Indian consulate in San Francisco on fire. Earlier this year, they insulted the Tricolour in the UK and vandalised Hindu temples in Australia. However, hardly any action was taken against the perpetrators. As such, they got emboldened to carry out their anti-India divisive agenda with impunity. Hence, India needs to tell these nations to modify their asylum laws to rein in secessionists.

CS Mann, Una

Not good for ties

It is a matter of grave concern that Canada, the UK, Australia and the US are not taking strict action against anti-India elements. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has asked these countries not to give space to ‘extremist Khalistani ideology’ as it is not good for relations. India must warn these nations about the potential consequences of supporting anti-social elements and emphasise the importance of maintaining bilateral relations based on shared values and interests.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Jakhar a seasoned politician

Refer to ‘Jakhar Punjab chief in BJP rejig ahead of 2024’; Sunil Jakhar is a seasoned politician with a deep understanding of Punjab politics. He is also a good communicator and a persuasive leader. He will be able to unite the BJP in Punjab and build a strong campaign against the AAP. He should now focus on addressing the concerns of the people of Punjab. He also needs to counter the AAP’s narrative of being a party that is pro-poor and pro-farmer.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Drug menace in Punjab

Apropos of ‘Drug addict chopped mother’s body for over a week, burnt it’; Punjab is in the grip of drug addiction. The accused committed the heinous crime as he was refused money for drugs. Drug addiction among the youth is a serious concern that needs to be addressed by society as a whole. The state government should curb the menace of drugs by taking stringent steps. It must establish a support system for recovering addicts, including aftercare programmes and vocational training, to facilitate their reintegration into society.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Football victory

The triumph of the Indian men’s football team in the SAFF Championship is a testament to the growing popularity and recognition of the sport in India. Factors such as increased media exposure, improved infrastructure, grassroots growth and foreign influence have collectively fuelled the rise of football across the nation. India’s soccer landscape has shown promising signs of growth and has the potential for further development and success.

Mahi Khandelwal, Ujjain

BJP ‘refugee camp’

Just over a year ago, Eknath Shinde vertically split the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. Shinde negotiated the best position for himself in the new alliance and became Maharashtra’s CM. Now, he no longer remains the key player. The BJP, which was instrumental in planning and executing the coup, has found new ‘partners in crime’ in rebel NCP leaders. Nine leaders, including Ajit Pawar, joined the Shinde-Fadnavis government on July 2. This will make Shinde’s position in the government precarious. The Opposition parties should work harder to unite against the BJP.

TKR Noori, Hyderabad

Plastic peril

Referring to ‘Plastic crisis’; development and rapid urbanisation have led to a significant increase in the use of plastics, resulting in environmental hazards such as littered shorelines and clogged drains. Plastic waste has become a global problem, and its improper disposal and accumulation have a detrimental impact on the ecosystem and public health. To address these issues, it is crucial to adopt practices that promote responsible consumption, waste management and environmental consciousness.

Lal Singh, by mail

